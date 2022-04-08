French language supporters take part in a demonstration in Montreal on May 21, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Oil and nuclear war

Re Amid Death And Destruction, Chernihiv Residents Never Gave Up (April 7): I’m 91 and remember Joseph Stalin invading Poland in 1939. Until the Berlin Wall came down, it was 50 years of the Second World War and Cold War for my wife and myself, with constant threat of nuclear attack from Russia. During my time in the British Army, we thought we would have to fight the Russians sooner or later.

Now, here we are again. Nothing has changed since my army days. Another cold war for potentially decades to come. It’s become personal for me once more.

Like it or not, we’re all Ukrainians now.

Gordon Salisbury Mississauga

Re U.S. To Release Emergency Oil Supplies In Bid To Tame Prices (April 1): Canada makes noise about the outrages of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Yet as a major oil producer, the country is not pumping more oil. Why not?

Is the grip of environmentalists and oil producers so tight on government that it sits on the fence? Canada has the world’s third-largest reserves of oil and refuses to boost output.

I believe this refusal to act betrays human rights, disgraces Canadians and smells of hypocrisy.

Phineas Bury Toronto

Military presence

Re More Money Doesn’t Mean Canada Is Serious About Restoring Our Military (April 6): What a depressing and, I fear, accurate assessment.

When it comes to defence, I believe we have for too long been a nation of holier-than-thou freeloaders, ever ready to disparage the United States yet dependent on its protection.

For our self-respect, we should start pulling our weight militarily.

David Mackie Toronto

Religious responsibility

Re Following The Pope’s Apology, Canadian Catholics Need To Step Up (April 5): This Canadian Catholic didn’t wait for the Pope’s apology to “step up.” Rather than waiting for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Vatican to finally heed the calls of Indigenous people for reparations, records and an apology, I took what I felt was the only moral and ethical option available: I left.

Last June, I stopped going to mass. I redirected my weekly contributions to a local First Nations organization supporting survivors of intergenerational trauma. I wrote to the CCCB, the Hamilton diocese and the local priest to demand reparations, records and an apology.

Do Canadian Catholics need to “step up?” Yes. But more so it’s the church that needs to step up. One apology is not enough – not nearly enough.

Dorothy McCabe Waterloo, Ont.

As a Catholic, I disagree with those who contend that the church, and not its congregants, should pay all reparations for residential school atrocities.

We are the church. Sins in institutions run by Catholics were committed in my church’s name, bringing shame on my church and on me. I therefore assume shared responsibility.

I welcome the opportunity to begin a new journey by contributing to reparations and the apologies of the Pope and Canadian bishops. Where there are systemic dispositions and cultural attitudes in the church which led to these wrongs, it should be up to all Canadian Catholics to pay damages and correct the culture – something this Pope encourages through the current synodal process.

Canadian taxpayers should pay reparations for governments which created residential schools in their name. Catholics congregants should pay for those who ran them in ours.

John Ryall Toronto

Re Why Ottawa Dropped Appeal Of Catholic Church Ruling (April 7): I find this clear evidence that the Catholic Church makes a priority of using money collected from the faithful to pay the best lawyers to defend its accumulated wealth from the predations of others, rather than using that wealth for the benefit of the same faithful – even to repair damage that it has caused. Disgraceful.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Lost in translation

Re Ottawa’s Tricky Bilingualism Manoeuvre (Editorial, April 4): With the simultaneous mistakes I see of affirming Quebec language laws that breach civil liberties, along with enforcing outdated notions of bilingualism in a multilingual country, the Trudeau government again seems to play the blind nanny.

Canada today is blessed with many languages from all over the world, as well as those born here by Indigenous peoples. I believe the Prime Minister has missed the point: Canada is not bound together by forced language policies, but by good government, sound institutions, the rule of law, respect for diversity and a love of the land.

Robert Girvan Toronto

My family and I have moved from Quebec due to the threat of Bill 96. My question is in regards to the percentage of bilingual francophones in Quebec.

I believe that number to be quite low. Yet the federal government is looking to beef up bilingualism for anglophones and not for francophones, which seems grossly unfair to my mind. If Canada is to be bilingual, why is Quebec not bilingual?

Linda Forbes South Glengarry, Ont.

Canada’s raising of bilingualism to 17.9 per cent of the population, from 13 per cent in 1969, does not strike me as positive after more than half a century of effort and money. A reason might be that many universities dropped second (or third) language requirements.

I was exposed to four languages by the age of 12 and was fortunate to continue learning them in Ontario during the 1950s. It is great for English speakers to also know Latin, German and French. It opens up the world and one’s professional vocabulary.

Bernhard Buetow Ottawa

Does not compute

Re Pay It Forward (Letters, April 6): Letter-writers seem to solely blame the federal government for the Phoenix fiasco. What about the supplier?

As my late father-in-law would have said, IBM is “feeding at the government trough” with no apparent consequences for inferior product and service. That, to me, is the core problem.

Vicki Nash-Moore Collingwood, Ont.

IBM and Phoenix: A story that shows no bad deed ever goes unrewarded.

David Chalmers Ottawa

Re Black Entrepreneurship Fund Sees Few Loans Approved In First Year (Report on Business, April 6): Another example of this government’s penchant for grand announcements with no actual results. How many people do they have processing loan requests?

Perhaps some of them have been lent to work on the Phoenix fiasco, in which case it would be a long time before any more loans are approved.

Alan Price Oakville, Ont.

A for …

Re First Word: Spend (Editorial Cartoon, April 6): A Conservative’s first word: “angry.”

Warren McDougall Toronto

