A sign advertising a house for sale in Ottawa on April 13.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

Air out

Re How We Can Adapt To COVID-19 (April 18): For the first time, I see an actual plan on how to restore some degree of normalcy in the midst of the COVID-19 storm. As Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health for the Niagara Region, points out, when the problem was in the water, we cleaned the water. This time the problem is in the air. So, we should filter the air.

In Canada, buildings are designed to keep hot air in and cold air out. For this purpose, ceilings are low; proper filtration of indoor air is a formidable task. But formulas already exist for calculating air volume and the size and type of filter needed to do the job.

Surely such common sense can bridge the divide with those who are anti-vaccine and anti-mask. Let’s hear less about how everybody is going to get sick, and more about how we create virus-free environments.

Douglas Clarke Toronto

In hindsight

Re The Mistake The West Made In Ukraine (Editorial, April 19): It has been evident for a long time that Ukraine needed help and not enough was given. Unfortunately, my jumping up and down and yelling at the television was to no avail.

I don’t think we can save Ukraine now. My only hope is that we realize there are other countries on Vladimir Putin’s “to-do” list. But given the ineptitude of Europe, Canada and the United States, I am not hopeful.

Alma Javad Burlington, Ont.

Re Lessons For Tomorrow (Opinion, April 16): Contributor David Shribman concludes that stalwart Ukraine resistance affirms that “the values of the democracies may be universal.” That Ukraine is fighting for democracy is reassuring. However, the Economist’s Democracy Index ranks it 86 of 167 states, classified a hybrid regime (between flawed democracies such as the United States and authoritarian regimes such as Russia).

There are other routes to patriotism. Would not Russians fiercely defend a homeland under Vladimir Putin? Does our complacent view, that white Western states are vanguards of rights and democracy, encourage inconsistent immigration processes for Ukrainians and Afghans? Does the heroism of Hong Kong democrats, Russian protesters and Afghan resisters warrant a more global perspective?

Mr. Shribman’s last lesson may be most relevant: “Lessons from history are … paths of inquiry rather than direct prescriptions” – or to pirate a distinction popularized by a film franchise, history is “more what you’d call guidelines than actual rules.”

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

At work

Re Ottawa’s ‘Selfish’ Policy Sparks End To Afghan Rescue Effort (April 18): This is the tragic outcome from ossified bureaucratic processes and policies. The real tragedy, however, is that this “condition” seems to infect nearly every aspect of government work.

An overwhelming aversion to risk and multiple sign-offs for even the most minor decisions result in obfuscation, inefficiency and delays. It must be depressing and frustrating for those who work under such a system. But it is more deadly when the lives of others are on the line.

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

Moral power

Re How Rwanda Is Emerging As The Go-to African Country For Western Powers (April 18): I am happy for Rwanda and its people for their progress. But on Britain’s outsourcing of refugees to the country, things are not so clear.

Boris Johnson has praised Rwanda for its leadership and partnership. That is only one side of the story. The Archbishop of Canterbury, in his Easter Sunday sermon, questioned the morality of the decision, which he said went against Christian values.

Asad Ansari Oakville, Ont.

M.O.

Re Get In (Letters, April 18): Is it possible that some people, inclined to join the Conservative Party in order to vote for Pierre Poilievre, will do so because they believe he is the best prospect for the continuation of progressive government, be it Liberal or NDP?

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

Eye-opener

Re Real Estate Groups Ready To Fight Plan To End Blind Bidding (Report on Business, April 19): Real estate brokers and agents assert that the government’s proposed ban on blind bidding would deprive homeowners of the choice of how to sell their homes. This seems designed to obscure their true reason: namely, that it would prevent ever-higher commissions as bids escalate.

As a homeowner, I am in favour of banning blind bidding. Why are Canadians still giving up 5 per cent of a house’s increased value in order to sell, when the fee charged by British agents typically ranges from 1 to 1.25 per cent? With prices rising dramatically and home sales requiring less work, there seems every justification for maximum sales commissions to be regulated well below 5 per cent.

The excessive greed of realtors cries out to be reined in by politicians who really want to bring relief to all facets of a diseased housing market.

Rob Hawkins Oakville, Ont.

Imagine blind bidding in the equity markets. When done away with years ago, the resulting price transparency caused brokers’ spreads to decline dramatically. Surprise, surprise, however: Their remuneration increased.

Full transparency is, indeed, always better. The Canadian Real Estate Association should chill out. Its members will be fine.

Frank Wilcox Kingston

Making housing affordable sounds great. But the reality is that it equates to lowering property values, and homeowners will be up in arms about that.

Many homeowners view their houses as investments that should appreciate in value rather than as places to live. And since, for many of them, much of their wealth is tied up in their homes, they’ll howl in protest (and vote in droves) to protect their property values.

To have any chance of tackling the housing crisis, it’s going to take a massive cultural shift away from sprawling suburbs of single-family homes and the ideology that a house is an investment.

Dianne Skoll Ottawa

Closer look

Re Shining A Light On ‘The Ottawa Window’ (April 18): Contributor Roy MacGregor brings to light the impressive work of Irish stained-glass artist Wilhelmina Geddes, whose masterpiece was created as a First World War memorial for fallen parishioners of St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church. The accompanying photos, while superb, only give only a hint of the window’s power.

I, too, see something new in it every time I see the work; after half a century of viewing, I find there is still more to discover. I hope many visitors will come and discover this jewel when the next Doors Open Ottawa occurs (COVID-19 permitting) on June 4 and 5. It is a treasure to be shared.

Meriel Beament Bradford Chelsea, Que.

