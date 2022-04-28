The Ryerson University campus in Toronto on April 27.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Bring it back

Re ‘Disease X’ Is Inevitable. A Pandemic Is Not (April 27): While I appreciate Kim Campbell’s calls for a less ad hoc methodology to confront future pandemics, I wonder if our preparedness can begin by again staffing, funding and listening to our Global Public Health Intelligence Network?

It was decimated prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. It used to be a world-class health intelligence network.

Katrina Ince Lum Toronto

Whose to blame?

Re This Hot Seat Is For The Government (Editorial, April 27): One of the core roles for government is to protect its citizens.

On the ground in Ottawa, police, regardless of laws that may have been available, were either unable or unwilling to enforce them. The situation was untenable for citizens, full stop. Provincial authorities seemed invisible – until the Ambassador Bridge was blocked and the reaction then was only in Windsor, effectively leaving Ottawa in the lurch.

I believe the federal government acted appropriately. Just because the situation resolved quickly doesn’t mean the Emergencies Act wasn’t necessary.

Right-wing domestic threats are every bit as serious as those imported from abroad. I find it absurd to suggest that the inquiry should not closely examine their motives, methods and funding.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

How could Ottawa’s police force have been so overwhelmed? Why so tepid a response by the province? Was it necessary for the federal government to invoke a state of emergency? No doubt all these questions will get a thorough review during the inquiry. And so should they.

Yet I believe the real problem lies elsewhere, and so does the guilt. Those who affirm “freedom” without restraint, be they truckers, their silent supporters or politicians, fail to understand that freedom implies nondomination. I am not free if someone can dominate me. Conversely, my freedom does not give me the right to dominate others. Yet this is precisely what happened in Ottawa.

If I were Justice Paul Rouleau, I would point an accusing finger at all of us. Our democratic alarm bells should be ringing, for we are at risk of losing our freedom through a lack of civic responsibility.

Terrence Lonergan Ottawa

Systemic issues

Re Children’s Advocate Calls On B.C. To Fix Deteriorating Conditions At Group Homes In Wake Of Cree Teen’s Death (April 26): This case reads like a story of neglect at every level: The social workers who first decided to take this boy into care; the relatives who “would have” taken him in; the care providers who were supposed to provide a culturally sensitive service to this Indigenous lad. Why did Xyolhemeylh contract out his care to a non-Indigenous company?

But perhaps what shocks me the most is the lack of answers in April, 2022, when this boy died by suicide in September, 2020. No doubt there will be lots of finger-pointing, studies and reports. Things will likely grind on with little or no real change in a system that is failing our youth in care, particularly Indigenous youth.

All involved should shoulder blame. There should be consequences and major revamps for this broken, plodding system. Will it happen? I suspect not.

William O’Brien North Vancouver

Last call

Re Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club Suspends Press Awards (April 27): Housed in a lovely old building and accessed by an impossibly steep street, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong is, or at least was, an oasis amidst the frenetic development of a great modern city.

The noise and clamour inside the FCC arose from the passionate challenging of ideas, aided by a glass or two, rather than a construction site. It might carry on as a shell of its former self, serving drinks and whatnot. When a liberal democracy of seven-million-plus people collides head-on with an authoritarian country of more than one billion, something has to give.

It is a testament to the draw of an open society, and the resilience of Hongkongers, that the FCC and comparable institutions of liberty have hung on this past quarter-century. Or perhaps it was just Beijing slowly strangling the life out of its prey, as predators sometimes do.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Energized

Re U.S. Energy Chief Seeks Continental Approach To Clean Energy (Report on Business, April 26): On his first day in office, Joe Biden made clear that he is no friend of Canada. He has since set out a number of America First policies that will damage our economy.

Suddenly, they need us: His energy secretary is cozying up to Indigenous nations in Canada to corral their interests in critical minerals and other resources, envisioning a “dual-nation, continental approach to energy concerns.”

How lucky we are; we are their new best friend.

John Edmond Ottawa

Re Canada Is Also A Clean Energy Superpower (Editorial, April 22): Anyone who does not know that Canada has abundant hydroelectric potential likely hasn’t been paying attention for the past century. What has changed in recent decades is the ability of governments to usher in development and transportation of natural energy in any form, be it oil, gas, hydroelectric or nuclear. Even wind and solar face opposition.

Considering the forces arrayed against Canadian energy – public antipathy, climate activists, special interest groups, regulatory burdens, court challenges and politicians – it is a wonder that any major project can proceed in the country. That is, unless economic need and political circumstances dictate otherwise.

The federal government’s recent approval of the Bay du Nord offshore oil megaproject illustrates how enormous provincial debt, combined with the fortunes of the federal Liberals in Newfoundland and Labrador, seemed sufficient to compel Justin Trudeau and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to jettison their environmental credentials.

Garth Eichel Victoria

New era

Re Ryerson Board Approves New Name (April 27): Ryerson University has chosen Toronto Metropolitan University for its new name. Apparently, it is happy being an offshoot of the University of Toronto.

“Metropolitan University” would have provided opportunities for the school to strike its own identity based on its own mission. To me, it now presents itself as an afterthought.

Peter Woolstencroft Waterloo, Ont.

Language arts

Re Ukrainians In Canada, 1984 (Moment in Time, April 25): The Ukrainian-English program at Gilbert Plains Elementary School was among the subsequent Ukrainian bilingual schools in Manitoba.

The program began in Dauphin at Macneill School. The first class of Ukrainian bilingual kindergarten students started in the fall of 1980; the program expanded as that cohort moved up. My brother was in that small but historic inaugural class.

Teresa Cooper Winnipeg

