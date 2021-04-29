Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

A word

Re All Together (Letters, April 27): The Atlantic bubble was and is based on caution, prudence and necessity, but I would not describe it as “noble,” as one letter-writer does. Noble would be something like sending volunteer medical personnel to a region that needs it badly (Canadian Forces Deploying To N.S. And Ontario To Aid COVID-19 Response – April 28).

Bill Kummer Waterloo, Ont.

Other options

Re Ontario To Provide Three Paid Sick Days After Months Of Pressure (Online, April 28): Should taxpayers really be subsidizing corporations such as Amazon, Walmart and Loblaws?

Employers should pay for sick leave and only small-business owners (fewer than 10 employees) should be reimbursed. This should last until the end of the pandemic, with employers then given six months to arrive at something sustainable, perhaps employee contributions toward sick leave that can be negotiated.

A permanent solution is required because another pandemic could occur.

Marilyn Dolenko Ottawa

If a business’s margins are so fragile that the cost of paid sick days would jeopardize its financial health, its business model has much bigger problems.

Businesses should assume the cost of paid sick days, even if it means passing that cost down the chain. Let consumers decide whether to support a product and its pricing. But don’t price a product on the backs of the good health of employees.

Edward Carson Toronto

Less talk, more action

Re On Jonathan Vance, The Liberals Return To Form (April 28): Until Justin Trudeau stops twisting and turning and obfuscating questions about who knew what regarding Jonathan Vance, both he and Mr. Vance will look, smell, sound and feel to me like they are guilty of their respective alleged misbehaviours.

The Prime Minister should set up a fully independent inquiry and direct it to provide results in 90 days.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Armed and ready

Re Ship Out (Letters, April 28): There are autocrats, dictators and fascists in our world who squelch the freedoms of belief and expression, personal security and property rights of individuals. I believe they can only be thwarted by lethal armaments.

While shedding arms to achieve peace may appear attractive to a letter-writer, it should be essential to have an arms industry in Canada, so as to not be dependent on outsiders in the event of a need to oppose hostile regimes that threaten individual liberties and freedoms.

Jiti Khanna Vancouver

Religious symbols

Re Faith And Family (Letters, April 28): As an agnostic, when I see someone wearing a cross, kippah, turban or a burqa, I simply think “different.” I suppose some of those wearers might think of themselves as superior, as a letter-writer believes, just as some self-styled intellectuals or fashionistas might.

I’ve never received or felt a superior vibe. In fact, my understanding is that most religions favour humility.

Richard Harris Hamilton

Would someone wearing a team jersey or a business suit be expressing superiority over a lesser-dressed counterpart? Of course not, because that counterpart might feel superior precisely because of a lack of overt symbolism.

The notion of projecting our fears and insecurities on bystanders guilty only of being different is, sorry to say, quite common.

Katarzyna Jaskiewicz Toronto

A letter-writer’s support for Bill 21 is an example to me of the thinking that common aversions have legitimate claims to support by public policy and law. What is missing from such thinking is a foundation of rights that would limit the effect that emotions have over public space.

I think the essence of liberal democracy is to experience strong negative feelings toward a behaviour – this is legitimate – but at the same time experience the conflicting power of human rights. This is something like conscience supporting a decision not to act on something that we can’t help but desire.

The essence of Bill 21 is missing this human conflict.

John Krauser Mississauga

Rise and fall

Re China’s Falling Population Poses Challenges And Opportunities (April 28): China will likely continue to increase its working population through imports into enclaves along its many belts and roads. The United States could counter by encouraging immigration from China, particularly Hong Kong.

George Rowbottom St. Catharines, Ont.

Historically, we have favoured the poaching of talent from other countries, and the importing of low-cost labour for tasks that we would rather not do. It’s supposedly a strategy for creating domestic wealth. If a country’s population doesn’t grow, goes the argument, then prosperity will suffer. May I suggest that this isn’t necessarily the key to our wellbeing?

Investing in the human capital we already have – with education, social infrastructure and pay equity – would bring Canadians far more satisfaction than relying on newcomers to bolster our GDP.

This isn’t meant as a screed against immigration. Worrying about “how many should we let in,” merely to sell more baby strollers, likely won’t bring genuine fulfillment to future generations.

Karl Dick Waterloo, Ont.

Not like the other

Re Daughter Of Quebec Care-home Resident Recalls ‘Zoo’-like Conditions At Inquest (April 28): As a former and proud employee of the Toronto Zoo, I take offense to using the word “zoo” to describe conditions at a long-term care.

The cleanliness of zoo enclosures is always at a pristine level, and the care which keepers extend to zoo residents exemplary. With the continuing sad news of long-term care conditions, it should be time to start using a new term for poor environments where animals (including humans) reside.

I suggest “long-term care-like.”

Peter Simpson Toronto

Write-off

Re Ontario Demands More Rules On Air Travel (April 28): “Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones wrote to their federal counterparts.” Jurisdiction aside, just imagine a member of cabinet writing to others in an attempt to get things done. That does not look like leadership. That’s what guys like me do. We write letters.

Instead, fly to Ottawa. Walk into the office. Get it done.

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

