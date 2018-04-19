April 19: Divisive pipeline realities, tethered and not. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) stops Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand (63) as defenceman Jake Gardiner (51) defends in Game 3 of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre, April 16, 2018: Dan Hamilton/Reuters

Realities, tethered and not

A letter writer, who asserts that the Trans Mountain extension has become “an emotive symbol, untethered to economic reality,” delivers a stern message to Alberta to institute a sales tax (Pipeline Scars – letters, April 18).

A former B.C. premier, Bill Bennett, once famously said that in B.C. there is a very vocal minority and a large silent majority. I still believe that. Many of us silently support Alberta’s right to move its products to market and the Constitution’s role in this. We understand that Canada benefits from the safe and responsible production and shipment of natural resources. We owe our standard of living to that very fact.

We don’t chain ourselves to fences, but we respect the right of others to protest civilly.

Raising taxes while shutting down the safe transport of resources to market as a remedy for maintaining our high standard of living in Canada is hardly a solution. In fact, one might reasonably conclude that it is “untethered to economic reality.”

Christopher Ryan, Vancouver

Prof. Kevin Milligan says the Canadian middle class has, due to resource development, been able to push back at adverse economic pressures “better than [in] almost any other advanced economy on Earth” (Resource Jobs Are Sustaining Canada’s Middle Class. Period; April 17).

In many countries, Japan, Germany, France, the Benelux countries, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, the middle class has done as well without resource developments anywhere near the scale of Canada’s on a per capita basis. That then raises the question of whether overreliance on resource development has kept Canada from realizing more of its potential. Holland, after significant, but as it turned out relatively short-lived natural gas discoveries, fell into a comfort trap - manufacturing declined - that caused quite a severe economic slump for a time. It was referred to as the Dutch disease.

A further question that arises is whether the Canadian citizenry at large is getting adequately compensated by the extractors of our resources. Should our general standard of living not be substantially higher if benefits from our resource developments were distributed in an egalitarian manner?

Hal C. Hartmann, West Vancouver

Let the B.C. bastards freeze in the dark probably isn’t the best opening line if Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wants agreement on her pipeline …

Eric Pelletier, Toronto

Stop the art rivalry

Re National Gallery Brushes Off Pitch From Museums To Share David Painting (April 18): Marc Mayer, director of the National Gallery of Canada, seems to regard the sale of Marc Chagall’s The Eiffel Tower and purchase of Jacques-Louis David’s Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment as his own personal transaction rather than that of a major national institution. His refusal to consider joint ownership of the David with two Quebec museums betrays a remarkable insensitivity to French Canada – yes, a “five-minute walk away” in Gatineau across the Ottawa River – as well as to the needs of his own institution, since joint purchase would remove the need to deaccession the Chagall.

Ken Dewar, Halifax

So, Marc Mayer doesn’t “really understand what the big deal is” with the National Gallery acquiring sole ownership of the David painting? Competing with two other galleries in Canada which appear to have a prima facie case for ownership, using the issue of geography as a counterweight to history and culture, selling off a masterpiece of international stature, and dismissing such concerns with cavalier bravado certainly raises my concerns about his definition of the word “ national” in the institution he leads.

Jane Tudor, Ottawa

It is eminently possible that the Quebec museums will be able to raise sufficient funds for the David’s purchase by mid-June. Were that to prove to be the case, the National Gallery’s sale of the Chagall in mid-May would have been for nothing. Canada would end up losing a Chagall with nothing to show in exchange.

Instead of shrugging his shoulders, it is surely incumbent on MP Sean Casey, parliamentary secretary for Canadian Heritage, to intervene to try to sort out this sorry mess. Given what’s at stake, allowing the various museum parties to indulge in an interim game of phone tag seems a flagrant abrogation of responsibility. If not this, just what is his purpose?

Alan Scrivener, Cornwall, Ont.

Marc Mayer argues that the David is too old and fragile to be shuttled back and forth like the child of divorced parents. Does he envisage the painting spending the week in Montreal and travelling to Ottawa for the weekend?

Mr. Mayer went on to say that, if the National Gallery acquired the painting, he would be willing to lend it out to other Canadian galleries. Surely this would involve exposing it to the dangers of being shuttled about just as much as joint ownership? It strikes me that the dismissal of joint ownership involves more than simple concern for an old and fragile painting. It looks like institutional rivalry. If it is, then the refusal to accept joint ownership is a disservice to gallery-goers and to the Canadian public.

Alan McCullough, Ottawa

Players like Marchand

Re We Need Players Like Marchand, Even If The NHL Won’t Admit It (Sports, April 18): Cathal Kelly does a good job of characterizing Brad Marchand’s impact and manner, but is somewhat dismissive of his skill and value as a player. Mr. Kelly says Mr. Marchand is expected to “score the odd goal,” which is a long way from what he actually achieves. He was the leading scorer with the Bruins this year, only one goal behind the team’s leading scorer.

Mr. Kelly also says Mr. Marchand is a long way from the most skilled player in this (playoff) series, even though he has scored one goal to go with his fives assists in three games played.

Mr. Marchand can be a difference-maker with any team he plays on and is often compared to players such as Doug Gilmour, which puts him in very good company among skilled players.

Stuart Wright, Trenton, Ont.

It’s a sad day for hockey and a sad day for hockey skills if hockey needs violence, to say nothing of the role models professional athletes set for our youth.

Lionel Miskin, Toronto

Keep right

Re Where The Sidewalk Ends (First Person, April 18): Essayist Dianne Scott totally captures the frustration of my daily walks to work in Toronto’s core. Don’t get me started on the nightmare that is the underground Path system when you are trying to travel upstream against the GO Train hordes at rush hour. I’ve been tempted to wear a sandwich board displaying the traffic symbol for Keep Right. How ironic that as the pendulum in our political discourse and choices sweeps right, everyone seems to want to keep left. If only this were an early sign of a reverse swing!

C.A. Taylor, Toronto