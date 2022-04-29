Smartphone with Netflix logo in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

More needed

Re Ottawa Fails On Climate Policies: Watchdog (April 27): So our government has once again failed to match its lofty climate talk with meaningful climate action.

When the Natural Resources Minister himself says, “I think sometimes in this country we get into this view that somehow fossil fuels are the enemy of climate change,” I really do have to wonder if anything effective will be done to fight this existential crisis.

Liz Addison Toronto

Overreach

Re Shannon Phillips’s Ordeal Is Yet Another Reason Women Don’t Enter Politics (April 22): Some members of the Lethbridge Police Service appear to have no conscience. I don’t think they deserve to wear the uniform.

It is a sad state of affairs when the organization that should be there to protect a person does the opposite, even searching police databases without authorization in hopes of finding damaging personal information. Surveilling, stalking and harassing a democratically elected government official is not the purpose of policing. The sooner there is a public inquiry, the better.

Kudos to Shannon Phillips for planning to continue her political career so as not to let these officers win.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga

Shannon Phillips and Rachel Notley have both received many threats over the years, some of which were credible enough for the RCMP serious crimes unit to investigate. It is difficult to find evidence regarding similar threats to any women in the United Conservative Party.

Here in Alberta, it seems to be largely left-of-centre female politicians who experience the kinds of behaviours that columnist Gary Mason describes.

Leslie Lavers Lethbridge, Alta.

Support systems

Re Overwhelmed And Underfunded, Women’s Shelters Say They Are Stretched Beyond The Limit In A System That Needs An Overhaul (April 22): Canada’s women’s shelters should be better funded, yes. But it’s important to remember that shelters are not solutions – they are a resource, removing women and children from the line of fire for a time, operating on the principle that if he can’t find them, he can’t kill them.

But shelters don’t stop abuse. Women have to leave the sanctuary eventually, and their partners will be waiting for them. Waiting in the bushes. Waiting in the courts. Waiting to take their kids, to exact revenge, to wreak havoc in their lives.

Without timely, principled intervention by police and courts, it is well-nigh impossible for a woman to extricate from a controlling man. The continued uphill battle to live lives free of male tyranny should be a human-rights scandal in this country.

We can build shelters till the cows come home. Only stopping abusive men will stop abuse.

Donna Johnson Ashton, Ont.

View from here

Re Group Appeals To Canadians To Help Buy Ontario Land (April 23): Forty-five years ago, I supervised railroad-related earthmoving at a dozen sites from Lake Simcoe to Lake Nipigon. As I travelled for hours by train to each location, I marvelled at the endless, majestic forest bordering the track.

But it was a deception. One day, the owner of a construction company arrived in his float plane to take me to inspect the next site. As we rose into the sky, I was astonished to see that the forest was mainly two strips (called “beauty strips”) on each side of the railroad track. For miles and miles, a web of dirt roads threaded through clear-cuts.

Trees are a renewable resource. They could be managed to provide a perpetual harvest while protecting habitat and wildlife conservation. Why is commercial logging continuing in Algonquin Provincial Park? Why does the Nature Conservancy of Canada have to pay $46-million to Domtar to buy logged land?

Derek Wilson Port Moody, B.C.

East and West

Re CN Rail Under Fire For Failing To Nominate Francophones As Directors (Report on Business, April 22): One year in the late 1990s, Canadian National Railway held its annual meeting in Vancouver. As a shareholder, I asked then-CEO Paul Tellier that since the majority of traffic and earnings were in Western Canada, did he think it appropriate that head office was held hostage in Montreal by the government? Naturally, he didn’t properly answer the question.

Since then, CN has grown substantially, adding several U.S. railroads and BC Rail to its system. But head office remains in Montreal. Now Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, as a shareholder, wants more francophone directors.

I remain a shareholder and I’m fine with U.S. nominees from BNSF and UP railways. I’d think that the Caisse should also prefer industry-savvy directors, rather than some form of forced linguistic equity.

Canadian Pacific Railway moved its head office from Montreal to Calgary in 1996. It is unfortunate that CN cannot do something similar.

Roger Burrows Chilliwack, B.C.

Life-changing

Re He Never Lost Sight Of The World Anew: Steven Heighton Remembered (April 23): A thoughtful tribute to the sadly missed figure of Steven Heighton, gone from us far too soon.

It is only right that we should marvel at the variety of his work, ranging from distinguished poetry through inspiring teaching, all the way to novels, short stories and excellent non-fiction. In that last category, he affected my life with his research.

As an editor and publisher, I thought that I knew a lot about my author Mavis Gallant. But it was Steven’s hard digging that revealed the details of Mavis’s Scottish father, a Young, and above all her distinctive Romanian mother, whose schooling regime so affected her entire life.

Douglas Gibson Toronto

Stream dreams

Re Will Prime Video’s Bet On Canada Turn The Tide In The Streaming Wars? (April 21): Amazon’s attempts to sell us Canadian content remind critic Barry Hertz of Homer Simpson being deluged with doughnuts by the devil. But Homer likes doughnuts.

Many people will tell pollsters that they like the idea of Canadian content. But when faced with the actual programs, I find the experience is rarely positive.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

Re Welcome To The Netflix Apocalypse, Hope You Enjoy The Show (April 22): What’s a worse waste of time than burning an evening binge-watching a Netflix show? Burning an evening scanning every streaming service, googling promising titles and cross-referencing reviews in an attempt to find a show that won’t be a waste of time.

Those are the nights one never gets back.

Katherine Gougeon Toronto

