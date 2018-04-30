April 30: Carbon conversations. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe discusses the 2018 budget. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Carbon conversations

In response to Ottawa’s plans to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan if the province doesn’t put a transparent price on carbon, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe opines: “We’re having the wrong conversation in this nation – we’re having a conversation about how we can best tax our industries, as opposed to having a conversation about how we can actually reduce emissions” (Saskatchewan Seeks Court Opinion On Whether Carbon Tax Is Constitutional, April 26).

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Moe seems to have things backward. Putting a price on carbon is not about taxing industry but rather about taxing industry’s – and the average consumer’s – right to pollute. It’s similar to so-called “sin” taxes: Governments tax booze and cigarettes to discourage their use.

As B.C. has shown, it’s possible to tax pollution (in this case, carbon dioxide) and still have a strong economy. Agreed, B.C.’s tax isn’t perfect in its execution and the two province’s aren’t identical, but a transparent, easy-to-understand pricing signal is crucial to helping meet Canada’s emission reduction targets.

B.C. residents seem to understand that taxing consumption is preferable to taxing income. Surely a conservative like Mr. Moe should understand this basic fundamental of taxation.

Chris Gates, Quinte West, Ont.

...........................................................

Building pipelines and expanding the oil sands are long-term projects, requiring long-term investment and long-term prospects.

The world is rapidly moving away from fossil fuels. If we don’t, the staggering costs of climate change implied by the “outlook” offered by the vice-president for oil sands for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will overwhelm any profits gleaned from selling more oil (Financial-Sector Warnings On Carbon Risks Add To Oil-Patch Pain, April 23).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Smart investors would bet their money on the future, not the past.

Elaine Blacklock, Sudbury, Ont.

...........................................................

It is highly likely that the demand for fossil fuels will decrease in time. Albertans are not oblivious to this nor opposed to it. Alberta has the third-largest installed wind-power capacity in Canada. But Albertans are realists and worker bees.

For now, the world wants oil and Canada’s oil workers are particularly skilled at accessing it. I realize this is anathema to members of the the cohort which runs its cars on unicorn tears, heats its homes with rainbow beams and flies to sunny climes in solar-powered planes – when they are not importing their actual fuel from that feminist utopia Saudi Arabia, and that beacon of democracy, Venezuela. To reiterate an old chestnut: We’ll stop shipping the oil when others stop using it.

Dave McClurg, Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Nobel? Next up, Trump

Re Striding Into A New Era (April 27): Former president Barack Obama was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize early in his presidency, essentially for talking about peace. Nearly 10 years later it’s appropriate that President Donald Trump receive one for facilitating a real achievement – the historic meeting of the leaders of North and South Korea.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge, B.C.

Ontario’s bottom line

Re Ontario’s Budget Theatre (editorial, April 27): Ontario’s unemployment rate is near a two-decade low, and is lower than the national average; manufacturing employment grew in the province last year.

Balancing a budget is not synonymous with fiscal prudence, even in the private sector, much less in the public sector. What is more, there is a genuine dispute between the government and the Auditor-General about the size of the deficit. Facts matter.

Romain Pitt, Toronto

...........................................................

Bonnie Lysyk, the Auditor-General of Ontario, has shown professionalism and independence under difficult circumstances.

As a life-long auditor, I’m keenly aware that we have to be, and be seen to be, independent. It is bad enough that the Wynne government is fiscally reckless, trying to hide it from the public is unacceptable.

Joel Cohen, Toronto

Harassment policy, sense

Re Ottawa Aims To Curb Harassment In Arts Industry (April 26): I am a human resources consultant with more than 30 years of experience. I’ve written harassment policies and investigated complaints for a wide range of clients. The government policy as outlined makes no sense: Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly tells us that if there are proven complaints of harassment within a group that has already received federal funding, the government will have the power to suspend payments or seize the money.

In fact, “proven complaints of harassment” might well be a very positive sign. The organization may have created an environment in which complainants feel safe coming forward. There is a process for investigating complaints and there is a process for resolving complaints.

The government should consider suspending funding for organizations that have failed to provide a supportive work environment or failed to document and communicate effective harassment policies and procedures.

Martin Birt, Uxbridge, Ont.

CP’s battered soul

Re: Keith Creel On Healing The Wounds At CP Rail (April 25): Commenting on the Hunter Harrison-era of CP Rail, Keith Creel offers a mea culpa with regard to Mr. Harrison’s heavy-handed labour practices. After reviewing various dismissal cases, says Mr. Creel, he thought, “Gosh, we’ve got a lot wrong.”

As someone who was up close to the earlier Hunter Harrison years at CN Rail, I can say “wrong” does not begin to describe the human toll there.

Later, at CP, with Mr. Creel beside him, Mr. Harrison presided over a reign of terror that left many employees with health problems and emotional scars from which some will never recover.

It’s not that CP’s leadership downsized; it’s not that they enforced discipline and safety – it’s that they did it by bullying, belittling, and intimidation. Mr. Harrison is gone. But Mr. Creel, now CEO, is still there. Maybe, by replacing meanness and distrust with respect and dignity, he will be able to restore the soul of CP Rail.

Liz Mayer, Toronto

Picture the upset

Re National Gallery Won’t Sell Chagall After All (April 27): I, too, was extremely upset at even the thought of selling one of only two Chagall paintings the National Gallery owns in order to acquire a David – let alone the less-than-transparent process the gallery used. Did I miss the fundraising campaign? The GoFundMe drive?

They certainly won’t find me contributing to efforts to help pay the cancellation fee for pulling the Chagall from auction.

Barb Heidenreich, Bailieboro, Ont.