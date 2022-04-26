Supporters of Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre during a campaign rally in Ottawa on March 31.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

On the line

Re ‘Never Again’ Is Meaningless (April 20): There is a definite red line in Russia’s war with Ukraine. It is Vladimir Putin’s, and it is clearly visible to all.

In order to save humanity from something worse than what we see now, neither NATO, the United States nor the European Union will dare step over it. Food, medicine and water could be airdropped into Mariupol. Yes, they would need a protective fighter squadron to accomplish that.

Is humanity going to stand by, alongside Russian soldiers, and watch a couple of thousand soldiers and the civilians they protect starve to death? If so, is humanity worth saving?

It looks like when Mr. Putin draws a line, we toe it.

Mary Lambie Mississauga

Simple equation

Four-bedroom Leslieville Semi Goes For $830,000 Over Asking (Real Estate, April 22) + Canadian Tire, Loblaw Top Executives Paid Millions In Bonuses (Report on Business, April 16) = Poilievre’s Message Gets People To Stand In Line (April 21)

An article published in the Journal of European Public Policy in October, 2021, argues that increasing disparity between the top and bottom 10 per cent of earners has led to increasing support for populist parties in European liberal democracies. The Institute for Research on Public Policy reported the same for Canada in December, 2019.

If the Liberal-NDP agreement does not address inequality in any significant way, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Prime Minister Poilievre in 2025, as we saw U.S. president Trump in 2016.

Karim Fazal Oakville, Ont.

Work from…

Re The Globe Surveyed Readers About How They Feel About Returning To The Office. Most Are Anxious Or Angry About The Idea (Online, April 20): Of course those who can work from home prefer it to schlepping into the office every day.

As for respondents who would change jobs to keep their status quo of working from home: I am sorry to disappoint, but eventually in the next year or so, if COVID-19 becomes nothing more dangerous than the flu, the work-from-home option will likely be a nice but elusive perk, offered only to some of the chosen.

So enjoy the game of musical chairs now, because the music will stop and we can go back to the old ways. Besides, managers need something to do other than making sure employees are typing away merrily, and not dozing during yet another Zoom meeting.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

I wonder if any survey respondents who are feeling “anxious or angry” have considered this possibility: whether Canadian jobs that allowed employees to temporarily work from home could be permanently sent offshore, if those employees don’t want to return to the office.

Cheaper labour elsewhere, and the elimination of leased office expenses here in Canada, might have some employers already thinking about reorganization.

Marcus Clark North Vancouver

Look away

Re New Ideas For Housing? Look To Edmonton (Editorial, April 21): All these excellent points are the sorts of things I expected when I moved back to Ottawa in the mid-1990s.

The city was starting to talk about “densification.” Since then, it did exactly what it shouldn’t have: Put up tall towers beside nice old neighbourhoods, and densify without more nearby shops and services.

When someone wants to build four or even two units where there was only one before, neighbours protest. “Not in my backyard,” as if it were a major change.

It shouldn’t be so hard. We can keep zoning simple without long and expensive approval processes for every little change. At the same time, zoning should be adhered to. Ottawa seems to always find excuses for raising heights or extending spaces toward the street.

If we really want to drive less and preserve our city cores, we should take the sorts of steps cited in The Globe and Mail’s editorial.

Eve Schnitzer Ottawa

Tipping point

Re Brand New Car? (Letters, April 19): “How many years could I still operate my current car before the net additional carbon footprint would exceed that from the production of a new EV?” My answer is two.

My gas-sipping Toyota Yaris produced one tonne of carbon emissions a year. The U.S. National Academy of Sciences calculates that the production of an electric vehicle creates about one tonne of emissions, and a further tonne of emissions for the battery. So two years of owning an EV costs about the same in emissions as two years of driving a gas car.

An EV costs more than buying an equivalent gas car. However, several driving magazines point out that the lifetime cost of an EV is smaller, mostly because of the minimal maintenance needed.

Margaret Brown Victoria

High impact

Re From Floods In South Africa To Drought In Somalia, Extreme Weather Inflicts Suffering On Millions (April 20): While Africans have contributed the least to the climate crisis, they are the ones who are impacted the most by its consequences. That said, many people in Africa, particularly women, are actively engaged in greenhouse gas mitigation and adaptation.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Héritiers de la Justice works to financially empower women who are impacted by conflict through regenerative agriculture opportunities. These women farmers are improving and maintaining soil health, which serves as a carbon sink, helps compost waste and aids in growing resilient crops that feed families and communities.

They are part of the climate solution and their voices, too often ignored, should be heard.

Radia Mbengue Global partnerships co-ordinator, Africa and climate justice, KAIROS Canada; Toronto

Receipts

Re Hudson’s Bay Gifting Flagship Winnipeg Store To First Nations Group (April 22): My first part-time job in high school was as a “floater” salesperson at Hudson’s Bay on Portage Avenue.

It was a beautiful building and I had a fabulous work experience. I learned about having a strong work ethic, how to interact effectively with people in a variety of situations and a number of other skills that carried over into my teaching career. I still have the black onyx necklace and earrings set that I bought with my first pay cheque.

I was delighted to read that the building will not be torn down, but repurposed under First Nations ownership with new ideas and exciting plans. I love the idea that the historical Paddlewheel Restaurant will live on.

Congratulations to everyone who is making this transformation a reality!

Janice Wasik Delta, B.C.

