Letters to the Editor April 29: Build on higher ground. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Homes in Montreal's Riigaud suburbs, inundated with floodwater last week. SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

Seek higher ground

I’ve been reading with interest the numerous articles about flooding in Canada, including Glenn McGillivray’s opinion piece (Nothing Is Certain But Death, Taxes And Flooding, April 26).

The stories of lost homes, lost lives and insurance payouts are sobering, and the slowness of government response is worrying. That being said, the lack of awareness of the average Canadian homeowner toward the threat of natural calamities to their homes is shocking to say the least.

The dearth of government flood-risk mapping data is no excuse for a Canadian homeowner to not conduct flood-risk assessment when purchasing property. Due to my career, I’ve had the opportunity to live across Canada and my No. 1 rule of real estate was to not build on or purchase property on or adjacent to a flood plain. I always made sure my home was well above any floodable region (with an additional buffer zone if possible) and that my property itself was on solid, well-drained ground.

All levels of government must become more proactive with mapping and flood mitigation. They must also rein in all development on flood-prone areas because the clean-up, repair and insurance are not worth the cost. But the Canadian homeowner themselves must do their own due diligence as well.

Don Mitchell, Ottawa

Unfollow Facebook

Is it any surprise that the federal government has failed to regulate Facebook despite the latter’s record of ignoring Canadians’ privacy rights (Federal Watchdog To Take Facebook To Court Over Privacy Breaches, April 25)?

The Canadian government has no fewer than 282 Facebook channels. It is clearly complicit in Facebook’s business and seems to be oblivious to the company’s use of personal data for allegedly unethical and perhaps illegal purposes.

It’s high time that Facebook users, beginning with the government, cut all ties with the company, at least until it institutes genuine privacy protections and pays a fine in Canada proportionate to the one it expects from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (US$3-billion to US$5-billion).

John Williams, Ottawa

Your article points out that Facebook violated the privacy of Canadians when it failed to ensure that users consented to the use of their personal information. Yet Canadian regulators admit that their hands are tied when it comes to levying stiff fines against the company.

I’d like to suggest a simpler solution.

If Canadians are worried about their personal information and privacy whenever they use Facebook, why not simply stop using Facebook? Imagine if hundreds – or thousands, or hundreds of thousands, or even millions – of Facebook users simply closed their accounts?

Maybe that’s the message, and not the threat of impossible-to-enforce fines, that Facebook needs to hear.

Wanda Nowakowska, Toronto

They wrote the book

It’s ironic that U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton declares that “China uses bribes, opaque agreements and the strategic use of debt to hold states in Africa captive” when his own country wrote this playbook starting in the 1950s (African Leaders Pursue Loans From China, Defying U.S. Warning Of ‘Predatory’ Debt, April 26).

In Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, John Perkins chronicles his role convincing corrupt leaders of underdeveloped countries to accept massive engineering project loans. When they couldn’t be repaid, the U.S. lenders (often using the cover of the World Bank and United States Agency for International Development) extracted massive political leverage.

George Horhota, Toronto

Uneven pavement

The article on Thunder Bay’s James Street Swing Bridge notes that Canadian National Railway has fought vigorously against repairing the bridge (How The Fight To Open Thunder Bay’s Century Old Railway Bridge Points The Way To Spanning The City’s Racial Divide, April 25).

This merely points out the desperate need in Canada to seriously invest in transportation infrastructure. How is it that a private corporation can shut down public transportation?

Canada does not like to do infrastructure. It is the only nation in the Western world that does not have a truly national highway (that is, a divided, multilane highway with limited access). The two-lane trail from Ottawa and Sudbury to the Manitoba border, while charming, for example, is not a safe highway.

Perhaps one day we will wake from our collective slumber and begin the real work of building real transportation infrastructure, bringing all Canadians together.

Geoff Lee, Thunder Bay

Cuts run deep

How many more wrecking balls does Ontario Premier Doug Ford have to aim at future generations?

First, he deprived students of a valid, well-researched and up-to-date sex education curriculum. That was quickly followed by a serious threat to Ontario’s Greenbelt, an increase in classroom sizes, a requirement that 400 hours of high-school education be done online, a refusal to pay a price for pollution and, now, the recent step to scrap a tree-planting program that costs a modest $4.7-million a year (Ontario Cancels Program That Aimed To Plant 50 Million Trees, April 25).

This tree program would provide future generations a carbon sink to mitigate what now appears to be relentless climate change.

Jim Hollingworth, Goderich, Ont.

Of the many individuals and groups adversely affected by Ontario’s cancellation of the interlibrary book loan service, researchers looking for information only available in out-of-print books will be especially hard hit (Service Agency Reductions Will Hit Rural and Indigenous Communities, Libraries Say, April 23).

Because out-of print books are not available on the internet or in bookstores, interlibrary loan has provided the only method for researchers and students to access invaluable information found in individual libraries scattered across the province.

Mary and Barrie Lennox, The Blue Mountains, Ont.

Untapped potential

Putting a small spile in a healthy 100-plus-year-old maple tree to collect sap apparently violates a Toronto bylaw. “Tapping or anything else that might harm a city tree” is subject to a fine, maple syrup and tree enthusiast Richard Lachman laments in his First Person essay (What Is A City Tree For? April 24).

I wonder whether the tens of thousands of dogs that relieve themselves on even young trees do a lot more damage cumulatively?

What a sap that created this bylaw, as well as the neighbour who complained about Mr. Lachman’s tap.

Riho Kalda, Vancouver