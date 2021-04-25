Open this photo in gallery Air India flight 185 arrives from New Delhi, narrowly beating the cut-off after Canada's government temporarily barred passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days, at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 23, 2021. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Borderline

Re Ottawa Suspends Flights From India, Pakistan For 30 Days (April 23): Amid calls to “shut Canada down” to international travellers, there should be a separate discussion about how to reopen the Canada-U.S. border.

A sensible approach would be to allow Americans who have been fully vaccinated, and arrive at the border with a recent negative test, to come into Canada without quarantining. Our management of vaccine rollouts should not be used as an excuse to deny entry to people who meet the requirements for safe travel – and are willing to take the risk to be around us.

Elizabeth Causton Victoria

Re No, Canada, We’re Not All In This Together (Opinion, April 24): I am an American spouse of a person in Canada on a work permit and, indeed, I feel that Canada is “not all in this together.” For seven months, we have been separated by a “closed” border preventing either of us from visiting the other. I’ve watched with impatience (okay, rage) as Canadian citizens and permanent residents travel to the United States despite a so-called ban on discretionary travel.

I am fully vaccinated and can drive directly to my spouse without stops, and quarantine for as long as wanted. I’d wear a tracking device and a scarlet letter if that would satisfy the government. The rules seem particularly absurd as my spouse could travel home and be fully vaccinated upon his return to Canada.

Canadians seem willing to come to the U.S. to vacation and to be vaccinated, while the rules prevent U.S. citizens working in Canada from doing the same.

Judith Wallace New York

Welcome budget

Re A Surge Of New Spending (April 20): The Globe’s budget coverage features a dramatic federal deficit/surplus graph for the last 50 years. It could be flipped over to illustrate what we might call a human dignity graph. Instead of seeing fiscal deficits and surpluses, one sees when the government has invested in the dignity of the people it serves, and when it has abdicated this fundamental duty.

Government has a duty to protect, to support people to live with dignity and to promote the public good. In ordinary times, this can more easily be done while maintaining balanced budgets. In extraordinary times such as these, government should put the dignity of Canadians first, even if it has to shoulder the fiscal burden on behalf of them.

This federal budget is a welcome recognition of those duties.

Alan Broadbent Chairman, Maytree; Toronto

Elizabeth McIsaac President, Maytree; Toronto

Cold comfort

Re UCP Rejects Debate On Bill That Would Protect Rockies From Coal Mining (April 20): There are conditions that limit the work of the Coal Policy Committee. A few days before the online survey closed, it was announced that the committee may only discuss coal policy, and not land or water.

There is no magic wand that will extract coal without damage to land, water and wildlife. The other big concern is that the committee report is not due until November. In the meantime, trees are still being cut, roads built in sensitive areas and exploratory holes drilled. This is damaging to the environment, and the coal companies’ continued investment implies to me that they are confident that the government’s decision is already made.

Margery Wright St. Albert, Alta.

Albertans will certainly rejoice at the rejection of a bill to debate the progressive initiative of coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

The minor inconvenience of a bit of “hazardous” waste leaching into the groundwater is incidental to the benefit of the economy over the long run. The invisible hand of the market will deal with any perceived environmental destruction, even to the extent of generating new technologies to deal with these concerns. Rather than leaching, the trickle-down of profit from the mining industry will contribute to the interests of Albertans generally.

Let’s not inhibit progress!

Albert Howard Calgary

Gone green

Re Ottawa Unveils $1.5-billion Plan To Boost Green Construction (Online, April 14): Federal support with “green strings attached” should be a key part of a green recovery from COVID-19. It should also be critical, however, that we reverse-engineer a green labour force to fill that growing need.

Labour market researchers at Eco Canada identify green jobs for which we will have critical shortages in next 10 years; we’ll need not just green builders, but facilities operators, mechanical engineers, utilities equipment workers and others to meet our emissions targets and remain globally competitive.

This means connecting with high school and early postsecondary students now and exposing them to the exciting opportunities in the green sector. Really, we should supply young people with a foundational green skillset no matter where they end up. All future jobs should be green jobs.

Jennifer Ball Professor, sustainability stream, Humber College; Toronto

Hold the phone

Re IOC Head Bach Expresses Confidence In Tokyo Games (Sports, April 22): Sadly for the citizens of Japan, who have funded the upcoming Olympics at great personal cost, there should be a public groundswell that acknowledges their contributions but advocates to immediately cancel the Games.

No matter how many safety protocols and how many fewer support personnel, bringing so many athletes together could risk plunging the world into another COVID-19 wave. Since the International Olympic Committee is not likely to advance proposals that undermine the group’s self-interests, it would behoove Canada to take a leadership stance on this issue, in the best interests of global health.

Eve Giannini Toronto

All-access

Re Making Toronto’s Ravines Enjoyable For All (April 21): Another group to consider is those with disabilities. Wheelchairs, power chairs and mobility scooters cannot be used on gravel or rough surfaces.

I have lived beside the city’s Beltline Trail for decades. Since becoming disabled, I can only watch others enjoy its use. Disabled people are among the most isolated and would benefit greatly if Toronto’s green spaces could be made accessible to all.

Miriam Swadron Toronto

