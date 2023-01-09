Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, on Dec. 6. 2022.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Keep it together

Re Our Polarized Politics Look Like They’ll Get Worse In 2023 (Jan. 5): What irks me the most (irk being the most polite word I can use) is that after flying the Canadian flag at my house for 20 years, I can no longer do this without thinking others are lumping me in with cars and trucks that fly the maple leaf for other reasons than being proud of our vast country.

Canada has allowed me and my children to prosper where other countries would not. My flag has been taken from me and so many other proud Canadians.

Steven Brown Toronto

While there were a small percentage of protesters who were irresponsible and arrested, the vast majority were responsible Canadians – you know, like us.

I have a background in physical employment starting at age 15 until university. I then trained as an infantry officer and was so employed. There is nothing about dirty fingernails that make me a less intelligent human being. My three degrees so attest.

Paul O’Leary CD; Lt.-Col. (retired) Ottawa

Re To Avoid Future ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests, We Need An Economy Built On Hope (Jan. 6): Sigmund Freud revealed that those discontented with our way of life do not feel so because of economic and social inequality. Rather, civilization’s upheavals are caused by conflict between an individual’s passion for freedom to do whatever they like and society’s standards of civilized behaviour.

History has shown that Freud was probably right: Humans can’t live by bread alone and individuals won’t change their urges. Consequently, it’s incumbent on society to introduce programs that appeal to the discontented and a greater sense of purpose. Repressing them even more hasn’t worked.

In the 1960s, the United States introduced initiatives such as the Peace Corps to engage youthful protestors in public service. Many volunteered, willing to sublimate their urges for the greater good.

If the purpose of the self-described freedom convoy was to increase freedom, then it would be worth society providing means whereby they can do so for the public good.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

Cabinet challenges

Re Trudeau Test (Letters, Jan. 5) A letter-writer notes the recent ethics breach by Trade Minister Mary Ng and that she has not resigned.

Twice in my academic career, I have been seconded to serve a federal agency. The conflict-of-interest guidelines were clear and unequivocal: Under no circumstances could family or friends benefit from the decision-making authority of my position.

Why would a government minister be held to a lesser standard than this fundamental principle for all who receive public funds? To have no consequences for this behaviour would be to cede moral authority on cabinet integrity and effectively give a green light to egregious ethical breaches in future.

The precedent is alarming. The solution should be obvious.

Anne Martin-Matthews Vancouver

Re Above All (Letters, Jan. 6): Letter-writers have commented on the high levels of balance in diversity and gender that Justin Trudeau has brought to government. While true, need I remind readers of the high-profile escapees from what they would describe as Mr. Trudeau’s toxic environment?

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

The office

Re Former Head Of Public Service Cautions Against Extended Remote Work, Says It Could Hurt Careers (Jan. 6): I have great respect for my former boss Michael Wernick. His comments about remote work, however, sound too much like the view from the corner office rather than the cubicle – assuming one even has a cubicle.

Many public servants are being forced back to an environment where they have no dedicated space of their own, no desk and chair, no place to hang their coat. Some may call this “reimagining” the workplace. Those on the ground floor know it’s closer to a nightmare.

Mr. Wernick is correct that performance measures are more difficult to assess, and collaboration in person is very different from remote work. But collaboration should be about getting the job done, not “kumbaya” moments around the water cooler. The latter went the way of the desk.

The time has come to recognize that remote work is likely here to stay. There is no going back to 2019.

Michael Kaczorowski Ottawa

Turning tides

Re Northern Ireland Sees Growing Angst About Sectarian Strife And Brexit (Jan. 3): One could argue, with the benefit of hindsight, that the precarious state of Northern Ireland’s political future was inevitable.

The promise of perpetual unionist rule was not sustainable forever. Over decades the demographics changed, the discriminatory and sectarian decisions were laid bare and the younger generation, blessed by relative peace, were less likely to endure the generational trauma of fear and bigotry.

Older loyalists fear they have been sold out, the promises made to their great-grandparents broken. That Sinn Fein would hold power was previously unthinkable. Brexit did not help the situation, complicating further the economic and geographic realities for Northern Ireland.

Should Brexit result in a referendum on the reunification of Ireland, the result will be largely decided by the economic advantage of doing so above everything else. Unfortunately, I suspect it won’t prove pretty in the short term, with indeed a temporary return to the “bad old days.”

Annette Kavanagh-Turner Guelph, Ont.

Royal brouhaha

Re The Biggest Revelations Coming Out Of Prince Harry’s Memoir, Spare (Jan. 6): Yawn.

Mike Firth Toronto

Prince Harry reminds me of the George Wickham character in Pride and Prejudice: handsome, charming and always willing to gossip about all the wrong done to him by Mr. Darcy whenever he gets a chance, to whomever is willing to listen.

As the story develops, we learn of Wickham’s poor character and what a cad he really is. Name a family who would make amends with a member like Harry, when he’s shown his love for his blood relatives to be a “kiss of Judas?”

Maria Dawson Toronto

“Prince Harry writes that his brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry’s wife Meghan.” Good for William!

Paul Edwards Calgary

When did a British royal marrying an American divorcée ever end well?

Craig Sims Kingston

Are Harry and Meghan that desperate for money? It was Fran Liebowitz who said: “Spilling your guts is just exactly as charming as it sounds.”

Vicki Metcalfe Victoria

