Re Less Is More (Letters, April 21): A letter-writer believes that Russia (with a population of about 145 million) feels threatened by tiny democratic countries on its periphery such as Estonia (1.3 million) or Latvia (1.9 million), and that the West should make Vladimir Putin “feel as secure as possible” to avoid war. That is ludicrous to me.

Russia has a long history of aggression, which is precisely why those countries were desperate to join NATO – which, it must be emphasized yet again, is a defence force. They aren’t interested in attacking Russia. They want to not be attacked again, as they so brutally were 80 years ago.

Mr. Putin’s worry should not be about feeling secure, as he is not being provoked. His only interest seems to be wanting what is not his. He should not be appeased.

Kaia Toop Toronto

NATO and Europe should step into the conflict. For as sure as Tuesday morning follows Monday night, I believe Russia will eventually turn its army on its neighbours. The wanton destruction of Ukraine deserves more than a sanction deterrent.

The Russian oligarchy thinks that once they have destroyed Ukraine and things quiet down, they will get all their goodies back. There is a saying: “Laugh and the world laughs with you. Cry, and you cry alone.” Let’s not let Ukraine drown alone in its tears.

Come on: NATO and Europe should stand up and be counted.

Rex Arnett Former member, Royal Air Force Bomber Command; Richmond Hill, Ont.

A thousand words

Re Special Delivery … From The West (Editorial Cartoon, April 21): On Ukraine, the cartoon was perfect for telling it like it is.

Irene Monroe Victoria

It’s not funny.

David Brindle Calgary

Trick or treat

Re Canada’s Trick: Use Less Oil, Keep Selling It (Opinion, April 16): Just how much more investment does the oil industry need?

In addition to subsidies, our government has bought a pipeline and paid for orphan well cleanups. Canada’s Big Five banks are among the world’s biggest investors in the industry. The “we can’t transition overnight” argument has been used for decades to excuse inaction and explains why, time and time again, Canada has failed to meet its own pledges for CO2 reductions.

As long as government policy facilitates robust investment in fossil fuels, oil will continue to flow, pipelines will continue to be built and we will persist in our easy addiction to fossil fuels. Right now, investment in renewables is a fraction of what is being pumped into fossil fuels.

To think that Canada can reduce emissions while funding oil and gas would be delusional.

Kenneth Oppel Toronto

Such thinking is a “trick” indeed. What’s good for Canada’s economy (that is, to keep pumping oil that sickens others while getting off the addiction ourselves) is not good for the rest of the world.

It is actually not even a healthy way to help ourselves kick the habit, based on reports that Canada is warming faster than the rest of the world. Very tricky and not very imaginative.

Let’s use our smarts to get serious about renewables.

Val Endicott Toronto

Yours to discover

Re Critics Dispute Cost Of Retiring Ontario Gas Plants (April 16): Kudos to the Ontario Clean Air Alliance for uncovering analysis that shows retiring natural gas plants would be cheaper than official estimates. A 600-per-cent increase in greenhouse gases from natural gas power plants should be unacceptable during a climate emergency.

Using data from reliable sources, we estimated the displacement of gas electrical generation by renewables would result in a reduction of up to 15 megatonnes of GHGs per year in Ontario. It also would be cost-effective and create jobs.

Ontario is a climate laggard. The government weakened our provincial GHG targets in 2018: 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, which is at least 15 per cent lower than where it should be.

Thus, the Independent Electricity System Operator report should help Ontario get back on track toward doing our fair share to reduce GHGs.

Cathy Orlando National director, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Canada; Sudbury

I attended the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator’s public forums on their energy mix report.

The engineers presented the gist: The primary concern was that decommissioning nuclear power would reduce our burst capacity. Natural gas was the easy solution.

When presented with alternatives on the call (such as importing hydro power from Quebec), the engineers were excited by the ideas. There are real, live humans at the IESO who are interested in clean solutions that also diversify Ontario’s energy mix.

Unfortunately, the final scenario described in the report reads to me like a political hack job that makes no sense. Ontario’s electricity grid has been getting dirtier every year since we stopped burning coal.

We have cost-effective methods for keeping our grid clean, yet we seem to ignore them for political reasons. Why?

Michael DiBernardo Toronto

Now or later?

Re Should Retirees Still Delay Starting Their CPP? (Report on Business, April 16): Assuming Dave is 60 and lives past 70, he can choose to take income early from the Canada Pension Plan, or defer this and take an equal monthly amount (for living costs) from an investment account. Both are taxable.

If he takes early CPP, the funds in his investment account continue to compound. If he defers taking CPP until 70, he gets more later but needs living expenses from his investments. Seems like the difference in present value between early and late CPP is close.

Of course, Dave should convert some funds to a registered retirement income fund at 60, in order to get a lower tax hit on pension income.

Michael Dent Kingston

Pay up

Re Canadian Tire, Loblaw Top Executives Paid Millions In Bonuses (Report on Business, April 16): I am sure front-line employees are thrilled to see this, as most of them probably need jobs at both companies to eke out an existence.

To me, this is the sign of a decadent and predatory business class grabbing all they can for themselves and, I am sure, filled with immense self-justification as to their own value.

I look forward to these companies giving front-line employees 80-per-cent raises, for surely those are the people who deserve it most.

Christopher White Whitby, Ont.

