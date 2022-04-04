Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the papal plane on April 3.CIRO FUSCO/AFP/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

The apology

Re Pope Francis Apologizes To Indigenous Delegation For Residential School Abuse In Canada (April 2): I cannot believe the cruelty of making the Indigenous delegation wait until the last day of their visit for the apology they desired. Every day of their visit, we read of yet another group having a long meeting with the Pope in which the words they needed to hear were not quite said.

If he was planning to do it, why not announce in advance that he would issue an apology on the last day? Delegates would have been able to enjoy their visit in anticipation, instead of the dread they must have felt every day it was withheld.

Inge Genee Lethbridge, Alta.

Good on the Pope for the long-awaited apology. Now is he going to come up with the millions of dollars in reparations?

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

Recipe for change

Re The Ukraine War Will Increase Global Hunger (March 30): The food-versus-fuel debate should no longer be debatable in the face of global hunger.

Last year, the United States produced 384 million tons of corn, of which 40 per cent – perfectly edible human food – was used for ethanol production. Compare this with Russia and Ukraine’s combined prewar estimate of 59 million tons in wheat exports, a huge potential for alternative calories.

While supply chain challenges, farmer planting intentions and ethanol industry pushback will be factors, the United Nations World Food Programme and other donor agencies should still act on this opportunity. Canada could lead by example and establish a program with grain traders, farmers and ethanol industry leaders to avert a global catastrophe of mass starvation.

Maurice Hladik Cape Breton Island, N.S.

Different measures

Re In Practice (Letters, April 1): A letter-writer points out that Canada’s greenhouse gas output is only 1.6 per cent of global emissions, so what we do on climate is insignificant. But we are about 0.5 per cent of the world’s population; on a per capita basis, Canadians are using up the atmosphere’s limited carbon capacity at a rate three times faster than the global average.

If a garbage dump was overburdened and one family thought they could put out more trash because it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, I’d call that argument rubbish – and, frankly, shameful.

Norm Beach Toronto

To the left

Re Are We Finally Fixing Medicare? (March 29) and Mark Your Calendars (Letters, March 31): I applaud any attempts to improve health care delivery and the NDP-Liberal spirit of collaboration. However, like a letter-writer in Nova Scotia, my husband and I are without a family doctor in British Columbia, and have been for more than a decade.

We are all too aware of the deleterious effects of fragmented, episodic care. I urge Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau to extend their collaboration with the provinces and include a concerted plan to increase the number of doctors, especially GPs, in their noble endeavour.

Ginny Ratsoy Kamloops, B.C.

Re Canada’s Sensible Centre Mustn’t Be Distracted By The Fringes (March 28): As old lefties, we disagree with much of what these two right-of-centre contributors write.

The core beliefs of rule of law and social justice are not the exclusive domain of the mushy middle. Our country continues to benefit from the left-leaning push for health care, child care, environmental justice, affordable housing and reconciliation. These are the issues addressed in the NDP-Liberal agreement.

We think the majority of Canadians share these beliefs. Don’t get us started on the contributors’ support for more oil and gas.

Barbara Kane and John Meyers Goderich, Ont.

To the right

Re Politicians Are Poisoning Our Democracy (April 1): When an elected politician can accuse our Prime Minister of being a dictator, it shows me that Canada has a real problem with education, misinformation and language use.

The politicians involved should be made to apologize and do some homework on dictatorships, autocracy and democracy. No politician is perfect, but Conservative MPs Brad Redekopp and Rachael Thomas sure showed us the “painful disintegration of civil discourse.”

Margaret van Dijk Toronto

Re Conservative Leadership Candidates Profess Profound Mutual Admiration! (Editorial Cartoon, April 1): This has just taken the lead for my best cartoon of the year. It’s brilliant.

Unfortunately, I think those running for the Conservative leadership are guaranteed to miss the point.

Robert McManus Hamilton

Make it public

Re Chartwell To Sell Long-term Care Homes For $447-million (Report on Business, April 1): If ever there was an argument for ensuring that long-term care is provided solely by the public sector, this is it.

If companies are scrambling and vying to buy “infrastructure” such as care facilities, there is obviously a lot of money to be made. But it feels wrong that this money is going into the pockets of investors relying on “long-term contracts backed by stable government payers.” That would be we the taxpayers, and our money should not be diverted from public coffers to private interests.

The money should be used to care for seniors who live in long-term care or help them live longer at home, especially after what we saw happen in care facilities during the pandemic.

Catherine McKay South Bruce, Ont.

Stay or go?

Re Justice Served? (Letters, April 1): Beverley McLachlin’s Supreme Court legacy was achieved not only from the judgments she participated in, but also from the influence she had on other judges of the panel, much of it behind closed doors.

By continuing as a judge in Hong Kong, regardless of the significance of the cases she is assigned, she will continue to have influence on the other judges there. She will have an ability to remind them of the proud heritage their court has for administering justice fairly and in accordance with the rule of law.

Staying on the court gives her an opportunity to help the people of Hong Kong, which disappears the moment she steps down. I commend her decision to stay.

Peter Love Toronto

Message received

Re Canadian Crypto Coalition Launches In Bid To Fix Digital Currency’s Image Problem and Blockchain Ronin Hit By Massive Crypto Heist (Report on Business, March 30): To the group making over Canadian crypto’s image: Good luck with that.

Dan Jerred Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com