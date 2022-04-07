A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Oct. 16, 2014.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Walk the line

Re To Its Great Shame, The West Has Failed To Draw A Line On Russia’s Invasion (April 6): Moved by the hideous atrocities being reported from Ukraine, columnist Gary Mason condemns the West for not drawing a line on Russia’s invasion. What, then, would he have us do? Where is the line he demands?

Western leaders know that, to put it in the starkest terms, the independence of Ukraine is not worth the nuclear annihilation of the planet, and this possibility cannot be discounted. Any line the West might draw which resulted in this outcome would be a disaster for all, including Ukraine.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

But the line has been drawn: Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat and Russian gas on one side, and the West’s excuses, greed and cowardice on the other.

Is it too much to just call a spade a spade and do the right thing? The line has been drawn – it just needs to be crossed.

John Kieffer Toronto

If the West is unwilling to stop the atrocities being committed by Russian troops in Ukraine today, I wonder where the will to persecute Vladimir Putin tomorrow is going to come from?

Once again, lots of words of condemnation and threats of punishment in the future, all while innocent Ukrainians are slaughtered now. Plastic words, like plastic bullets, won’t stop a tyrant.

Posturing by Western leaders may earn votes at home, but won’t stop the senseless suffering in Ukraine.

Jeff Jackson Stratford, Ont.

Re Joly Accuses Russia Of War Crimes, But Won’t Expel Diplomats (April 5): In light of the horrors perpetrated by Vladimir Putin, Canada apparently will ”take stock,” talk to “key cabinet ministers” and ”ensure we act properly.” The minimum of acting “properly” would be to immediately expel Russian diplomats from Canada.

Richard Lindsay QC, Vancouver

Executive report

Re Bank CEO Calls For Economic Commission (April 6): When Brian Porter, CEO of one of Canada’s major banks, says he is concerned about our future economy, we should all take note.

It is no secret that for our current Prime Minister, the economy and business have not been his strongest interests or priorities. As our federal government presents its budget to the nation, outlining increasing costs to fund all the programs and initiatives it considers important, Mr. Porter’s recommendation to create a federal commission seems not only timely, but imperative.

It makes common sense – or cents.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Brian Porter’s call for a “modern Macdonald Commission” on Canada’s economy should be welcomed. Unfortunately, it would also require an admission from the government that it doesn’t have all the answers.

Michael Kaczorowski Ottawa

Re The Big Rift (Report on Business, April 2): Along with a chart showing GDP per hour worked, how about one showing the decoupling of productivity and wages? Or skyrocketing executive compensation, especially compared to average workers? Or the perennial record profit of banks, the ones that seem to be among the chief complainants of current economic policy?

Sorry, but I have precious little sympathy for whingeing from Bay Street C-suites.

Michael Ireton Calgary

Wish list

Re Ottawa’s Shared-equity Mortgage Plan Falls Below Expectations (April 4): Mortgage Professionals Canada recently met with more than 60 MPs. While discussing the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, we received near-unanimous support for our long-preferred alternative: allowing first-time homebuyers access to insured mortgages with 30-year amortizations.

MPC recently reiterated to the Finance Minister that “FTHBI does not assist anyone to qualify to purchase a home who would not have already otherwise qualified.” First-time homebuyers lacking deep pockets need this more accessible and fairer solution, all without FTHBI’s administrative costs.

Justin Trudeau’s goal in 2019 for FTHBI was “to make sure home ownership remains an achievable dream, not a privilege afforded to only the richest few.” We wish we were wrong about our criticisms of the program.

The NDP and Conservatives included our proposal in their last election platforms. We hope the government finally agrees with them, as well as the many Liberal MPs we spoke to, and implements this sensible solution.

Joe Pinheiro and Paul Taylor Mortgage Professionals Canada, Toronto

Re What Ottawa Isn’t Saying About Its Plan To Slash Oil Sector Emissions (Report on Business, April 6): What is a realistic plan to achieve a reduction in emissions?

World oil consumption is currently about 100 million barrels per day and is forecast to increase to about 120 million bpd by 2040. What exactly is the plan to replace oil and natural gas with other sources?

Where are a few scenarios of timelines, required investments and other assumptions? For example, will Canadians be restricted to driving 8,000 kilometres per year in a car that averages 8 L/100 km fuel efficiency? Or only allowed to fly 3,000 km per year? How about the rest of the world?

Without a realistic plan laying out the work and sacrifices required, these lofty statements feel like aspirational dreams. Politicians making commitments should demonstrate their viability. Show the magnitude, cost and impact of the projects required.

Martin Spahl Calgary

Re Canada Eyes New Era Of Defence Spending (April 6): The International Institute for Strategic Studies in London and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute track global military spending. For 2021, IISS places Canada as the 14th highest military spender in the world, while SIPRI places Canada as 13th highest for 2020.

In other words, Canada ranks well within the top 10 per cent of national military spenders globally. One can argue that’s enough or not enough, but let’s at least base the argument on defence requirements, not the arbitrary 2 per cent of GDP on NATO’s wish list.

There is broad agreement that a current Canadian defence requirement is major upgrading or replacement of Canada’s North Warning System, which has nothing to do with GDP. Indeed, no country’s defence needs should ever change just because its GDP has changed.

Ernie Regehr Waterloo, Ont.

Life and death

Re First Word: Spend (Editorial Cartoon, April 6): I am imagining the next editorial cartoon: Instead of a Liberal-red baby carriage, there is a casket beside which is written, “Last words.” And on the balloon above? “Spend more.”

Rick Walker Toronto

I would like to make one small change to the editorial cartoon depicting a baby Liberal’s first word: Instead of “spend,” it should be “invest.”

Robert Milan Victoria

