All together

Re No, Canada, We’re Not All In This Together (Opinion, April 24): As Ontario faces its worst COVID-19 crisis, I would rather not see any more breathless lauding of Atlantic Canada’s “model” pandemic response.

It’s not like the transport trucks, loaded in Ontario and filled with groceries and Amazon orders, have stopped arriving in Charlottetown or Moncton or Halifax. Yes, the Atlantic provinces have locked themselves into a “bubble,” but what’s so noble about that?

I see that they remain protected because Ontario’s essential – and endangered – workers are making sure they have the goods and services they need.

Liz Mayer Belleville, Ont.

Every good project manager knows that finger-pointing is a waste of time and other scarce resources. Learn from mistakes and move on. Teamwork is key.

It should be that simple.

Ken Sutton Toronto

Tough call

Re Ontario Doctors Prepare For Worst-Case Triage Calls (April 26): Triage is an established, tested and efficient way of dealing with situations where casualties may overwhelm resources at hand. It is as practical as it is simple.

Triage typically includes three groups based on severity of condition. One group holds individuals who will recover even without intervention. The second group will die even if given every available treatment. The third group is the one most likely to benefit from treatment, and it is this group that is treated with available resources.

The difficulty is deciding which individuals fall into which group, using criteria and algorithms appropriate to the situation. I believe COVID-19 has been with us long enough, and in large enough numbers, for these decisions to be reliable.

Ashok Sajnani MD, Toronto

Still there

Re Macklem Eyes The Other Side Of The Crisis (Report on Business, April 24): While I am glad Tiff Macklem is planning for an “inclusive recovery,” it is concerning for me to hear that individuals such as himself are only now focusing on the unequal reality of the labour market.

The fight for paid sick days did not begin with COVID-19, nor will it end with the virus. The reality is that our communities have never been oriented in a manner that supports those at the bottom.

I hope that while the Bank of Canada and our government plan new budgets, they do not too soon forget the importance of protecting workers. As we move toward recovery, we should not build a replica of the prepandemic market, but a more progressive model.

Natalie Bergenstein St. Catharines, Ont.

Notwithstanding

Re A Terrible Quebec Law, Nonetheless (Editorial, April 23): It seems that Justice Marc-André Blanchard was caught between defending Charter rights and the notwithstanding clause. He managed to come up with a couple of exemptions that even that clause can’t override.

Many Canadians acknowledge the strong feelings among French-speaking Quebeckers about maintaining and protecting their distinctive culture. I think most of us find this perfectly understandable and justifiable. But the opposition to Bill 21, both within and outside Quebec, is that it seeks to defend their distinctiveness by seeking to eradicate that of others.

Steve Soloman Toronto

With the influx of immigrants after the Second World War to north-end Hamilton, bastions of monarchists (including my United Empire Loyalist family) gradually took the Union Jack bunting down on Victoria Day. We still had fireworks, but it was shared by all the kids on the street, including every race, creed and colour, for the simple fun of it. Tantrums regarding the demise of salutations to Queen Victoria were simply outgrown as the Canadian identity emerged.

Now, I can’t imagine the need for a Bill 21 or even a notwithstanding clause. Perhaps it’s time for Quebeckers to grow up.

Douglas Martin Hamilton

Honourable approach

Re Major Tells Committee Vance Ordered Her To Lie About Relationship (April 23): It was sad to read again about a female member of the Canadian Armed Forces with “battle scars” from unfair power dynamics and sexual harassment. The story is all too familiar.

Victims who complain are often punished by their commanding officer, given negative reviews and denied promotions or training. These officers seem to enable predators, and likely nothing will change until the enablers are held to account.

When a woman comes forward, there should be a thorough investigation into the alleged offences and the officers to whom she reported the incidents. If they were protecting the perpetrator or punishing the victim, they should be fired. Then our armed forces can regain its honour.

Dale Fisher Calgary

Re Trudeau’s Whole Government Needs To Take Responsibility For The Vance Controversy (April 26): The only honourable action in Operation Honour would be if Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan resigns.

Sheryl Danilowitz Toronto

By all accounts

Re ‘Good Economics Demands We Manage It Better’: With Planet’s Future At Stake, Scientists Seek An Accounting Of Nature’s Assets (April 22): If we ever try to take ecoaccounting seriously, we should begin by asking Indigenous people for guidance.

I had the privilege and pleasure of living in a small Cree community. I taught in a one-room school, but I’m convinced the people taught me more than I taught them. I learned that their ecoaccounting is quite simple: Everything in nature is of equal value; while there are many strands in the web of life, cutting one would destroy the entire web.

Unfortunately, we seem far from such a sense of responsibility and true ecoaccounting.

Roger Smith Lantzville, B.C.

Hold up

Re IOC Head Bach Expresses Confidence In Tokyo Games (Sports, April 22): Sadly for the citizens of Japan, who have funded the coming Olympics at great personal cost, there should be a public groundswell that acknowledges their contributions, but also advocates for an immediate cancellation of the Games.

No matter how many more safety protocols and how many fewer support personnel, bringing so many athletes together could risk plunging the world into another COVID-19 wave. Since the International Olympic Committee seems to never advance proposals that undermine the group’s self-interest, it behooves Canada to take a leadership stance on this issue, in the best interest of global health.

Eve Giannini Toronto

Wildfire

Re Money To Burn (Letters, April 26): Instead of starting a new fire, why not throw $500 on the out-of-control fire that the Liberals have started with money we’ve already given them?

Jay Gould Toronto

