Just a reflector

Re How Le Pen Channels Putin: Nostalgia For A Past That Doesn’t Exist and Poilievre’s Textbook Populism: Conjuring Unseen Enemies In The Place Of Real Solutions and Under Attack (Opinion, April 23): It is no less than horrific that “anti” – be it immigration, vaccines or gender diversity – is the prevailing conservative dynamic. Instead of focusing on bettering lives, popular right-leaning politicians focus on battering their opponents, often with blatant lies.

We don’t need angry and dangerous rhetoric. We need measured and constructive political discourse. Why can’t conservatives see that?

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

I enjoyed Andrew Coyne’s column on Pierre Poilievre’s populism and use of the word “freedom.” It hit me that “freedom” is similar to the phrase “social justice.”

For years, my progressive friends would ask if I agreed with something. My standard response was yes, but I had trouble defining what “social justice” meant in the particular situation they described. Now I have the same issue with “freedom.”

Fortunately, I now have examples that I hope the whole free world would agree with. Freedom is what Ukrainians are sacrificing their lives, cities and homes for. Social justice includes their right to build a children’s hospital and expect that it won’t be bombed.

John Pitts London, Ont.

Re Horrors Of War (Letters, April 23): Amid continuing discussions of what constitutes a hate crime, war crime or genocide, I continue turning to a powerful quote by Simon Baron-Cohen, author of The Science of Evil: On Empathy and the Origins of Cruelty: “These are global examples of what I call ‘empathy erosion.’ I include them in the book to help eliminate one absurd view, namely that the Nazis were uniquely cruel. They weren’t. We need reminding of that.”

George Harauz Guelph, Ont.

Government at work

Re Why Isn’t Our Federal Government Working As It Should? Policy Execution Is Key (Opinion, April 23): Former Privy Council clerk Kevin Lynch beautifully enumerates the shortcomings of the federal bureaucracy. Unfortunately, the underlying issue is that the culprits seem to have no incentive to change anything.

Political leaders love unelected advisers and ministers; bureaucracy has self-protection embedded deep in its DNA. Most likely no one can win an election based on fixing this. Instead, bureaucratic failings become red meat for the opposition, and additionally provide cover for promises that they will save taxes by rooting out “inefficiencies.”

So good luck with that.

Perry Bowker Burlington, Ont.

My thanks to Kevin Lynch. But how are his necessary milestones going to be reckoned with? How can decentralization of power and control be redefined? How can the public service recognize the need for leadership? How can government show commitment to reform?

When I stop sobbing about these decades-old issues, I will say thanks again. As Mr. Lynch writes, “Execution is key.” But is it going to happen? How?

Audrey Bufton Ottawa

I worked in the federal government for 10 years starting in the late 1970s. Even then, the bureaucracy was crippling and the role of central agencies was growing.

I despair when I read Kevin Lynch’s list of core responsibilities. I also despair that not more changed when he was in a position of power as Privy Council clerk.

I hope that the leadership of this country wakes up and does something. The platitudes and blah, blah, blah is exhausting – and I believe in government. Others would be even more dismissive, not only of the government but of our democracy.

Jessica Hill Toronto

As a former federal public servant, I saw firsthand the shift from policy implementation to an obsession with avoiding any issue that might attract public attention. I also went through constant cycles of public-service renewal that were launched with much fanfare but few changes.

Government is now responsible for a huge share of our annual expenditures. If citizens are to support the reallocation of funds that government oversees, they must believe it is being done efficiently and produces the results promised.

Bringing public servants closer to constituents in regional offices could shift the balance to effectiveness. Evaluate performance based on results for constituents rather than control.

Allan Anderson Toronto

Recognizing that governing and government are complex, I’ve tended to give Justin Trudeau the benefit of the doubt. However, my long-standing perception that he is more Canada’s chief information officer and cheerleader than an effective Prime Minister appears to be borne out by Kevin Lynch’s observations.

Patrick Wolfe Victoria

Pay, pal

Re My Fellow Canadians: Nova Scotia Doesn’t Want You (Opinion, April 23): A great many born-and-bred Nova Scotians – like two good friends living in Ottawa – have summer properties here that they visit every year, contributing to the local economies and having no effect whatsoever on the housing shortage in Halifax.

The unfairness of this additional tax should be obvious to everyone.

Mark DeWolf Halifax

Taxing non-residents who have made good-faith investments in second homes – often to maintain a connection to the place they grew up – does not seem like a fair or effective solution to the housing crisis. Years of low interest rates have facilitated bidding wars, property speculation and an explosion of short-term rentals.

There are solutions to get us on the right path without treating non-residents like enemy aliens: apply the non-resident tax to new buyers only; apply a reasonable tax on all vacation properties at the same rate; increase taxes on short-term rentals, especially those in the Halifax Regional Municipality; incentivize short-term rental owners to sell or rent as housing; promote intensification in our cities and towns.

Surely these and other innovative initiatives can get housing prices safely (and fairly) down from the stratosphere.

Chris Ashwood Ottawa and Pictou County, N.S.

In 1970, my husband’s father gifted him 27 acres of land in Nova Scotia after his graduation from Acadia and Dalhousie universities. His engineering discipline brought him to Sudbury, but he dreamed of building a home on his familial land, where he could pass on the love of the East Coast to his children and grandchildren.

His dream came to fruition in 2007. My family is grateful that he enjoyed the fruits of his hard work before passing away in 2016. Now the provincial government will penalize fellow Canadians for investing hard-earned dollars there.

Although it will break my family’s hearts, I will sell everything in Nova Scotia and never spend money there again. The government may get one home returned, but how many thousands of dollars will it lose from the economy?

I might be only one small voice; however, I am speaking for my husband’s dreams, wishes and legacy.

Rosemary Smith Sudbury

