Reno dreams

Re The Political Demolition Of 24 Sussex (Editorial, Jan. 4): I find it ironic that the very same paper also contains a report on the incredible restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Inside The Notre Dame Restoration, 3½ Years After The Inferno – Jan. 4).

Rising from a burnt-out hulk, that magnificent structure is expected to be fully restored by 2024. It seems to me that the restoration of 24 Sussex would be relatively simple by comparison – if only we had the will to do it.

Since when did Canada become a “can’t do” country?

Barry Francis Toronto

Trudeau test

Re It’s Easy To Forget How Transformative The Justin Trudeau Years Have Been (Dec. 30): I believe columnist John Ibbitson missed some important items that negatively impact Justin Trudeau’s record. These can be summarized by the acronym ETAW: ethical behaviour (poor), transparency (lack of), accountability (little) and wedge-issue politics (divisive). Examples of poor ETAW performance are too numerous for me to mention here.

Ethical behaviour is most important for me. We know of four examples of Liberals in violation of ethics rules: two by the Prime Minister and two by Bill Morneau and Mary Ng. I expect our leaders to take responsibility; it seems only Mr. Morneau did the right thing by resigning.

I can agree that the Trudeau years have been transformative, but poor ETAW results in a failing grade.

Tony Francis Burlington Ont.

Any chronicling of Justin Trudeau’s transformative record ought to include his role in Quebec’s unprecedented claims of unilaterally amending the Canadian Constitution with Bill 96 and Bill 4.

That Quebec can dare embed its declaration of nationhood into the Constitution unabated, contradicts the battles fought on those same grounds with the Meech Lake and Charlottetown accords. As a consequence, Mr. Trudeau’s passive affirmation has engendered Alberta and Saskatchewan to pass their own bills and stretch the boundaries of asymmetrical federalism beyond any previous understanding.

Without submitting a judicial reference question to the Supreme Court for these matters, Mr. Trudeau seems to have instead cultivated regional fracturing, which may be the most regrettable – and indeed transformative – aspect of his legacy.

Angelo Mele Newmarket, Ont.

Re An Interview Without The Prime Minister (Jan. 4): As awful a Prime Minister as I find Justin Trudeau, he will likely retain power following the next election.

With a sufficiently large plurality of voters pondering the deplorable performances of our many conservative provincial governments, they would conclude that, with respect to the federal administration, it is better the gong show we know.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

Welcome mat

Re Immigration Disconnect (Letters, Jan. 2): A letter-writer suggests that the Prime Minister “could consult provincial premiers” about “how many newcomers their provinces can welcome.”

In fact, the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act provides that: “The Minister [responsible for immigration] must consult with the governments of the provinces respecting the number of foreign nationals in each class who will become permanent residents each year, their distribution in Canada taking into account regional economic and demographic requirements, and the measures to be undertaken to facilitate their integration into Canadian society.”

So, consultation with the provinces does take place. How effective that consultation is, how comprehensively each province responds and how much the federal government takes into account provincial views are entirely different questions.

Robert Vineberg Winnipeg

An erroneous perception seems to persist of migrants, and sometimes even refugees, contently becoming permanent resource burdens on their host nation. There feels like so much unwarranted contempt for them, yet so many are rightfully despondent, perhaps enough so to work hard in cashless exchange for basic food and shelter.

I know migrant labourers do want to pull their own weight through employment, even if only to prove detractors wrong. They should be treated humanely (with timely access to proper work protections, for example) but too often are not.

If they feel they must, critics should get angry at politicians who supposedly allow “too many” migrants. But please don’t criticize desperate people for doing what we’d likely all do if in their dreadful positions.

Frank Sterle Jr. White Rock, B.C.

Higher calling

Re Where Are The Women? (Letters, Jan. 2): It is not only in the higher reaches of the Order of Canada that women are absent.

In 2005, after the funeral of Pope John Paul II, I met a Jesuit priest at a coffee break during a seminar. I had been much moved by the news coverage and the splendour of hundreds of cardinals and bishops in glorious medieval vestments. I saw not one woman among them.

There was no need to ask the priest why women were absent. Both of us knew the answer. A wise man, his response was simple: “I noticed that, too.” And the silence of centuries stretched between us.

I will watch the ceremonies for Pope Emeritus Benedict XII with a sense of awe and reverence for what faith has given me, and alongside that, the longing for a change I will not see.

Mary Curran Whitby, Ont.

Take care

Re Becoming My Sister’s Caregiver (First Person, Jan. 2): Thanks to Dr. Brian Goldman for highlighting the unexpected caregivers and the challenges they face.

We are unexpected caregivers to our adult daughter with early onset Parkinson’s. But even the assistance agency we were referred to was called A Place For Mom. Long-term care is supposed to be for parents, not children.

“Brian’s rules” for getting through the responsibilities of an unexpected caregiver’s to-do list are thoughtful and valuable guidelines. As he says, “teamwork is the connective tissue that makes the burden of unexpected caregiving more manageable.”

Louise Rachlis Ottawa

I, too, am an unexpected caregiver to my older sister who has dementia, with the added complication that she lives in Alberta; I am in Ontario and my brother is in British Columbia. Relocating her to Ontario, with its huge wait-lists for beds in long-term care, is not an option for us.

What has helped immeasurably was finding a “patient navigator,” an amazing professional who liaises with my sister’s doctors, accompanies her to appointments (and emergencies) and sends reports that include next steps. Her knowledge of the system helps to navigate present and future care for our sister in ways that would otherwise be unknown to us. In addition, she helps calm our anxieties about being absent from our sister.

None of the above comes without costs. Those with limited income are on their own in caring for elderly relatives.

It’s tough to be old and poor in Canada, sadly.

Wendy Kerr Hadley Mississauga

