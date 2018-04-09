April 9: Art on the block. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Open this photo in gallery The National Gallery of Canada plans to sell a Chagall, La Tour Eiffel, and buy Canadian art. National Gallery of Canada

Putting a price on art

So the National Gallery of Canada has decided to sell Marc Chagall’s La Tour Eiffel and seven other artworks (National Gallery Plans Largest Art Sale Ever With A Chagall Painting Worth At Least $8-million, April 6).

It justifies the sale by saying it will enable the NGC to buy a national heritage work of art that otherwise might leave the country, and NGC director Marc Mayer notes the Chagall has spent lots of time in storage.

That such a vibrant, classic Chagall spent years in storage reflects on the director and curators, not the Chagall. It’s no secret that the NGC is hardly overflowing with the greatest works of European art. La Tour Eiffel is one of its most memorable artworks and its loss will make a bigger hole in the collection than missing out on yet another Lawren Harris or Tom Thomson, both of whom are amply represented in the NGC already. Selling the Chagall for a national heritage artwork suggests the NGC thinks that modern European art has nothing to do with Canada’s artistic heritage. Canada’s artistic heritage does not stop at its borders, and never did.

Anne Thackray, Toronto

I am appalled the NGC is flipping our Chagall. I thought its mandate was to care for the works and let Canadians see them. This sounds like a used car lot. When the market is hot, sell and buy something cheaper. Whether the works were donated or purchased, there was an understanding that the NGC was keeper of the nation’s art. What message does that send to donors? They will be reluctant to donate. This is a terrible precedent.

Jean Palmer, Ottawa

Trusting the police

I appreciate Marcus Gee’s position of coming together and why, ultimately, that should be the goal of the LBGTQ community and the Toronto Police Service (Banning Toronto Police From The Pride Parade Is The Wrong Response, April 5). I would point out, though, that Pride Toronto sets a fairly high bar for participation in the parade for corporate sponsorship. There is an expectation of a bank, for example, to have progressive policies related to diversity and assurances that sexual orientation not be a barrier to employment.

These policies, I understand, are requirements for participation so that the positive public relations and exposure from the parade are not awarded to firms or organizations that fail to take LGBTQ issues seriously.

In light of recent events and the very clear failure of the Toronto Police Service to properly serve and protect, why should police in turn be given the same PR boost? The TPS needs to earn its way back into the event. This makes complete sense and the ball is very much in its court.

David Roy, Toronto

Shawn Ahmed writes powerfully about his personal experiences with the Toronto Police Service (Why We Need Police At Pride: Exclusion Only Hurts Us In The Gay Community, April 6).

His gratitude to individual officers rightfully underscores our need for highly trained and culturally sensitive first responders. Similarly, if we arrive in distress at a police station, we all deserve respect and full impartiality. Mr. Ahmed’s encounters with officers are real. Indeed there are many good cops.

But the exclusion of uniformed police from Pride has never been personal. The issues at stake for queer, black and brown communities are bound up with the uniform and what it represents: the institution itself, the misuse of its formidable powers, and its failures of leadership, most recently (as Mr. Ahmed acknowledges) in the Bruce McArthur case.

Mr. Ahmed’s voice, arising from his community, is hugely important. I happen to share one community with him (the queer one) and like many I’m a long way from forgiving TPS for its failings. It has not earned a place in this year’s Pride.

Jim Bartley, Toronto

‘Compassionate’ care

Is letting homeless people sleep on vents outdoors what we mean now by “compassionate” care (Hospital Group Removes Bars Built To Stop Sleeping Homeless, April 6)? It must be 1984.

If only the thing that piqued this level of citizen engagement had been an action plan to end homelessness, including a much-needed discussion of the role of untreated mental illness on leaving people out in the cold.

Marcia Zalev, Toronto

Clearing the air

Your editorial points out that Ottawa should remind Canadians that any money it collects will be returned to the provinces (Clearing The Air On The Value Of Carbon Pricing, April 6).

Two years into this debate, Ottawa has still given no clear indication of how it would do this — whether it would go to the governments, citizens or companies, or how the refund would match the carbon tax any individual might pay. Some provinces have not made it clear that every cent collected in carbon tax will be refunded; some have policies to spend it on the environment which means it is not “revenue neutral.”

Governments have a centuries-long reputation of violating promises on taxation (income tax was to end in 1918). So while carbon tax may be the solution, its advocates have to prove it with facts or they will continue to leave the field to its opponents.

Ed Whitcomb, Ottawa

I think voters understand the economics of carbon taxes a lot better than your editorial suggests. If only pollsters would ask the right questions.

Voters don’t believe that carbon tax dollars will be spent well (or in politic-speak, “returned to them”). Recent history shows dollars “returned to taxpayers” in the form of hockey rinks ($8-million), giant rubber duckies ($100,000), or unnecessary hydroelectric dams (in Manitoba, many, many billions of dollars). Imagine the horrors that could be wrought with hundreds of millions of new carbon tax dollars.

We voters have ample evidence that the government can’t be trusted with our money, and we won’t easily part with more of it.

Peter Smith, Winnipeg

Double standards

Re Grief, Questions Linger After Infant’s Death On Alberta First Nation (April 6): In an otherwise straightforward story about the tragic death of a baby following an outbreak of an unknown illness among family members in the Stoney Nakoda First Nation in Alberta, one sentence stands out: “Emergency-service workers said the family was hit with something ‘of a medical nature,’ and that there were no concerns about trauma or violence.”

Why on Earth would there be? Would a story about a white family in Mississauga whose baby died from a respiratory illness merit official reassurance that there was no violence involved? Comments like this one reinforce the colonial stereotypes that maintain inequalities between Indigenous people and other Canadians in health care, as in so many other aspects of life.

Susie O’Brien, Hamilton