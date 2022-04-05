A teacher's desk in an empty classroom in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Welcome mat

Re We Need A Unified Approach To Refugees From Ukraine And Afghanistan (April 4): Most Canadians celebrate living in Canada. And most of us, if pressed, would acknowledge that we are here thanks to good luck. How many of us would swap places with someone in, say, Yemen, Mali or Sudan? Or, under present circumstances, Ukraine or Afghanistan?

But we can more widely open our doors. Canada is one of the world’s wealthiest and most stable countries. Our land mass is among the world’s least densely populated. Hopefully in years to come, migration will increasingly contribute to a more just world.

There should be a renewed, consistent and more generous Canadian immigration and refugee policy. It cannot come soon enough.

Donald Hall Ottawa

The trip to Italy

Re The Apology (Letters, April 4): A letter-writer decries the fact the Pope didn’t voice his apology to Canada’s Indigenous delegation until the last day of their visit. But truth should precede reconciliation.

Delegates spoke the truth of their tragedies for hours while the Pope listened. To truly understand, one should listen before speaking. To do otherwise would be to pontificate.

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

Re Ocean Away (Letters, April 1): I believe a letter-writer is wrong about artifacts in the Vatican: Indigenous people do know how precious they are, and that they need to be protected and cared for by ceremony.

These objects are sacred, with lives and histories of their own. It is the Vatican, then, that has neglected to understand what they mean, not their rightful Indigenous owners.

All artifacts should be returned to Indigenous people now, with proper protocols observed. It should be an important part of reconciliation to do this in an ethical manner.

Julie Rak Edmonton

Big spender

Re The Big Rift and Freeland Readies Another Big-spending Budget (April 2): So big business is upset with the approach of Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland to the upcoming federal budget. Corporate types lament the attention to progressive themes of “fairness, inclusion and redistribution of wealth,” and demand a postpandemic return to a “pro-growth agenda,” meaning the cutting of taxes and regulations.

But last election, Canadians rejected the Conservatives’ business-friendly approach. Voters favoured the Liberal and NDP offers of a helping hand to Canadians, say, unable to afford a dentist or pay for their medication.

Boardrooms may be upset, but after the upheavals of the pandemic, voters seem to prefer a kinder approach from government.

Mike Spaulding Toronto

Having lived through the United Conservative Party’s policies of less taxes and spending in Alberta, I can say that the alternative is worse – unless one likes unhappy doctors, burnt-out nurses, unemployed social workers and underfunded teachers.

Why don’t we discuss why spending is warranted at times? Canada spent heavily to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. For Canada to meet its Paris climate commitments, we will have to facilitate the greatest energy transition in centuries.

Meanwhile, costs continue to rise for health care and education; new costs are on the horizon for daycare, reconciliation and possibly pharmacare and dental care. Rather than discussing the rift between a progressive government and conservative bankers, we should discuss what Canadians want.

Climate action and a greater social safety net appear to be top priorities based on the last election. What is wrong with increasing taxes during a pandemic, climate change and war?

Robert Miller Calgary

Future leaders

Re Will The Real Chrystia Freeland Please Stand Up? (Opinion, April 2): Columnist Robyn Urback challenges that unlike Chrystia Freeland’s remarks on the Ukraine invasion, she “never forgets her bright Liberal-red dress” and can be more guarded on other topics.

Is it any wonder that a woman so capable and smart is following two principles of success as a female leader? She waits her turn. She bites her tongue.

I have been ready for years to vote and see Ms. Freeland become prime minister. I hope she is ready with a “postwar-style” plan for economic prosperity when she is handed the reigns.

Claudia Moore Calgary

Re Jean Charest’s Biggest Obstacle Could Be In His Own Political Past (April 2): If the Conservatives see Jean Charest as an asset to\ the goal of an electoral win, it will not be because he represents today’s conservative values.

Like the previous choice of leader, Mr. Charest’s candidacy seems to be yet another attempt to put something in the window to attract progressive voters, when it is clear to me that progressive values are not part of Conservative policy.

The term “hoodwink” comes to mind.

Rob Graham Kingston

Remedial lessons

Re Canadians Get A Failing Grade In Civics (April 4): A few years ago, I was invited to review the test that new immigrants must pass to obtain Canadian citizenship. I was impressed with the breadth and depth of knowledge that people were expected to master.

I concluded that high-school students should be required to pass the same test as a condition for graduation.

Murray Angus Ottawa

I am close to retirement now. Looking back, I realize how fortunate I have been to engage in civics on so many levels.

In Grade 6, I won my school’s citizenship award. In high school, I sat on student council and participated in a student delegation to Ottawa and Quebec that delved into the separation issue. On that trip, I met Pierre Trudeau and other politicians of the era. We didn’t have civics courses in those days, just inspiring educators and supportive parents who engaged our minds on important issues.

In my working life, I was president of a small union local of education workers, and later ran in the 2014 municipal elections where I reside. How can I describe all this? Broadening and enriching in a hands-on way.

In my experience, opportunities for active citizenship are accessible but are seldom seen as desirable. Perhaps that is what should change.

Carol Gottlob Burlington, Ont.

All in

Re Canada’s World Cup Draw Isn’t Quite The Group Of Death, But It’s Close (Sports, April 2): “So maybe it’s okay to dream a little.” Indeed!

Out here in Alberta, the government runs an online casino where we can bet on almost anything. To encourage Albertans to play, they are offering a free $20 bet. My money (well, theirs) is on Canada to beat Belgium.

Yeah, it’s okay to dream a little.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com