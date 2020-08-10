Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Class experiment

Re Class-size Plan Puts Students At Risk: Toronto Public Health (Aug. 7): With the evidence regarding children’s ability to contract and transmit COVID-19 far from conclusive, Ontario’s return-to-school plan feels like a large-scale experiment with unwitting participants. Moreover, the plan is likely to disproportionately affect families with lower incomes.

The alternatives some families are exploring (private tutoring, community learning pods, homeschooling) are inaccessible to caregivers with precarious employment. Poverty is highly racialized in Ontario; if the current plan results in COVID-19 outbreaks, it may further contribute to the disproportionate disease burden already evidenced among these communities.

Ontario should prioritize health equity in reopening schools or risk compounding widespread systemic racism in our education and health systems.

Christine Heidebrecht Hamilton

My wife is a teacher in Ontario and we have two kids. I am disabled and at high risk because of COVID-19. After thinking about the return-to-school plan, I suggested that I move out for the first term of the new school year.

I want our kids freed to interact with friends and not have the mental anguish of thinking they might make me sick. My wife could go to work and be free of the same. It’s been a difficult discussion, as it will affect our marriage, family and finances in every way. But if I stay, we will be a boiling pot of anxiety; if I leave, it simmers down.

It would truly suck if I had to be separated for months, but it would be better for my family than fear.

Daryl Baxter Caledonia, Ont.

Recently I had an examination with my dentist.

During the appointment, I obeyed a series of strict measures: locked front doors, one patient at a time inside, several pages of waivers, three hand-washings, great ventilation system, nice but distant assistants and dentist.

What the heck, all these precautions were fine with me. I have platinum-level insurance. So bring on the high standards – and the bills.

However, I wondered if the dentist and his assistants were aware of the situation for their own kids in school this September. Quite different – but cheaper in the short run.

W. J. Smart Toronto

As a teacher, I am quite eager to see my students this fall, but I do have concerns. My students are not required to wear masks. They will interact with four other teachers and I will supervise two additional classes at lunch breaks. Not exactly a tidy cohort.

Teachers often joke that we work in a “petri dish” as students routinely cough in our faces, wipe runny noses on us and visit the bathroom without washing hands. Hand-washing before meals is rare as there is inadequate supervision to enforce it.

Despite our concerns, teachers will try to make it work. Many are slightly terrified, some are reviewing their wills. I invite Ontario officials to spend a day in a primary class, perhaps a kindergarten room with 29 students. If this plan is truly safe, please join us. And do stay for lunch (hand-washing optional).

Alice Hartmans Elementary school teacher; Guelph, Ont.

It is evident to me that Ontario officials have not been in any elementary classroom since childhood.

Gone are days of egg-crate organization with five rows of seven desks facing frontward. Many classrooms have no desks at all. There are shared tables and workstations. Teachers are not stationed on a rostrum, but circulate through a room to work closer with students.

Before COVID-19, teachers knew there was a good chance that they would catch at least one cold and maybe the flu from students. Many older schools have had windows covered up or sealed in the name of energy efficiency. I have taught in newer classrooms with no windows at all and in open-plan schools with no walls.

This seems to me to be all about money. Smaller class sizes and imaginative use of outdoor spaces would mean more teachers and maintenance staff. For a conservative government this is likely heresy. Better that we should put on masks and cross our fingers.

Jim Reynolds Retired elementary school principal; Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Friend of mine

Re You’re Free To Vote, If You Vote Our Way (Editorial, Aug. 7): Benny Tai was instrumental in devising a primary vote system to facilitate a democratic majority in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, now “postponed” by China. As The Globe’s editorial points out, Mr. Tai was sentenced to 16 months in prison for leading the 2014 pro-democracy protests and also fired from his law position at the University of Hong Kong, where he was a brilliant young colleague of mine in the 1990s.

I have no doubt he will be forced to flee Hong Kong. Canada should grant him refugee status. His expertise on China in particular would be invaluable to any university and to the Canadian government.

J. David Murphy Barrie, Ont.

Not enough

Re It’s Time To Unify The Disability Movement (Aug. 5): I have been reflecting on where we are as a country in terms of accessibility and how far we still have to come. I’ve seen my American friends post about the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, the legislation that protects the rights of people with disabilities. In Canada, only two provinces – Ontario and Manitoba – have legislation that could be classified as “wide-reaching.”

For a person with a disability in this country, the primary recourse for addressing barriers to access is to file a human-rights complaint, an often-Kafkaesque and time-consuming process. What this tells me is that accessibility in Canada is an afterthought.

Providing accessibility is “the right thing to do,” yet many people and businesses do so only if they have been called out. What will it take for paternalistic structures to exist no more, to not infringe upon the dignity of people with disabilities? We should be no one’s afterthought and not be seen as burdens on society. Treating us this way is dehumanizing. Do better, Canada.

Elizabeth Mohler Toronto

Oh my Canada

Re We’re An Odd Country, But It Seems To Work (Editorial, Aug. 8): It was a pure delight and break away from COVID-19 and daily matters of ethics to sit with my morning coffee and read this editorial.

In my career days, I would explain to contacts in other countries that Canada was based on the touchstones of peace, order and good government – held together with baler twine and bubble gum.

As a leading-edge baby boomer (born 1946), the editorial reflects the Canada that I know.

Bob Whitelaw Ottawa

