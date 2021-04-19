Open this photo in gallery Pharmacist Barbara Violo holds a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after providing doses to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, on March 12, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Stranger than fiction

Re The Secret Bondfield Files (April 16): I thought this must be fiction or the latest movie. It seemed too absurd to be real.

Fortunately this investigation does not impugn the quality of health care at St. Michael’s Hospital, but it sure does call into question its administrative oversight of such a major construction project. The same can be said for Infrastructure Ontario. After all, officials knew that Vas Georgiou had been fired – by themselves.

Peter Belliveau Moncton

All in

Re The Riskiest Thing About My AstraZeneca Vaccination Was The Ride There (Opinion, April 17): The AstraZeneca vaccine should be opened up to all adults.

I do not get vaccinated for my own sake; I get vaccinated to help society be disease-free and to protect the more vulnerable. From this viewpoint, an AstraZeneca vaccine should be clearly worth it. Taking a potentially riskier vaccine myself would save other vaccines for those who need them more.

As a 40-year-old woman, I am among those at highest risk for known AstraZeneca side effects and on the lower end of risks for COVID-19. But I would not hesitate to take it, given the opportunity.

To me, the statistics are clear.

Karen Yeats Kitchener, Ont.

Job security

Re The Third Wave Sinks Canadian Exceptionalism (Editorial, April 17): I cannot understand how health officials and ministers keep their jobs, while the rest of us drown in the mess they made of vaccine acquisition and distribution.

The Westminster model of parliamentary democracy traditionally demands that ministers step aside when their portfolios fail the public. If jobs were truly on the line, perhaps those in charge of rolling out vaccines might sit up, take notice and perform better. Nothing like self-interest as a motivator.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Calgary

Do not call

Re The Hole We’re In (Opinion, April 17): Apparently some politicians are salivating over the prospect of a spring election. Why not dare opposition parties to trigger one over the budget?

This budget should be vigorously debated. It would be refreshing if it were not considered a confidence matter. Should it fail to pass, why not try again? It would be startling for this administration to admit that others might have better ideas, but its pandemic record suggests it needs a lot of help.

It is also inconceivable to me that any rationale person would orchestrate an election call, for partisan reasons, while the country is in such dire straits with staggering infections and hospitalizations.

David Harmer Flesherton, Ont.

Time and space

Re Ottawa To Grant Residency To 90,000 Workers, Students (April 15): KAIROS strongly recommends that government opens applications for permanent residency to undocumented workers who have been left stranded, often due to problems associated with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

We also urge government to consult with community organizations that work directly with migrant workers to address challenges and barriers in the application process. In our experience, it takes time to meet the requirements, and short application deadlines add stress for essential workers.

While extending the deadline would alleviate pressure, removing it altogether would empower workers, ones who have long played a critical role in supporting Canada’s standard of living, building vibrant communities and filling labour shortages, as Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino attests.

Connie Sorio Migrant justice program co-ordinator, KAIROS; Toronto

Burn baby burn

Re The Conservatives’ New Carbon Plan Would Provide Incentives To Burn More Fuel (April 16): I’m glad columnist Campbell Clark said exactly what I was thinking. “Just two more tanks of gas and we can get Sally that new bike. Wanna go for a drive?”

Wayne Nickoli London, Ont.

In the name of

Re Sex-assault Victim Appeals Conviction For Breaking Ban On Her Identity (April 15): When my friend Hanne Schafer received her court-ordered exemption for assisted dying in 2016, she indicated her desire for a publication ban at the court hearing. It seemed the simplest of options presented to her.

Later, her partner and I realized we could not publish her obituary, something she wanted. A return to court, with attendant costs, released us from the ban, which also permitted us freedom to use our own names in speaking out on issues related to assisted dying.

Not surprisingly, I find publication bans confusing. It is simply outrageous to me that a woman was prosecuted for violating the publication ban on her own name.

Something may need to change in existing legal practices, but first the Crown should drop this retraumatization of a woman who did find justice. Give her some peace!

Mary Valentich Professor emerita, Faculty of Social Work, U. of Calgary

Political takeover

Re Hong Kong Media Tycoon Gets 14 Months In Prison For 2019 Pro-democracy Activity (April 17): We’ve seen it happen time and again: Big corporation takes over remarkable upstart company, one with unique approaches and bold ideas. Then, with stultifying orthodoxy demanding conformity, the corporation proceeds to pound out of the acquisition everything that made it attractive and successful in the first place.

Beijing wants Hong Kong, but decidedly not the underlying fabric that enabled the city to be one of the great political and economic success stories of the world. One country, one system; or so it seems.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

State of play

Re The Politicization Of Professional Sports Is A Home Run For Society (April 15): I wish I could support columnist Lawrence Martin’s argument. I find his mission statement bulletproof, but my key element of disagreement is in the assertion that athletes ”are entitled to exercise their constitutional free-speech rights.” If the word “individual” were inserted after “their,” I would applaud this action.

When Colin Kaepernick kneeled, he did so in a team jersey, thus representing that team in his high-profile societal protest. Did the team support him? He was sacked, so obviously it did not want him making political statements on its behalf.

We have enough politics in our everyday life. I believe the last thing we need is politics in sports. The potential for political mainstreaming as the Republican Yankees play the Democratic Blue Jays makes me shudder.

Yet I might be very interested in watching a personal video or podcast by any individual player on either team.

Neil McLaughlin Burlington, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com