Day of reckoning?

Re The Catholic Church in Canada is Worth Billions. Why Are Its Reparations For Residential Schools So Small? (Folio, Aug. 7): The time has long passed for the Catholic Church to fully acknowledge its role in the residential school tragedy, apologize, make available all existing records and fully meet its financial obligations.

The Catholic Church is very successful in raising huge sums for capital projects. A local church recently raised $400,000 for a pair of bronze doors. It is obscene that these sums are spent at the same time the church ignores its obligations under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

Why doesn’t the church make a big gesture, in keeping with the desires of many members? Use the opportunity of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Sept. 30, to hold Catholic reconciliation services across the country. Invite First Nations communities, and publicly apologize to them for the church’s role. Undertake to learn more. Commit to make all residential school records available. Donate all collections raised on that day to a fund to meet the church’s financial obligations. I’m not a Catholic, but I would gladly attend a reconciliation service.

Cynthia Rowden, Toronto

Climate crunch time

Re Humans to Blame For Acceleration in Climate Change: Report (Aug. 9): Now that the devastating effects of climate change are clear, it’s time for our governments to get serious about reducing greenhouse gases to avoid catastrophe. There have been too many promises while emissions continued to rise. New fossil-fuel projects should be banned, and the industry should receive generous incentives to transition as rapidly as possible to renewable energy. Voters must demand detailed plans from federal political parties and ask their provincial governments how they will meet existing emission-reduction targets. It’s all hands on deck now or we’re going to sink.

Margo Kelly, Toronto

Vaccination obligation

Re Put Away the Carrots. Bring Out the Sticks (Editorial, Aug. 9): As a physician as well as a citizen of Canada, I say kudos to The Globe for an excellent editorial. One additional concept to the many suggested would be for the government to mandate vaccination use similar to the mandatory seat-belt use legislation. The only reason not to participate would be a letter from your doctor explaining why you should be exempted. All citizens would benefit from such legislation.

Merv Letts, Ottawa

During the most deadly challenge since the Second World War, Canadian politicians continue to fail in protecting Canadians. They have pandered to the absurd anti-vaccination minority and continue to leave children and public employees in physical, mental and emotional danger.

The idea of a democratic society is not to teach hatred of political differences, but to bring about resolutions to protect society. Vaccine passports are a small intrusion to save lives. Mandating vaccinations for teachers, health care providers, public servants and other employees in contact with the general population is a benefit for all Canadians. Preventing dangerous possibilities that are known to cause death and destruction is the role of a real leader.

Organizations and people that promote ideas that put others at risk are hardly worth pandering to. Our country and the world are suffering.

Patrick Mason Stittsville, Ont.

Re Vaccines Alone Won’t Prevent A Fourth Wave (Aug. 5): This thoughtful opinion piece highlights two troubling pandemic failures of our public-health and infectious-disease leaders.

First – in the first 10 months of the pandemic – was the failure to take a precautionary approach to COVID-19′s airborne risk.

The second is even more serious: a failure to effectively and comprehensively implement airborne mitigation strategies since the Public Health Agency of Canada acknowledged airborne transmission in November, 2020.

These failures led to high levels of death and disease and avoidable lockdowns. Our public-health and infectious-disease leaders should be held accountable.

History will not be kind if we fail to do so.

Mario Possamai Senior adviser, SARS Commission (2003-2007); Toronto

Big blue machine

Re Premier Bill Davis Was the Steady Hand Driving Ontario’s Big Blue Machine (Aug. 9): There is no question that former Ontario premier Bill Davis, who passed away on Sunday, was dedicated to public service. With him it wasn’t about ego or stoking an image. He was an honest, thoroughly decent man who, fortunately for the people of Ontario, possessed strong leadership qualities. If only we had more like him today. He will be missed.

Jerry Amernic, Toronto

Media solidarity

Re Solidarity For Never: News Publishers’ United Front Against Big Tech Has Collapsed (Opinion, Aug. 7): Andrew Coyne states, “But if publishers should be allowed to bargain collectively, they should also be allowed to bargain separately: there’s a difference, after all, between a union and a closed shop. Whereas the logic of the Postmedia/Unifor/News Media Canada position is that all of the newspapers should be compelled to bargain together – to thwart the platforms’ ‘divide and conquer’ strategy – and that FacebookGoogle should be compelled to negotiate with them.”

News Media Canada has never said that publishers cannot bargain separately, nor do we believe publishers should be compelled to negotiate collectively.

Mr. Coyne also states, “What publishers were demanding before – what some are still demanding – is to be paid for links, or rather for the government to make FacebookGoogle pay us for links: the headlines, sometimes accompanied by short snippets of text, that are a feature of both platforms.”

News Media Canada has not advocated for being paid for links. We do continue to advocate for being compensated fairly for the use of copyrighted content on these platforms.

In the past few weeks, we have spoken with many publishers, including those who have signed licensing agreements with the platforms. All continue to believe that we urgently need federal legislation that includes collective negotiation – backed up with baseball-style arbitration – and a legislated code of conduct to level the playing field between publishers and platforms.

Jamie Irving, chair, News Media Canada

Paul Deegan, president and CEO, News Media Canada

A vote for no vote

Re A Safe Election Will Mean A Long Election (Editorial, Aug. 6): Last year’s B.C. election should not be seen as a safe precedent ahead of a federal election, since every voter there had easy access to a simple mail-in ballot – something not currently possible under federal rules.

I see no governance reason for Justin Trudeau to call for a vote at this time. If it is not necessary to have an election, it should be necessary not to have one.

G.C. Stevens Vancouver

