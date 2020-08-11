Open this photo in gallery In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin's 'Forward' statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Emily Hamer/The Associated Press

Encourage debate

Re If We’re Cancelling Historical Villains, Why Not Norman Bethune? (Aug. 10): Patrick Luciani hit the nail on the head: The pendulum has swung too far to the left. Throughout history, human societies have developed ideologies that speak to their ethos and animate their collective thinking and behaviour. When religion was the dominant force, these ideologies were embodied as gods; later societies, when political discourse defined the parameters of human behaviour, prominent leaders were elevated to these exalted positions, albeit reduced to secular levels. In either case, societies sought to immortalize their idols by a variety of means, most prominent of which has been the erection of statues and monuments.

We, particularly in North America, live in a multiethnic society that freely allows individuals to adhere to any ideology they choose. Thus, it is inevitable that we cross paths when we interact with our fellow citizens whose ideologies are not always in harmony with ours. This diversity represents the richness of this society and its appeal. We erected monuments to individuals who we considered contributed to society. Some will argue that this list of heroes is incomplete and leaves a number of contributors out. Fair point. It behooves all members of society that identify such oversight to correct the deficiency. A free society should welcome the initiative.

We worship different gods. Leave my gods alone. I will not destroy yours.

Karim Durzi Toronto

I agree with the anti-puritanical drift in Patrick Luciano’s commentary that we should leave statues alone and instead encourage debate about our history – the good, the bad and the ugly.

Norman Bethune was a Communist bad boy and devout Stalinist, as well as an innovative surgeon during the Spanish Civil War. But he can’t be blamed for “sternly defending” Mao Zedong’s crimes, given Bethune died in 1939 and Mao came to power in China in 1949.

Robin Collins Ottawa

Bargaining chip

Re Ottawa To Impose Retaliatory Tariffs On U.S. (Aug. 8): With the imposition of aluminum tariffs by the United States on Canada, what a great “payback” it would be to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. We are doing a big favour for the U.S. by retaining her for possible extradition. There is nothing positive in this for Canada. We have seen the imprisonment of the “two Michaels” and the sentencing to death of other Canadians.

Time to play hardball with the U.S. in the hope of releasing her as soon as possible and getting the Canadians home. Any retaliation by the U.S. would be short-lived as President Donald Trump hopefully loses the election.

Let’s amend the Golden Rule to read: “Do unto others as they DO unto you.”

Paul Robertson Belle River, Ont.

Cheek by jowl

Re Flights From U.S., Calgary And Vancouver Flagged for Possible COVID-19 Exposure (Aug. 8): Having been on five flights recently, I can say that both major Canadian airlines have done a great job of improving biosecurity for passengers. With one exception: There is no improvement in passenger deplaning.

People stand cheek by jowl, reach over one another to obtain their overhead bags and crowd the aisles. It’s imperative for the airlines to give as much thought and control to deplaning as they do to boarding. This needs to be addressed immediately if the public is going to have confidence in airline travel and if the COVID-19 travel numbers are going to be tamed.

Deanna Hutchings Victoria

Help, not handout

Re How We Live (Letters, Aug. 7): A letter-writer’s assessment of charity work in Africa makes more sense than most, but I believe it still misses the most important aspects.

There are currently millions of young, capable, unemployed people in Africa who desperately need marketable skills. Instead of building houses, charities should be recruiting educators and artisans from the construction industry to train young Africans to build their own housing. More entrepreneurial students could then be coached over time to establish their own sustainable housing businesses, so they can create local employment and earn steady livings.

Teaching people to be self-sufficient would be a far better long-term objective than having them perpetually dependent on charity.

Marilyn Clemens Toronto

Home care stress

Re One In Nine New Long-term Care Residents Could Have Done Well At Home: Report (Aug. 6): Of course we should have more home care and support for those who provide unpaid care, most of whom are women. But one thing COVID-19 has taught us is that not everyone has a home that is physically and mentally safe and that loneliness is a health risk.

Our interviews with families about moves to long-term care make it clear that they have reached a breaking point by the time a relative is admitted to a nursing home. We believe stress on home care as a solution to long-term care not only fails to appreciate the extent of this stress, it also fails to understand the benefits that can come for residents living in nursing homes.

When we asked residents if there was anything better about their nursing home compared with their own home, they unanimously said yes. They feel safe. They have company. They have activities.

The pandemic has exposed many weaknesses in nursing homes, but the future should be in transforming them, not abandoning them.

Pat Armstrong Professor, York University; Toronto

Carver’s legacy

Re Brent Carver Fervently Portrayed Society’s Anguished Outsiders (Aug. 7): I was sorry to hear of Brent Carver’s death at the age of 68.

In 1990, I saw him in a performance of Tartuffe in Calgary. It was so wild and over the top and moving – a combination of circus performance, funny, funny comedy and poignant tragedy – that I still remember it 30 years later.

He was a remarkable performer and we will miss him.

Pat Anderson Calgary

Look west

Re Folly and Furey: Newfoundland’s New Premier Has A Thankless Task Ahead (Opinion, Aug. 8): Rather than negotiate a comprehensive bailout package with the federal government, the new Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador should follow the lead of Saskatchewan in 1993, which brought in comprehensive spending cuts and restored a balanced budget, almost entirely without assistance from Ottawa.

A bailout for Newfoundland would likely just cause more delay to necessary reforms.

Constance Smith Victoria

Good ol’ hockey game

Re Fifty-Three Years And Counting: Leafs’ Cup Hopes Burst In Bubble (Aug. 10): No organization has done more to make us feel like pre-COVID-19 times than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

