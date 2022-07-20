The Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Darkest timeline

Re We Can’t Allow Russia’s Energy Blackmail To Win The Day In Europe (July 18): What will our future selves say about the actions we take today? Your contributors’ incisive analysis suggests two possibilities.

“Ukraine fought bravely against the odds and, with the unswerving support of the majority of the world’s democracies – Canada steadfastly among them – her victory put Russia in its place and forged the foundation of a more stable world order.” Or, I fear…

“Ukraine fought bravely against the odds, but was eventually abandoned by many of her allies – Canada among the first wave of deserters – and was overwhelmed, paving the way for Russia’s domination of Eastern Europe and threats to NATO.”

Donald Hall Ottawa

Public opinion

Re Player Asked Woman If She Had Gone To Police In Text Message (July 19): It disturbs me to read that lawyers shared evidence outside of court. It is puzzling when that evidence feels as incriminating as it does exonerating.

It disturbs me that the lawyers seem to believe that prima facia evidence is exculpatory. Most disturbing is that this may likewise be the belief of those judging the evidence in the court of public opinion.

Allan Olley Oakville, Ont.

Private vs. public

Re Fighting Over Funds Won’t Fix Health Care (July 19): Quite a lot has been mentioned about improving the income of family physicians to bolster primary care, yet changing the career paths of future specialists to family practice will likely lead to shortages of specialists.

In my experience, the real issue is that Canada has woefully few medical school positions, and prefers to poach well-trained doctors from other countries rather than educate them here. The net result is a significant shortage of all physicians, and our health care system will not be fixed until this issue is resolved.

David Barker MD Whitby, Ont.

Re Private Health Care? That’s Not The Answer (Editorial, July 19): The recent decision by the B.C. Supreme Court against private health care seems prescient.

A recently published article from Britain in Lancet Public Health concluded that an annual increase of one percentage point of outsourcing to the private sector corresponded with an annual increase in treatable mortality.

Changes to outsourcing since 2014 were associated with an additional 557 treatable deaths across 173 clinical commissioning groups, potentially as a result of declines in the quality of care. The privatization of the National Health Service through outsourcing consistently increased from 2013 to 2020.

This is worth noting for Canadians who think privatization will lead to better care.

Richard van der Jagt MD, FRCPC; adjunct professor of medicine, University of Ottawa

It appears our political leaders have decided that the best way to manage health care costs is to underpay and overwork critical staff so much that they choose other professions.

Has anyone calculated how much each death saves?

Chris Barré Mississauga

The Canadian system needs help. All health care people should stop working in silos. The present system has too many roadblocks.

Increase medical school enrolment. Physicians need good quality of life and time to spend with family. Too much is expected from them.

The focus is on physicians and nurse practitioners. More help is sitting on the sidelines: dietitians, licensed practical nurses, health educators, psychologists, pharmacists etc.

The most accessible health care providers are pharmacists. They are in most rural communities. They are drug experts capable of treating many minor ailments, thus freeing up physicians.

The solution should be a team approach with no bureaucracy.

Ray Murphy Stratford, PEI

Re Top B.C. Court Rules Against Private Health Care Case (July 16): The judges appear to argue that while people are suffering and dying because of medicare inadequacies, this is justified by a need to maintain Canada’s public health care.

I’m all for citizen loyalty. But as someone who has endured pain while on a two-year waitlist for surgery, I personally am not willing to suffer and die to sustain medicare.

I have to wonder: How many Canadians are prepared to lay down their lives for this cause?

Barbara Yaffe Vancouver

SOS

Re With Spots Nearly All Filled, Advocates Call For Canada’s Special Immigration Program For Afghans To Be Expanded (July 19): Our government announced it would take no new referrals under its special immigration program for Afghans. I find this an unspeakably shameful decision.

The lives of these people are known to be at serious risk. Moreover, the decision abrogates the commitment made to them in the name of Canada. I cannot decide whether this represents a total lack of political will, or whether it is a result of bureaucratic bungling. Whatever the explanation, the decision should be immediately rescinded and the program reinstated.

Historian Irving Abella, who died this month, shattered the myth of Canadian openness in None Is Too Many: Canada and the Jews of Europe 1933-1948. After shutting the door to fleeing Jews then, subsequent governments agreed that they would embrace a policy of inclusion for refugees.

Ellen Wright Ottawa

Re Afghan Women, Children Grappling With Opioid Addictions Fear Imprisonment By The Taliban (July 18): If readers missed the picture of the mother, who is struggling with addiction, with four of her eight children, some of whom are also struggling with addiction, they should not have.

Stop bringing dogs from Afghanistan to Canada. Save these poor children and their mothers from the grip of the Taliban. Some people’s priorities seem really wrong.

Paul Boyd Quinte West, Ont.

Higher and higher

Re Just Say No To Tax Dollars For The Olympics (Editorial, July 18): How high will costs go to protect athletes and the public during these events? My recollection from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics was that these costs were very high.

Blair Humphrey Victoria

Then-mayor of Montreal Jean Drapeau assured us that the 1976 Summer Olympics could no more lose money than a man could get pregnant. An article by Montreal journalist Jack Todd reminds us that “the Montreal Olympics left the city with a $1.6-billion debt, a string of corruption scandals and a creeping sense of economic and social decline.”

Thus we can have little confidence in proposed budgets for Olympics. But we can be almost certain that the actual costs will exceed the budgeted ones by a large margin.

This would be much worse if any emergency occurred prior or during an Olympics – such as a pandemic wave.

Moses Shuldiner Toronto

