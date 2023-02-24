Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and medical students look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability at a medical training facility at a hospital, on Feb. 7, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

One step closer?

Re “Putin suspends nuclear treaty with U.S., says West wants global war against Russia” (Feb. 22): Too bad Vladimir Putin is withdrawing from the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Russia can now increase its arsenal of nuclear warheads.

But if Mr. Putin can’t annihilate the world with the approximately 1,550 warheads he already has, maybe he needs a new strategy?

Les Jones Toronto

But how?

Re “It’s time to close the breach at Roxham Road and enforce Canada’s borders” (Feb. 22): François Legault wants the rest of Canada to relieve him of problems caused by the flow of refugees into Quebec. Fair enough.

But how about a quid pro quo? Would Mr. Legault drop his opposition to the transfer of natural gas through his province?

John Sutherland Calgary

Re “Trudeau should close Roxham Road within 30 days: Poilievre” (Feb. 22): How does Pierre Poilievre propose to close Roxham Road? Would anyone be surprised if his answer is to build a wall?

Joe Racanelli Toronto

Concerned conversation

Re “Young and diverse anglophones will not be bullied out of Quebec” (Feb. 18): My wife and I find ourselves retired in Montreal’s suburbs. We love the place.

We have opted to take up the government’s offer to learn French. We find ourselves in evening classes with energetic young immigrants, all concerned about their future if they don’t come up to linguistic expectations.

Meantime, we are increasingly ostracized because of our inability still to adequately converse in French. We are aware of many youngsters, including in our family, who have eyes on future employment outside Quebec, and indeed Canada. They don’t wish to face the consequences of Bill 21 and Bill 96, or they cannot stomach the politics behind these laws.

I’m not sure the exodus of the 1970s will be repeated to the same degree, but it is clear that there is significant brain drain which Quebec cannot afford. I desperately hope that my wife and I do not have to join them.

Robert Hollis Pointe-Claire, Que.

Job focus

Re “Healthy, steady” (Letters, Feb. 18): I completely agree with a letter-writer. I left a fulfilling career as a family physician, mainly because I did not want to continue being responsible for running a business.

I moved to a student health clinic run by a university. It was not salaried and there were no benefits. However I could focus on just caring for patients, which is what I trained for.

The current patient enrolment models for family physicians in Ontario are a step-up from the fee-for-service model, but are still managed by physicians and do not address this issue.

Karen Phillips MD (retired) Hamilton

Already banked

Re “Canada’s vanishing health care crisis” (Editorial, Feb. 18): You write that Ottawa should reduce its tax rates so provinces could raise theirs a corresponding amount. This is a valid course of action. Debatable, but valid.

You may want to keep in mind that this is precisely what the federal and provincial governments agreed to in 1977. This precedent is no reason not to do it again, but the provinces (and many commentators) consistently refuse to acknowledge the continuing value of this transfer, estimated at $32.89-billion for 2023 in the Department of Finance’s tax expenditure report.

I was an officer in Finance at the time, closely involved with the technical side of the transfer when it was new. The federal government seems to have given up on reminding provinces that it still counts.

Why do it again?

André Juneau Ottawa

Give back

Re “Recent health care deal is a win for retirees. The finances of younger Canadians are collateral damage” (Report on Business, Feb. 17): As a youth in this country, I think it’s insulting when older generations fail to see the burdens they continue to leave us as taxpayers, as they continue to ask for more from us.

They didn’t do anything for the climate – we have to pay for it. They didn’t save or invest enough for health care – now it’s our problem.

Many of them will be long past paying real taxes by the time the pandemic debt is dealt with. They also gained the most from rising house prices, workplace pensions that are now disappearing and a Canada Pension Plan that may not exist by the time youth need it, but are still paying for it.

Older generations should take some responsibility and pay at least one of their debts. It is long overdue.

Ryley Colter-Krause Edmonton

Hear, hear

Re “Radio lets in the world. We shouldn’t be in a rush to phase it out” (Feb. 18): I arrived in Canada in 1952 from the Netherlands. My mum added to her rudimentary English by listening to the radio all day.

My son in the United States feels a connection to home whenever he listens to CBC Radio. And I was touched when, on a trip to Yellowknife, we came upon CBC Radio there. A home away from home.

I hope we never have to do without the voice of Canada that binds so many of us together.

Johanna Smouter-Peetoom Calgary

Radio was formative in my early exposure to a range of music.

In the one-room Saskatchewan school I attended, every Wednesday afternoon our class of 18 students, from Grade 1 to Grade 8, would listen to CBC’s school music broadcast. We were introduced to a rich variety of music and provided with a small songbook, so we not only heard the music but learned to sing along.

We also learned about the composers. One December afternoon, we were introduced to Handel’s Messiah performed by a full orchestra and choir. What a rich way to gain an appreciation for music.

I still enjoy radio. Now in retirement, I listen while knitting and never miss a stitch.

Martha Wiebe Ottawa

I can’t help but remember all the Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners I’ve prepared while listening to CBC Radio. On my own in the kitchen, I thought about all the families across the country preparing for the same festivities, and those who might not be so fortunate.

I fall asleep with the radio and wake up with it. It accompanies me on short and long drives. It fills my mind when I don’t want to think of other things.

Let’s keep the radio on.

Glenys Reither Oakville, Ont.

