Letters to the Editor April 30: Women missing from politics. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery When Rachel Notley and her New Democratic Party lost in the Alberta elections this month, the number of female premiers in Canada bottomed out at zero.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Whither women

As a business owner, a board member and a mother to two girls, I found Elizabeth Renzetti’s arguments and the problématique she underscores are not only very real but also very concerning – not just for women, but for democracy (Out Of The Picture? April 27).

Story continues below advertisement

While I don’t disagree with the sexist realities Ms. Renzetti describes, nor do I believe we should ever stop fighting them, I believe there is another dimension at play: Women – smart and accomplished women – opt out of politics because they see it as a farce.

The article indicates that most women get into politics because they want to make a difference. My theory is this: Because the political arena is increasingly like a circus and, therefore, seems unconducive to solutions, women believe they can make more of a difference in other arenas, so they gravitate (and thrive) there. It would be interesting to compare the percentages of female leaders in politics to those in the not-for-profit sector or perhaps the senior ranks of the federal government. Are we doing better there?

As I said above, I don’t believe we should ever stop fighting sexism in the political arena – it is critical to support democracy. And while we do this, we can continue to make tremendous differences in other sectors.

Carmen Abela, Ottawa

.............................................

I agree with Ms. Renzetti that the lack of female political leaders is a serious problem.

It is at least encouraging that the votes for female leaders in the recent Ontario election exceeded those for the triumphant male.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the reasons Doug Ford managed to squeeze his way past colleagues Caroline Mulroney and Christine Elliott into the leadership of the Conservative party was that choosing one of them would have meant a race among three women in the ensuing provincial election. Horrors!

A 40-per-cent minority of Ontario voters chose Mr. Ford. It is unfortunate that three-way vote splitting in ridings relegated Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals and the Andrea Horwath’s NDP to opposition, even though more of us voted for them. We now must live with the minority’s male choice for four years.

Jim Reynolds, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Extreme right’s threat

Re Decoding Canada’s Far Right (April 27):

Thank you for the in-depth investigative reporting on this issue. Particularly troubling was the description of how some far-right advocates are working to make their ideologies palatable so that they can more easily infiltrate and influence political parties and other mainstream institutions.

The article cites the work of Barbara Perry, who in a recent TED talk in Calgary on this topic ended her session asking the question, “What are we to do?” Dr. Perry mentioned three areas in which Canadians can confront this threat: education, holding public officials accountable and resistance.

Story continues below advertisement

As a teacher confronting right-wing extremism and white supremacy, I used the resources and methodologies of non-profit organization Facing History and Ourselves. These methodologies support students studying genocide and crimes against humanity to make the essential connections between history and current events and the moral issues they confront in their own lives.

I believe that the growth of right-wing extremism and white nationalism requires all of us to consider how we can respond to preserve core values that underlie our democracy.

Margaret Wells, emeritus member of the advisory board of Facing History and Ourselves, Canada, Toronto

.............................................

You report 180 people in an obscure chat room spouted bigoted nonsense while hiding behind silly pseudonyms, evidently lacking the courage of their convictions. Alleging their numbers are “modest” is, however, comical.

Out of 37 million Canadians these hate spewers represent 0.0005454545454545455 per cent of the population. While that figure may approximate their collective IQ, it actually exposes flaccidness.

Story continues below advertisement

Lubomyr Luciuk, professor, department of political science and economics, Royal Military College of Canada, Kingston

Arts under attack

Re Ford Government Slashes Ontario Music Fund By More Than Half, Prompting Concerns In Arts Community (April 28):

“The government will work ... to focus on activities that bring the biggest return to the province.” So says Ontario Premier Doug Ford. This mantra has been heard every time a conservative government comes to power. It translates into: “If you can’t put a dollar figure on it, it isn’t worth anything.”

Natural ecosystems have a hard time competing with highest and best uses. So do the arts.

I am reading Kent Nagano’s latest book Classical Music – Expect the Unexpected. He is essentially asking where classical music fits in to our modern world. “All over the world, there is a visible trend of questioning the arts,” he writes. “... Rhetoric about the importance of art and music for society… ring hollow when economic and political decisions point in exactly the opposite direction. A canon of values has established itself internationally that places the economic above the social, expediency above inner fulfilment, and in which precisely those things are at the top of the agenda whose added value can be quantified in dollars and cents.”

I could not have put it better. The arts will never die. But just think of how much richer our lives would be if the arts were cherished as much as the almighty dollar.

Story continues below advertisement

Marianne Orr, Brampton, Ont.

Flood of photo ops

In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appropriately noted that “a prime minister showing up in Fort McMurray when firefighters are busy trying to contain a massive, raging wildfire is not a particularly helpful thing.”

So what changed in 2019? Was it really helpful now to have the Prime Minister and his two sons brought in to be photographed sandbagging at the Constance Bay flood site (Prime Minister Trudeau Lends A Hand In Ottawa Flood Zone, April 28)? Or did the PM’s desperate need for positive press and a great photo op (political “disaster relief”?) override the urge to be helpful?

Deborah Kestenbaum, Toronto

.............................................

One leader, Mr. Trudeau, with his sons, picks up a shovel and bags sand with other volunteers. The other, Andrew Scheer, stands in his good suit in front of TV cameras, and urges others to help. I know how I’ll vote in the next federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Jan Jagaciak, Belleville, Ont.

.............................................

Nice to see see Ontario Premier Doug Ford show up for a photo op in Ottawa pledging support for flood victims (Ontario Premier Doug Ford Visits Ottawa To Examine Flooding, April 26).

This is the same premier who just cut the flood program funding, cancelled the 50 million tree-planting program and won’t support a carbon tax. The man has no shame.

Tom Scanlan, Toronto