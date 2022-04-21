A paramedic loads a stretcher back into the ambulance after bringing a patient to the emergency room at a hospital in Montreal on April 14.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Less is more

Re Ottawa Pledges Heavy Artillery For Ukraine (April 20): More weapons make war more likely, not less. My solution to preventing war is counterintuitive: Make the opponent feel as secure as possible.

NATO’s encircling of Vladimir Putin with a nuclear-armed military alliance has provoked the Russian bear. Russia has threatened nuclear war in the face of Finland and Sweden seeking NATO membership.

Calls should be for NATO to withdraw, not expand its threatening reach.

Mark Leith Toronto

Do better

Re Ottawa’s ‘Selfish’ Policy Sparks End To Afghan Rescue Effort (April 18): Ireland has now taken in more than 23,000 Ukrainians and anticipates receiving 34,000 by the end of April. If the war is prolonged, as many as 200,000 may seek refuge there.

Ireland has eliminated visa requirements for Ukrainians. Those with inadequate documentation have three months to sort the matter out. Family members can follow with the same ease. Arrivals can work immediately.

Undoubtedly Ireland will admit a proportion of scoundrels and criminals. If it deals with such immigrants more expeditiously than Canada traditionally has, then on balance many lives will be helped.

In contrast, Canada delays admitting Afghans who worked for Canada because of documentation issues. Are we so risk-averse that we would rather have ex-employees potentially killed than doing something reasonable to help?

Donald Milliken Victoria

In 1979, Canada landed over 60,000 Indochinese refugees. In 2015, Canada landed 44,620 Syrian refugees. (In both cases, more than half of refugees were privately sponsored.) The government’s target for Afghan refugees (40,000) is similar. So what’s different this time?

The government treated Indochinese and Syrians as de facto refugees, meaning the act of fleeing was enough to meet eligibility requirements for resettlement. This step greatly simplified the bureaucratic process.

The book Running on Empty: Canada and the Indochinese Refugees, 1975-1980, by Mike Molloy, Peter Duchinsky, Kurt Jensen and Robert Shalka, the immigration department’s architects of Indochinese resettlement, explains how it succeeded. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees presented the Nansen Refugee Award to Canada for those efforts, the only time it was given to an entire people.

We can do it again for Afghans. I know because I was a private sponsor in 1979 and 2015.

Donald Smith Ottawa

What if?

Re Real Estate Groups Ready To Fight Plan To End Blind Bidding (Report on Business, April 19): “Sold over asking?” Well, of course it did.

Listing a house well under its market value is designed to create a blind-bidding frenzy. In their plea for the rights of sellers, agents fail to mention that blind bidding also drives up commission returns.

The poor buyers are asked to go back to the table, uninformed about other offers, and return with “your very best offer.” What has happened to their rights?

Paula Childs Toronto

So powerful real estate groups think that ending blind bidding would deprive sellers of choice in how they sell their homes. Perhaps.

For sure it would provide buyers with a fair and transparent opportunity to decide if they want to bid more, or not, in order to offer the highest price. For sure it would mean agents not controlling deals in the way the present system provides. For sure it would see a reduction of increased prices in the recent market. And for sure it would reduce commissions.

But who knows? Sellers may still get the best price for their house.

Victor Wells Mississauga

Spend wisely

Re It’ll Take More Than Money To Fix Health Care (Editorial, April 18): Of the countries mentioned in comparison, only the United States has no universal coverage and it has terrible outcomes. Only Canada has no private option, and it has mediocre outcomes at high costs. Perhaps there is a lesson here.

As a specialist consultant, the major problem I see is a lack of primary care providers and inadequate support provided to them in our system.

Barry Goldlist Professor of medicine (geriatrics), University of Toronto

Until 1977, federal contributions to medicare were about 50 cents on the dollar. Now, federal funding accounts for 22 per cent of spending.

In 2017, Canada negotiated 10-year agreements with the provinces and territories. It was based on a statement of shared health priorities which reflected areas for reform and increased investment, such as home care and mental health care.

There was supposed to be public reporting on spending and results. This has not occurred. It would be a good place to start discussions about fixes.

Steve Lurie CM; adjunct professor, University of Toronto

The four countries identified with lower costs and better performing health care systems have significant privately funded acute care. In this country, we have allowed our politicians to effectively shut down serious discussion of increased private acute care.

In Canada, universal heath care means nobody gets better access than anyone else – so we all wait.

Al Raftis Guelph, Ont.

We strongly agree that Canada should not tear down universal insurance, but rather reform its structure and expand health services. But we should also be wary of adopting systems in other countries.

For example, Australian doctors can bill whatever amount they want. In 2019, half a million people spent on average about 450 Australian dollars on specialist services. Those who could not afford it waited to see one of the few specialists who do not extra-bill.

We recognize that to improve our system it needs to change, but any changes should uphold its core values of public administration, universality, comprehensiveness, accessibility and portability, but no extra-billing, user fees or queue-jumping.

Pauline Worsfold RN; Chairperson, Canadian Health Coalition; Ottawa

It’s interesting to hear Canadians speak of “fixing health care.” I don’t think Canada has a “health care” system – it has an injury and illness treatment system.

Until we accept that critical distinction, I believe we’ll continue to focus on operational issues such as wait times and surgery backlogs, or resourcing metrics such as expenditures as a percentage of GDP.

Approximately half of Canadians can expect a cancer diagnosis in their lifetimes. Heart disease, virtually unheard of in the early 1900s, now takes the lives of too many Canadians each day. Diabetes and obesity are much higher than in our grandparents’ generation.

These are the critical strategic challenges arising from a culture that focuses on treating illness rather than preventing it. We should look in the mirror, not out the window.

Chris Crapper Vancouver

