People shop and wait in long lines to enter stores along Queen Street West in downtown Toronto on June 11, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Let me imagine you

Re Delegates View Indigenous Artifacts At Vatican With Mix Of Awe And Anger (March 30): I’m curious to know how Joseph Élie Breynat, the bishop who “collected” these precious artifacts, valued this vast collection of souvenirs.

Did he see them as being invaluable works of art? Did he appreciate the uniqueness of each item and marvel at the rarity of such craftsmanship? Or did he understand the true meaning of cultural genocide, and therefore felt quite comfortable appropriating these items on behalf of the Catholic Church?

I guess we will never know. But I do know this: Whatever the circumstances, the noble members of the Indigenous delegation should have been met with an apology the moment they arrived in Rome, including for every moment of this emotional and painful trip.

The artifacts should be returned, in the hopes that Indigenous people in Canada may celebrate all the beautiful aspects of their history in a different light, and not under the horrific shadow of their abusers.

Tamara Williams Guelph, Ont.

Spare me

Re Let’s Not Turn Masking Into A Political Symbol (Opinion, March 26): I’m afraid that ship has sailed, most assuredly when protesters – seemingly unaware that we Canadians are blessed with rights and freedoms unknown by billions of others less fortunate – blocked streets and bridges and caused havoc. All because of having to mask up and show vaccine passports.

Those who opine that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over may be forgetting that we’re bracing for the inevitable arrival of the latest variant (if it hasn’t already reached our shores). My spouse and I are seniors; one of us is immunocompromised, and that fellow isn’t too pleased about having an unmasked person breathing on him.

Common sense would seem to dictate that delaying the loosening of restrictions by a couple of weeks would have been valuable in assessing the threat of a new variant. Common sense versus impatience: The choice is clear to me.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

Fly with me

Re Canada’s F-35 Fiasco Comes Full Circle (Editorial, March 30): “The Conservative government … just talked about it like it was obvious. It was obvious, as we saw through the entire process, that they were particularly, and some might say unreasonably or unhealthily, attached to the F-35 aircraft,” Justin Trudeau said in 2015.

It was obvious, but too bad it took the Liberals seven years and millions of dollars to see that for themselves. We could have had the first of our new fighter jets by now, and we might need them soon.

If we end up sending pilots to fight Russia in 40-year-old jets, Mr. Trudeau himself should deliver notifications to the next of kin.

Ken Johnston Ottawa

Remind me

Re Russian Claim Of Pullback Amid Peace Talks Draws Skepticism (March 30): Although Czar Nicholas II had the blood of his subjects on his hands during the 1905 revolution and its aftermath, his better self was the principal architect of the First Hague Convention on the conduct of war of 1899.

As well as creating the Permanent Court of Arbitration to settle disputes peacefully, the convention – among its many provisions on the treatment of prisoners and prohibition of the use of various weapons such as poisonous gases – also banned the bombardment of non-military targets from air, land and sea.

Vladimir Putin has serially violated most of the convention’s provisions, as well as those of the Second Hague Convention of 1907, in Ukraine and elsewhere. Scaling down war aims cannot mitigate crimes already committed.

Russian patriots should rally proudly around Nicholas’s principles, as should patriots of all nations, and take all measures needed to remove from office a man who has so ruthlessly and often betrayed the precedent set by his royal predecessor.

Wayne Dowler Professor emeritus of history, University of Toronto

Forget me not

Re In Yemen, A Hunger For Peace (Opinion, March 26): Last month was was the seven-year anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen. Seven years of airstrikes on the poorest country in the Middle East have made it the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Famine due to the war means a child in Yemen can die every 75 seconds of acute starvation. The crisis leaves about 80 per cent of the population dependent on aid for survival. The world watching, but not acting, emboldens the Saudi regime to continue its ruthless war.

It seems that for a stable supply of oil and sales of billions in arms, G7 leaders refuse to repudiate and rein in the Saudi Crown Prince.

Ali Manji Thornhill, Ont.

A large, militaristic country invades its smaller neighbour, citing the supposed illegitimacy of the government as justification to impose its will. Sound familiar?

While the situation in Ukraine continues to dominate Western headlines and elicit justifiable international condemnation, Yemen’s plight is often relegated to passing comments in Western media. Meanwhile, Yemen’s humanitarian crisis has killed nearly a quarter of a million people, with millions more teetering on the edge of famine thanks to a Saudi blockade.

Deaths caused by U.S.-made weapons should be no less condemnable than those caused by Russian-made ones.

Daniel Ribi Ottawa

Talk to me

Re Bilingualism For Some, Not For Others (Editorial, March 26): Legislation to promote and protect the French language will likely always generate heated debates in this country. Yet there should be no debate that having two official languages benefits us all, despite the cost.

Most successful national organizations recognized long ago that interacting with all stakeholders in both official languages, and increasingly in the languages of other minorities, is necessary to fulfill mission statements.

Those who resist eventually pay a price and are forced to play catch-up.

Éric Blais Toronto

Marry me!

Re Saying ‘I Do,’ Before The Wedding Vendors Say, ‘Well, I Don’t’ (Arts & Pursuits, March 26): Good heavens, why are young people planning weddings for one year hence with plans rivalling D-Day in complexity? And $12,000 for flowers? Yikes.

My wife and I were engaged for one week and married before less than a dozen people at a family cottage. In May, 2023, we will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary.

To the young people who are stressing over the huge expense of complex and drawn-out wedding plans, I say, “Fall in love. Go for it. And relax.”

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

