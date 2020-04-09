Open this photo in gallery Canceled flights are seen on an airport screen in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 4, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

The golden age

Re We Face The Biggest Deficits Since The Second World War, But Canada Can Afford This Crisis (April 8): Many articles have compared the high deficits we now face to those of our last major war, after which the economy rapidly improved and debt was paid off within a few years. However, I believe our current tax system renders that wishful outcome completely infeasible.

In the 1950s, the top tax bracket was over 90 per cent, and stock options and other loopholes – which often exempt the wealthy from contributing their fair share of the tax burden – didn’t exist. While low tax rates seem to be upheld with quasi-religious fervour by those whom they benefit, if we as a society wish to avoid decades of crushing debt, we should seriously explore adopting as much as possible of the postwar era’s fiscal success.

Story continues below advertisement

Ron Hartling Kingston

The pre-COVID-19 failure to stockpile sufficient supplies for a predicted pandemic, along with caps on health-care spending, can arguably be attributed to the erroneous belief that the federal government had very little fiscal wiggle room. But this crisis has demonstrated that with political will, the government and central bank can always manage to ensure unlimited access to funds.

We will need to support our economy, our citizens and our medical system for as long as it takes to conquer this disease. Claims that costs will be manageable “provided the new normal reverts to the old normal in a matter of months rather than years” seem counterproductive. The Second World War lasted six years and, despite extensive debt, Canada experienced a golden era of postwar prosperity.

Just as civilian factories were once transformed to produce armaments, let us focus on ramping up domestic production of personal protective equipment and ventilators. Baseless financial anxieties should not distract from these efforts.

Larry Kazdan Vancouver

Pandemic politics

Re The Politics Of Pandemic Preparedness (Editorial, April 8): While Ontario did destroy a large stockpile of expired personal protective equipment, it should also be mentioned that health experts previously advised that, if properly stored and monitored, PPE could be safe to use past a best-before date. Given our predicament, this waste of resources is disturbing and disappointing to me on so many levels. This seems like just one example of the lack of co-ordination and flawed mixed messages we are being served in this crisis situation.

Given the various levels of government involved, and the communications emanating from each channel, the public should have a trusted oversight body from which to receive filtered, vetted and accurate information, which in turn should be quickly disseminated in a trustworthy manner. This type of crisis response would greatly impact our efforts to flatten the curve.

Story continues below advertisement

Marian Kingsmill Dundas, Ont.

In theory, at least, we elect people into governments at all levels based on their promises to do the right things to keep our towns, provinces and country safe and prosperous. What we seem to find most often are government officials who pander to the vocal and worry more about re-election than doing the right thing. It is beyond time that we should call out this behaviour and ask those individuals to step aside from office.

Ken Duff Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Must be the money

Re Passengers Seeking Refunds For Cancelled Flights Will Be Out Of Luck (Report on Business, April 8): Oh, no we won’t! I’ve found that Canadians are absolutely furious about the airlines’ refusal to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19, and that many consider this a matter of passenger rights, not luck.

My grassroots campaign to petition the government to refuse any bailouts until refunds are provided has received thousands of signatures. More importantly, the reasons people have given for signing their names underscore a depth of feeling. These comments typically characterize the airlines as “thieves” and describe the industry’s behaviour as “immoral.”

Many of these comments come from the most vulnerable members of society, who desperately need their money back now: workers who have been laid off, small-business owners who have had to close down operations, senior citizens and people who have health problems. And the government is under fire for failing to follow the lead of the European Union and the United States in mandating that airlines provide refunds instead of vouchers.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past decade, airlines have enjoyed incredible revenue growth and profit. Now they tell us the industry needs a bailout. Maybe. But they first should do the right thing and pay back to passengers what is owed.

The refusal to do so might be legally defensible, but for many it is most certainly morally indefensible.

Bob Scott Toronto

The closed outdoors

Re Yours To Discover? (Letters, April 8): My wife and I stayed at home for 14 days after returning from a truncated visit to family in Australia. After that time, we walked in our municipality’s forests for three days in a row, with fresh air, sunshine and beautiful surroundings. We saw very few people – on one day, none – and staying well away from them was not a problem. Now the forests are closed.

Most recently we have been walking in our neighbourhood, where we see 20 to 30 people in an hour. There is no problem staying at least two metres apart, but we are walking where others have also walked – and breathed – recently. A suburb does not have the same serenity as a forest.

In these times of extreme trial, clearing of mind and refreshing of spirit are most helpful in combatting anxiety and fear. We should reopen the forests.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacques Soucie Newmarket, Ont.

I don’t think people can be trusted. Open the provincial parks and open the boat ramps and I’m sure those moaners on Facebook will flock to these locations and they will socialize. If one in four people already aren’t respecting social distancing, why would they go on to do so in a park?

Long before there were provincial parks, people managed to find ways to get exercise and have fun. Stay home now and we’ll soon be at the park and cottage and boat.

Elizabeth Appleton North Bay

During the COVID-19 crisis, I’ve acquired a daily practice: In the morning and early evening, with rush hour a ghost of itself, I walk three blocks east up the steep sidewalk of the Heights neighbourhood, then gaze back at Vancouver’s cityscape. The air is clear and the spring birdsong sweet. Curses have blessings.

Stewart Brinton Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com