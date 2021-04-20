Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to a press conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, April 16, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Coast to coast

Re Ontario Faces Pushback To Lockdown Measures (April 19) and The Once-invincible Kenney Faces An Uprising (April 16): Did we really think the wishy-washy responses to COVID-19 in Ontario and Alberta would be enough? These conservative political leaders seem so busy catering to business and the economy that they don’t realize there are tens of thousands of front-line workers catching the virus, and feeling its effects on income and long-term health.

Short, quickly implemented lockdowns and testing work, as in Western Australia. What got us here? Delays in lockdowns, seeming disdain for public-health professionals and lack of guts to do what works.

Code Clements Cold Lake, Alta.

I would implore members of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table to stay put. They appear to be the only defence we have in the fight against this terrible pestilence. By publicizing their reactions to the Ford government’s decisions, we at least know that someone is on our side.

The general public is listening to them, even if this government is not.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

Re Interprovincial Travel Partly Fuelling Latest COVID-19 Surge (April 16): Clearly it should be time to stop pleading for kindness and follow the lead of Atlantic Canada. British Columbia should take effective enforcement action to curb travel into and within the province.

The people of B.C. voted for an NDP government – not a libertarian one!

Jim Reynolds Vancouver

I believe the federal government continues to fail Canadians, and I applaud Doug Ford’s ongoing efforts. This third wave could have been avoided, but Ottawa seems to ignore the pleas and advice from premiers and medical experts.

Had the government shut down all international flight arrivals across the country, we would likely not be dealing with the current rise in virus variants, and it will only continue to escalate if there is not a halt to this travel.

Mary Zurrer Amherstview, Ont.

Re Businesses To Set Up Mass Vaccination Sites At Workplaces (Report on Business, April 19): I applaud the move by Quebec corporations to contribute to the cost of giving vaccines to employees and their families, along with other residents. There should be even more corporate leadership and largesse, including paid sick leave during the pandemic to avoid outbreaks at work.

In Ontario, if Doug Ford doesn’t have the political will to protect essential workers, maybe it’s time for business leaders to step up and do it.

Margo Kelly Toronto

Bonus time

Re Canadian Tire, Loblaw Pay Executives Huge Bonuses (Report on Business, April 19): Shame on these companies and their executives for not redirecting these bonuses to those who likely need and deserve it more: employees who have worked facing the public throughout the pandemic, unlike executives who can work from home and limit their COVID-19 risks.

Tuula Talvila Ottawa

Re Chartwell Executive Bonuses Rose In 2020 (Report on Business, April 17): Meanwhile, my 100-year-old friend, a former Chartwell resident, had the audacity to outlive his budget for end-of-life care.

He lived at a Chartwell facility for 13 years. The excellent manager advocated for him and did gain a five-month subsidy. Alas, he was recently evicted, no exceptions allowed. Fortunately, he now resides with relatives, but far away from here.

Sharleen Cornelius Guelph, Ont.

Chartwell notes that business did suffer because it was not allowed to keep filling empty spaces, likely created by all the residents who died of COVID-19. What a pity.

Providing care to vulnerable people should never be left in the hands of those whose mission is profit-driven, where the financial interests of executives and shareholders are the primary consideration.

Judith Sandys Toronto

Justin Trudeau’s support of Canadians in need during this crisis is admirable. However, emergency services should require emergency taxes.

There are companies making enormous profit off this pandemic. Surely they should be contributing some of this profit in the form of more taxes.

Why has the Trudeau government not imposed an emergency tax on these profiteers?

Mary Kainer Toronto

Burning issue

Re Get Past Its Baffling Carbon-price Proposal, And O’Toole’s Climate Plan Is A Step Forward (Report on Business, April 17): I find at least two issues with Erin O’Toole’s plan.

First, it will likely be folks who have held off investing in energy-efficient furnaces and other devices who will make optimal use of the planned savings account; early adopters of efficient technologies may have few new such purchases to make.

Second, those who make little or no use of gas vehicles will likely end up with less in their bank accounts than those who continue to consume lots of fossil fuels.

In short, the “earn while you burn” approach seems inherently unfair.

Bruce Rhodes Richmond Hill, Ont.

All-time low

Re Why We’re Not Getting High On Ottawa’s Supply (Opinion, April 17): We should consider the real cannabis entrepreneurs to be the ones who grow and sell regulated, healthy, legally marketed cannabis, who pay taxes and follow the rules; not the illegal cannabis sellers who may sell to underage youth and sell risky products containing higher potency THC, who likely avoid taxes and flout the rules.

I don’t believe they are entrepreneurs – just criminals and drug dealers.

James Wigmore Forensic toxicologist; Toronto

Too late

Re Trudeau To Issue Formal Apology For Treatment Of Italian Canadians During Second World War (April 15): My mother was an Italian Canadian born in Toronto. My father came from Italy when he was 3 and was Canadian under his parents’ citizenship. When he turned 18, it was in the middle of the Great Depression – he did not have the few dollars to continue his citizenship.

To my mother’s shock, when she married my father, her citizenship was revoked. She became an “enemy alien,” which necessitated monthly visits to the RCMP throughout the Second World War. It continued to affect her whenever she wanted to renew a passport.

I cannot overstate the anguish that this whole process caused my mother. She was a proud Canadian. Having her citizenship revoked because she married the man she loved caused her pain and anger.

My only regret is that she passed away just before this apology from Justin Trudeau. It would have meant a great deal to her.

Frances Bagley Port Severn, Ont.

