Open this photo in gallery HRH Prince Philip inspects an honour guard from the 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on April 27, 2013. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Nowhere with you

Re Canada’s Travel Restrictions A Deadly Failure (April 17): As U.S. citizens, we have owned our Muskoka Lakes home for 80 years. The United States has allowed Canadian snowbirds to go south during the pandemic, as well as given them free vaccinations. We too have been vaccinated, but cannot cross the border to Canada.

We pay exorbitant property taxes, generously support the local hospital and are good neighbours. Our mutual goal is to see the whole world vaccinated; we see no reason why we who are vaccinated cannot go to our Canadian home.

Mary Soutendijk Vero Beach, Fla.

We each received two Pfizer vaccine shots in the United States and are ready to come back home. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest travel guidelines state that no quarantine is required for fully vaccinated travellers taking domestic flights. Given that the U.S. has so far effectively controlled this third wave, this policy should be creditably adopted in Canada.

A policy of no quarantine for fully vaccinated people would also encourage people to receive the shots, the only way to get the world out of this pandemic mess. Government should be making timely policy adjustments and move ahead of the curve.

Qingsheng Li Edmonton

Pro proportional representation

Re Try Again (Letters, April 11): I was surprised that a letter-writer believes Israel finds itself in a “mess.” Given the country’s exemplary vaccine rollout, it seems an odd time to make such a claim.

He attributes the “mess” to the Israeli system of proportional representation. Indeed, some of the best pandemic responses have been in countries with such systems. So yes, that’s the kind of “mess” I wish we had here!

We’re living through difficult times, and not just because of the pandemic. Other problems we face include the climate crisis and growing inequality. Now more than ever, we should have proportional representation for the co-operative governance and decision-making it can give us.

Vivian Unger Fredericton

Energy futures

Re Opposition To New Pipelines Will Increase Value In Existing Infrastructure: Enbridge CEO (Report on Business, April 8): I wish Enbridge CEO Al Monaco all the best as he steers his company through these challenging economic times. However, he should be thinking beyond the next few quarters.

Getting to “net-zero” emissions by 2050 (a short period of time given the service life of a pipeline) means that he should consider: the cost of capital as more lenders assess client exposure in a carbon-constrained future, and the threat of potential stranded assets as significantly less demand for hydrocarbons plays out over the next 10 to 15 years.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

Last hurrah

Re Prince Philip’s Funeral Notable For Its Military Flavour, Pandemic Restrictions (Online, April 17): In 1964, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip came to Canada in HMS Britannia to mark the 100th anniversary of the Charlottetown Confederation Conference. I was one of several hundred reporters and photographers assigned to cover the visit.

I was also one of five men who saved the HMCS Haida from the breakers yard and had it towed to Toronto. The ship was to be open to the public and used for training cadets. I wanted to ask Prince Philip to become our patron. This was the perfect opportunity.

I approached him and he was very interested in the ship. I then asked him to become our patron. He reared back in shock. “You can’t ask me that sort of thing. You have to go though proper channels.” He then leaned closer and said: “And this is how you do it.”

I followed his instructions. Two months later, he became our patron.

Peter Ward Ottawa

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Canada more than any other country. Once, while having a meal at a hotel up north, a waiter come up to him and whispered in his ear: “Save your fork, Duke. There’s gonna be pie.”

Warner Winter Toronto

In 1977, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth visited my classroom at First Avenue Public School in Ottawa. Their chore was to endure a presentation by eight-year-old ambassadors of the newfangled Canadian concept of French immersion.

We recited a short play which our teacher had scripted to a barnyard theme. To overcome my non-speaking role, I contributed to the dramatic pathos by attributing a French accent to the bleats of my sheep.

Such efforts surely powered the remarkable good humour of the Prince. While the Queen sat emotionless on an uncomfortable, armless chair, he got down on the carpet with us and told jokes. Even I knew he didn’t have to do that.

Apparently he put up with this sort of thing more than 22,000 times, in order to model the principles of benevolence and stability that Canada’s system of government is built on. No one could pay me enough.

Robert Shotton Ottawa

As an RCMP member in 1976, I was assigned to Prince Philip’s security when he attended Olympic equestrian events in Bromont, Que., where Princess Anne was participating. On the return to Montreal, the Prince decided he was capable of following the lead security car and thus drove himself.

At the time, I’m certain that objections were raised by the RCMP and British liaison personnel, but to no avail. The trip went without incident until the motorcade turned onto what was then Dorchester Boulevard. Traffic was at a standstill and a lane was not to be opened for the Prince, for obvious security reasons.

After a few minutes, the Prince had enough. To the dismay of his security detail, he abandoned the vehicle and started walking to the Queen Elizabeth Hotel. The escort continued on foot as if nothing happened.

Our boss was just happy that the Prince left the keys in the ignition.

Denis Gagnon Orleans, Ont.

Masks and memories

Re Spring!!! (Editorial Cartoon, April 8): Since I saw a photograph of a seagull with a mask around its neck, I now pick up discarded masks, ensure the string is broken, then dispose of them. Over a week of rambling, I dispose of a least 30 masks. I also do this in memory of my mother.

During Newfoundland winter mornings, she would feed the birds a mixture of seed, bread crumbs and bacon fat. One time when I visited, we drove to the university campus in the hills of Corner Brook, where the parking lot was full of gulls. They had a great time feasting on her buffet. She maintained that the gulls recognized her car and followed it up the hill. I have no evidence to the contrary.

If one sees discarded face masks, please tear the string, throw them in the nearest trash and sanitize. Do it for the birds, and for my mother.

Brian Caines Ottawa

