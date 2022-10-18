Alberta Premier Danielle Smith holds her first press conference, in Edmonton, on Oct. 11.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Re Freeland Issues A Clarion Call From Canada’s Foreign-policy Void (Oct. 17): Chrystia Freeland should be applauded for suggesting that Russia be kicked out of the G20 and International Monetary Fund. But until the United Nations has the backbone to throw Russia off its Security Council, Vladimir Putin – with veto power – holds all the cards.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

Re Which Will Last Longer: Liz Truss As Prime Minister Or A Wilting Head Of Lettuce? Britain Places Its Bets (Oct. 17): I never keep lettuce more than a week. Liz Truss may flounder on until the next budget.

I suspect the only out from the morass is to have another referendum on reversing Brexit. If it were to succeed, it would help Britain abide by the same rules and conditions as the rest of Europe: the free flow of goods, services and people.

Ditching the British pound and adopting the euro would be beneficial. Having traffic flow in the same direction as other European countries would also help.

But given the fiasco of the last two years, would Europe want Britain back?

Alma Javad Burlington, Ont.

Re The Bar Is Set Extremely High For The Government In The Emergencies Act Inquiry (Opinion, Oct. 15): The Prime Minister has already defined the Public Order Emergency Commission’s context and likely its outcome, directing Justice Paul Rouleau to “look into the circumstances that led to the Emergencies Act being invoked and make recommendations to prevent these events from happening again.”

Following impactful verbal and written accounts of Ottawa’s occupation, I believe Justice Rouleau will render an oh-so-Canadian decision (blame no one, but everyone) that the federal government made a Hobson’s choice to invoke the Emergencies Act in the face of the collective fumbling of municipal, provincial and federal security services and their respective flame-fanning governments.

On cloud nine, the vindicated Prime Minister would blame the opposition for the fiasco and conveniently shelve the commission’s recommendations, leaving them to gather dust.

Lesson learned: Politics always wins.

Geoffrey Johnston Victoria

Re Canada’s health care system is stuck in the past (Opinion, Oct. 15): I find contributor Alika Lafontaine inspiring in tone and largely correct in content. However, he places all the responsibility for fixing things on governments, writing that only they hold the levers of power.

Dr. Lafontaine and his colleagues at the Canadian Medical Association themselves wield considerable social and economic power. They should co-operate in bringing about the kind of structural change recommended by almost all commentators: Pay doctors by salary, not fee for service; use a team-based approach for primary care, not individual providers; outsource services as much as possible to nurse practitioners and pharmacists; place more emphasis on home care for older Canadians, rather than institutional care, and so forth.

Then Dr. Lafontaine’s vision might be realized to the benefit of all of us.

Roger Shiner Kelowna, B.C.

Re Winner-take-all Elections Can Erode Trust (Oct. 17): In horseracing, bettors have the comfort of profiting from bets on second- or third-place finishes. Not so in Canadian elections.

Ranked balloting would allow at least 50.1 per cent of electors to feel that they supported the person who represents them in Parliament. I would expect that, over time, every party would nominate candidates that appeal to that 50.1 per cent of the electorate, and we would all benefit from having representation from more moderate MPs.

Rapley Bunting Toronto

Re Danielle Smith, There Are A Few People I’d Like You To Meet (Opinion, Oct. 15): Thanks for this fine reminder of global suffering. As an Albertan, I am embarrassed and enraged that our new Premier seems to live such a sheltered and privileged life. In my opinion, this deems her unfit to lead.

I remain in Alberta because I know my province is better than this. Our 125 different languages, our diverse mayors and populations in Edmonton and Calgary, our high ratings for livable cities – all make her comments reflect what I see as shallowness.

The May provincial election can’t come soon enough.

John Pentland Calgary

Re Industry And Ottawa Come Together On Oil (Editorial, Oct. 17): The Globe and Mail endorses $7.1-billion in public subsidies for oil and gas, mainly to support carbon capture and storage projects as part of a continuing history of “the shared role of industry and governments in unlocking a massive resource.”

This subsidy will likely go straight into the pockets of shareholders, who are making windfall profit from the high price of oil. Isn’t it time we stopped subsidizing the industry and focused on funding new green technologies and infrastructure, to hasten the transition away from fossil fuels?

If government required producers to use green energy to separate bitumen from oil, I am sure they would have no difficulty finding enough wind or sun as sources of energy, with minimal effect to bottom lines.

William Pearce Victoria

Re In Vancouver, It’s Now Cheaper To Own Than To Rent (Real Estate, Oct. 14): The price gap of $110 in favour of homeowners, compared to the 2016 gap of $100 in favour of renters, should be seen as a warning sign for other Canadian cities.

In my hometown of Burlington, Ont., development is slowly picking up. Within the last few years, in older neighbourhoods with relatively cheaper rent, plans have been made to demolish homes and apartment buildings to make room for expensive condos.

This will drive up housing prices and push lower-income residents and seniors out of Burlington, making way for youth and wealth. Most of the city is already home to wealthier families; it will be left with few affordable rental units once the “beautification” process is complete.

Gentrification should be limited to prevent driving out the beating hearts of communities everywhere.

Kiana Craig Hamilton

Re CRTC Weighs Telus’s Application To Pass Credit-card Fees On To Customers (Report on Business, Oct. 17): I’ve had it with businesses, large and small, that are salivating at the prospect of nickel and diming me, to impose a surcharge on my purchases when using a credit card.

Credit-card fees, like rent, taxes and energy costs, are all increasing. These are the costs of doing business.

But what next? Charging for toilet paper if I use the loo?

Marty Cutler Toronto

