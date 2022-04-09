Street signs calling for a free Ukraine as a gesture of solidarity from the City of Ottawa are installed on posts along Charlotte Street in front of the Embassy of Russia in Ottawa, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, on March 2.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Sign of the times

Re PM Hesitant To Expel Russian Diplomats (April 7): A few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, I spent three of my teenage summers as a camp counsellor in Ukraine. Those boys would be in their 30s now. I cannot stop myself from wondering which of them are clutching a rifle, digging through rubble – or worse.

Some conflicts are morally complicated; this one is not. Accordingly, I was disheartened to read of our Prime Minister’s hesitancy to take the “symbolic” step of expelling Russian diplomats, as if symbolism makes such a move less important rather than more so.

Canada may not hold military or economic sway on the world stage. But, as Canadian travellers know, our country is admired as a beacon of democracy, freedom and opportunity. Our voice matters, and Justin Trudeau’s expediency in the face of evil should be seen as a moral failure that taints us all.

Yaakov Eizicovics Toronto

Re Re Defence Gets ‘Very Modest’ Spending Boost (April 8): Having grown up during the Cold War, in a city known to be a primary target for Russian nuclear attack, I look in wonder at the naiveté of many Canadians. Evil does still exist, and nearby.

With only 13 miles of water separating us, how long would a Russian missile take to get here?

Finland also shares a long border with Russia. The country developed a “total defence” program, based on the observation that bullies attack the weakest victims first. Therefore be strong. Government and citizens are all involved.

What a unifier for Canada such a program would be after these years of division and ineffectual bureaucracy. Let’s get moving.

Janet Bailey Winnipeg

Helping hand

Re Budget Hits Mark With Funding To Reach Record-setting Immigration Levels (April 8): Some will lament all the government intervention in the federal budget, “rather than letting market forces do the job.” I find that this quaint confidence in the invisible hand of capitalism is a good part of the problem.

It is precisely because market forces have not done the job that government intervention is needed. We can’t continue to hope that Adam Smith’s 18th century ideas will come through – they haven’t so far.

Luke Mastin Toronto

Family history

Re For The Royals, Slavery Is A Family Affair (Opinion, April 2): These are heady days for those of us troubled witnesses who are descended from those in positions of influence since the 1600s: during slavery, the clearances in Ireland and residential schools in Canada. The problem is becoming abundantly clear as of late, making possible a collective action on solutions.

My ancestors include British MPs, colonial service officers, landed gentry, Irish migrants during the potato famines and British immigrants on the prairies. I would hope to see final solutions to these problems, but am too old now.

Yet I can advocate for action.

Patrick Duffy North Vancouver

Politics of health

Re Can We Still Trust Our Public-health Officials? (Opinion, April 2): Contributor Jillian Horton asserts that the counsel of chief medical officers of health is “tainted by politics.” What Dr. Horton and many public-health purists should take into account is that the pandemic, particularly in these later stages, can be as much a political crisis as it is a medical one.

The social, economic and educational costs of our response to COVID-19 are real and in many cases ruinous. It should be entirely proper for these issues to factor into the messaging of a chief medical officer of health.

Recent polling suggests that around half of Canadians agree that health restrictions should be lifted. That’s a significant body of opinion that should be considered, and politics is the mechanism through which we should consider it.

Alan Jones Toronto

“The same person cannot advise the minister in the morning and publicly criticize the government in the afternoon.” This is precisely why the Ontario SARS Commission report of 2007 recommended that the chief medical officer of health report to the legislature, not the health minister.

Adam Plackett Toronto

More help

Re Bill Of Health (Opinion, April 2): I was moved by contributor Lori Fox’s vulnerable sharing of a painful experience. Having also been touched by woefully inadequate mental health care in my personal and professional spheres, I applaud their advocacy for a better system.

Our stories are far from unique regardless of which province one lives in. What will it take to turn a short-sighted lack of financial support around?

They are certainly “worthy of happiness and love.” Something has to change.

Beth Haas London, Ont.

Stigma against mental illness thwarts any meaningful progress. In addition to adequately funded mental health programs, there should be a sustained public health campaign emphasizing that we’re dealing with health. Period.

Without that, people may revert to the inadequate – and harmful – advice to “just pull yourself together.”

Andreas Thiel Windsor, Ont.

Price vs. cost

Re Doug Ford Says No To More Housing (Editorial, April 2): It’s not house prices that should be of concern, but the cost of housing – which is a combination of property prices, borrowing costs, taxes, utilities, insurance, etc.

A truly simple solution to excessively high house prices would be for government to slap a tax on mortgages and return Canada to those wonderful days of yesteryear: Specifically September, 1981, when rates peaked at 21.46 per cent.

House prices would drop, allowing all and sundry to enjoy the lifestyle of baby boomers at that time. The cost of housing would go up, but that doesn’t seem to be what experts care about.

Doug James Calgary

Je t’aime

Re Canadians Get A Failing Grade In Civics (April 4): Growing up in Montreal in the 1940s and 1950s, I am pretty sure Canadian history was as close as we got to “civics.” It was of no interest whatsoever, probably because Canada and Quebec were, for me, nonentities; Montreal was everything.

I understand efforts to find more effective ways to engage students. A suggestion to build civics on social goals that have already interested students is a good one. However, it would not have worked for me.

In retrospect, my dominant orientation has always been to understand barriers facing individuals in need. This often meant engaging relevant non-governmental organizations, professional associations or communities, but always with a focus on making relationships work better for individuals in need.

My relevant skills were servant leadership at the grassroots level. I’m afraid that, for this student, the civics of active citizenship would still have been of no interest.

John Krauser Mississauga

