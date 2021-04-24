Open this photo in gallery Ramona Ramos takes a selfie as a nurse from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing building in Toronto on April 13, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Photos, please

Re In Praise Of COVID-19 Vaccine Selfies (April 22): We definitely should record these historic moments.

I received my first vaccination on April 1. I promised my children that I would send them a selfie. I asked permission from my nurse and then, unsolicited, a support staffer offered to record the moment using my phone. I gratefully obliged!

While at the post-vaccine waiting area, a volunteer directed me to the appointed “selfie station,” where I happily captured my masked self smiling in front of the “I’ve been vaccinated!” sign. My children were thrilled.

Indeed, a historic moment recorded for posterity and encouragement.

Shauna Cairns Gundy Toronto

Why so gentle with vaccine hesitancy? These are ”not people who are anti-vaccination, but who have legitimate questions and doubts.” Months into this process, it’s hard for me to take the idea of “legitimate questions and doubts” seriously. Maybe instead of selfies, how about more photos of overrun COVID-19 wards and tents, and people on gurneys in hospital corridors?

I think those who persist with “legitimate questions and doubts” make the perfect case for vaccine passports. No jab? No hockey game; no plane trip; no movie. I will have very legitimate questions and doubts about facilities that would cater to unvaccinated people when things start to open up.

Ian Smillie Ottawa

My daughter’s partner, a family physician, has been vaccinating people in long-term care since late December, and now at mobile clinics. He said it often moves him to tears to see how thrilled, how happy, how relieved people are once they’ve had that shot in the arm.

A photo definitely worth taking! And sharing.

Wanda Nowakowska Toronto

By definition

Re Budget Is An Unaffordable Spending Binge (Report on Business, April 21): Does human and environmental capital exist? Ask our Indigenous family if the Earth and we are priceless.

Bill Reitsma Oshawa, Ont.

Another way?

Re It’s Time To Recognize Taiwan As A Country – But For The Right Reasons (Opinion, April 17): In suggesting that Canada recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, columnist Doug Saunders cautions that it should be done for the right reason, namely not as a “gambit in a geopolitical struggle,” but because Taiwan “has earned its place among the community of successful pluralist liberal democracies.” I believe such subtleties would make no difference to a Chinese government dead set on recovering the island.

China has threatened war over Taiwan. To further call on Canada to lead an effort in that direction would be pure folly. The people of Taiwan will bear the brunt of any Chinese attempt to recover it.

Canadian policy on this conflict has always been to encourage a peaceful resolution. It should remain that way.

Richard Desjardins Cantley, Que.

Not the same

Re Crossing A Mountain (Report on Business, April 17): MEC is no longer a co-op and no longer Canadian. It is hard to become emotionally involved in its resurrection. I write as a long-term member.

Michael Feld Vancouver

I was an original member of MEC when the C stood for “Co-op” and I identified closely with it. No doubt the group ran into financial problems. I regret that the board did not keep members more closely informed.

The Globe article appears to describe how MEC has been transformed into just one more U.S.-owned big-box store. No doubt to me that surviving or new staff are now driven by efficiency and profitability targets rather than serving members, creating shareholder value and all those good things.

Previous associates were authentic people who looked like they had done real things with store merchandise. Many of them had been there for many years and were almost friends and certainly advisers.

I used to save up reasons and needs, then travel across the city to MEC. Now the identification has gone. It is very sad.

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

Get used to it

Re BYUtv Deal Exposes Truth About Queer Representation (Arts & Pursuits, April 17): I could accept if Mormon video group BYUtv unintentionally does not portray gay characters (I believe there are some consequences of being a minority that do not constitute oppression). But BYUtv’s policy forbidding gay characters seems nefarious.

Is the company pandering to a homophobic audience? Are executives afraid that a sympathetic gay character might result in sympathy for gay marriage? (The horror!) I can only guess.

But the proper response is obvious: The National Film Board should begin production of a five-hour epic history of Utah – without a single Mormon character.

Herb Koplowitz Toronto

Ravine revelry

Re Ravines: A Story Of Transformation, Not Preservation and The Magic And Mystery Of Toronto’s Ravines (April 17): Many years ago, I explored a path along a stream through a forest in the Rosedale Ravine. I felt transported miles out of the city. That moment inspired me to write a guidebook to these trails. There is a who’s who of fascinating characters whose footsteps we’re following when we explore these ravines.

Ernest Thompson Seton, who explored the Don River as a child in the 19th century, wrote stories about the animals he observed; his book Wild Animals I Have Known became an international bestseller. In 1615, French explorer Étienne Brûlé traveled down the Humber River valley to Lake Ontario. In the 20th century, then-Toronto parks commissioner Tommy Thompson – known for his “Please Walk On the Grass” signs – led walks through these natural areas to help people escape city stress.

Today our ravines continue to provide the wilderness that satisfies our need to explore and be inspired.

Elliott Katz Author, Great Country Walks Around Toronto

In Madness and Civilization, Michel Foucault cited a popular, and perhaps once-again relevant, late 18th-century cure for madness. It involved a “return to the immediate” experience of nature to counter the dual threat of “excessively remote inventions of the imagination” (now a touch or command away with Netflix?) and “excessively urgent disguises of desire” (delivered to your door by Amazon?).

Although our knowledge of human psychology and mental illness has developed advanced therapies and medications, our pandemic weariness has intuitively led us to the “the wisdom of nature,” despite government misdirection.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

No photos, please

Re Why I Stopped Taking Photos (First Person, April 21): I’m reminded of the wisdom of Toni Morrison, who said: “At some point in life the world’s beauty becomes enough. You don’t need to photograph, paint or even remember it. It is enough”

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

