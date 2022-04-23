People walk near a destroyed tank and damaged buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 22.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Re Ottawa’s ‘Selfish’ Policy Sparks End To Afghan Rescue Effort (April 18) and Ottawa Pledges Heavy Artillery For Ukraine (April 20): Our approaches to military support for Ukraine and Afghan immigrants feel similar. Rather than recognizing that it should be in our national interest to help them, we behave like we’re doing Ukrainians and Afghans a favour – and we’ll get around to it eventually.

Ian Thompson Halifax

Freedom of …

Re Why We Should Be Wary Of Canada’s Plan To Ban Holocaust Denial (Opinion, April 16): Columnist Robyn Urback states that the “impulse to use the power of the state to prohibit even the most poisonous opinions should be resisted as a matter of principle.” I disagree. Holocaust denial is so toxic to public discourse that it, and the hatred that underpins it, should be addressed with all the tools at our disposal, including legal ones.

Precedent exists in Canadian law, which includes limits on freedom of expression as it pertains to hate speech against identifiable groups. The proposed legislation expands on this to address an acute need in society.

In other democratic countries such as France and Germany, Holocaust denial laws were enacted because of rising anti-Semitism and violence against the Jewish community; they are also on the rise in Canada. Criminalizing Holocaust denial would give our courts tools to combat this dangerous form of hate against the Jewish people, in service of all Canadians.

Carson Phillips Managing director, Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre; Toronto

A proposed law prohibiting “condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust” would seriously threaten freedom of speech. For example, a professor of history could be accused of playing down the Holocaust by discussing the role of the Nazi-established Jewish Councils during the Second World War.

The proposed law would also be socially divisive. Canadians not of European descent may well wonder why the government is so concerned with the Holocaust, as opposed to the genocides of Rwandan Tutsi, Muslim Rohingya, Muslim Uyghurs or Indigenous peoples.

I do not say this lightly: I am the daughter of a refugee from Nazi Germany, several of whose Jewish relatives were murdered in the Holocaust.

Rhoda E. Howard-Hassmann Hamilton

Horrors of war

Re Rape As A Tool Of War: This Column Contains Disturbing Material (Opinion, April 16): My mother, born in 1916 in Staszow, Poland, would have been 106 on April 22. Her town was the site of fighting between Austro-Hungarian and Russian soldiers during the First World War. When the war ended in November, 1918, she was 2.5 years old.

She was told that she needed to be hidden from Russian soldiers to protect her from being raped. Knowing her story, I was always surprised that people seemed shocked by the reporting of rape as a tool of war.

When even infants and toddlers are targeted, what else could it be?

Marcia Zalev Toronto

Future of news

Re Trudeau’s Tangled Web (Opinion, April 16): Columnist Andrew Coyne writes that regulating social media would be a remedy “worse than the disease.” He also reminisces about the early days of the internet, when Uncle Joe would have his own website and people could find it without wading through pages of paid ads.

That was then. Today, the reality is that social networks use algorithms that are breathtakingly smart at stoking “engagement,” but breathtakingly stupid about what they encourage people to “engage” with.

They haven’t by themselves found a way to stop this. While regulation may not be the best way, leaving services to solve such problems hasn’t worked.

Terry Madsen Sidney, B.C.

The Globe and Mail has negotiated content licensing agreements with Google and Meta. Those companies recognize the value of the content Globe journalists produce.

In addition to The Globe, Le Devoir, Les Coops de l’information, Black Press Media, Glacier Media, Métro Média, Narcity Media, SaltWire Network, Village Media, Winnipeg Free Press and Torstar have all signed content licensing agreements. Bill C-18 ensures many more publishers can do the same. If negotiations do not lead to fair agreements, it goes to baseball-style, final-offer arbitration.

Andrew Coyne writes that the proposed legislation allows Canadian publishers to negotiate collectively “as if it were a union.” That collective approach is already working in Australia, where similar legislation has been in place for more than a year. According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, “In total, these deals with Google and Meta … have resulted in strong hiring environments for Australian journalists.”

Paul Deegan President and CEO, News Media Canada; Toronto

The biggest threat to freedom of speech on the internet isn’t from a slate of federal bills. Nor is it from Canadian news outlets, which columnist Andrew Coyne says are failing to “adapt and improve” to compete with Google and Facebook.

Social media giants offer an irresistible platform for advertisers. That’s money that once supported Canadian reporting. It may be that newspapers, such as Mr. Coyne’s employer, have to abandon delivery of a paper product. But if they disappear altogether, Canadians will lose the best independent sources of news they have.

Then those social media giants, whose algorithms favour advertisers, may well become sole arbiters of what we see and read online. If that happens, let’s hope it’s more than just cute cat videos.

Rachel Morgan Winnipeg

Quebec success

Re What The National $10-a-day Program Can Learn From Quebec’s Universal Daycare (April 16): As a parent of two children who have gone through the Quebec daycare system, I want to point out that the quality of our higher-priced private centre is excellent.

It’s well worth the Toronto-esque $70 a day (brought down to about $45 after a tax break) and, since I can afford it, I’m not taking a $10 spot from someone else. Quality can vary, but those centres are good, too. Plenty of our older son’s friends went to the “cheaper” daycare and ended up in the same public school.

Let’s not start with the two-tiered bogeyman like we do with health care. Quebec has a good model. Hopefully the rest of Canada follows suit.

John Lofranco Montreal

Turn it up

Re Bill Richardson Found Work Is The Antidote To Loneliness (Arts & Pursuits, April 16): A decade ago or so, I was driving home on the Sunshine Coast, listening to Bill Richardson on CBC Radio, when I heard a siren.

I pulled off to the shoulder, as did two cars ahead of me and three behind. We waited, but soon the siren became more faint. It became clear that the sound had been in the background on the radio.

It was also clear that I had not been alone in enjoying the broadcast.

Sharon Oddie Brown Roberts Creek, B.C.

