Friends in Afghanistan

Re In Afghanistan, I Saw First-Hand How These Interpreters Saved Lives. Now Who Will Save Them? (Folio, Aug. 10): Without Afghan helpers, many of us who served in Afghanistan could not have done our work. They were essential and now they need Canada’s help. Urgently.

I am a psychiatrist and was deployed with Canadian Armed Forces at Kandahar Airfield in late 2007. Our mental-health team provided services primarily to Canadian soldiers and others who were part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), mostly from the U.S. However, late one night, Afghan children were brought in with severe injuries from a bomb dropped on the mosque in which they were seeking shelter. After emergency surgery, we housed them in our hospital’s small recovery ward.

With the help of our Afghan interpreter, I was able to provide psychological help to these traumatized children. In one conversation with a 12-year-old boy named Ahmed, I asked him if he attended school. “No,” he replied, “the Taliban closed all the schools.” Proudly, he added, “I am the village tailor.” With the help of our very able, friendly interpreter I was able to realize how bright these children are, and under different circumstances they could make a peaceful Afghanistan’s future luminous.

Frank G. Sommers MD, Founding Chair, Section of Disaster Psychiatry, Canadian Psychiatric Association and Disaster Psychiatry Canada, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto

Oil and fire

Re A Heated World And A Ticking Clock (Editorial, Aug. 11): The urgency of global warming is exemplified by the massive wildfires currently ravaging the B.C. Interior. Often the smoke is so thick in Kamloops that I cannot see the scar being created in the nearby grasslands by the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Don Barz, Kamloops

Digging a tunnel

Re The Backyard View of Line 5 (Aug. 3, 2021): Your article creates the false impression that the people of Michigan do not support the Line 5 pipeline and Great Lakes Tunnel project. In the related Globe and Mail podcast it was stated that there is no support from Democrats in the state, when in fact the tunnel was approved in 2018 with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Michigan House (74-34) and Senate (25-13).

Research shows nearly 70 per cent of Michiganders favour construction of the tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac that will encase a replacement section of Line 5 in concrete beneath the lake bed. In fact, by a ratio of more than 2 to 1 (54 per cent to 25 per cent), Michiganders favour keeping Line 5 operational.

These results confirm that most Michiganders, including many Democrats, support Enbridge’s continued commitment to safely operate Line 5 as we advance the Great Lakes Tunnel, which will make this pipeline even safer for the people who rely on it every day.

Mike Fernandez, senior vice-president, Enbridge

Masks are not enough

Re University of Ottawa Becomes Second School To Mandate Vaccination (Aug. 11): A photo accompanying the print edition of this article, showing three young men at Ryerson University, proves the adage that a picture is worth a thousand words. One is not wearing a mask, one is wearing a mask incorrectly and the third is wearing a mask but it is not possible to determine if it is being used properly. Universities and colleges cannot rely on masks alone to prevent breakouts in their institutions as mask effectiveness is user-dependent. Immunization should be required of everyone on campus unless one is medically exempt, so that outbreaks of COVID-19 can be avoided in institutes of higher learning.

Stan Teitelbaum MD, Toronto

Shots and votes

Re Put Away the Carrots. Bring Out the Sticks (Editorial, Aug. 9): This editorial was spot on. And I believe more than 80 per cent of the population agrees with you. So why is it taking political parties so long to capitalize on this issue? The first candidate who supports mandatory vaccinations, or at least employs enough sticks to make it very inconvenient for the unvaccinated to resume normal indoor activities, gets my vote. I’ve already told a Liberal volunteer who called my home asking for my support that this is the top issue for my family. And I have good reason, as my spouse is a transplant patient and therefore very vulnerable to the virus despite having received both doses of the vaccine. Now it’s my turn to be selfish.

Larry Howorth Surrey, B.C.

Future in plastics?

Re The Problem With The War On Plastic (Opinion, Aug. 13): According to Kenneth P. Green’s argument, we should keep using plastic because of its ease of use and convenience? As long as we don’t see the plastic litter, I suppose we also won’t see the microplastics and nanoplastics detected in our organs that have been associated with cancer, infertility and inflammation.

Nor can we see the carbon released during the extraction and refining process in the manufacture of plastics. We certainly won’t see the potency of the greenhouse gases emitted in the feedback loops when plastic breaks down in the sun. Never mind the terrifying damage small plastic particles cause to our oceans’ plankton, which play a crucial role in our planet’s largest carbon sink.

Perhaps the image of a massive football stadium being filled with disposable plastic every single day would help us visualize the urgency of the world’s plastic problem?

When it comes to Justin Trudeau’s war on plastics, please – carry on.

Mary Lapner Ottawa

Scales of justice

Re Hostage diplomacy (Letters, Aug. 11): I was appalled by a letter-writer’s suggestion that competent counsel should refrain from representing Meng Wanzhou owing to the criminal behaviour of her government. Since when did our justice system punish one person for the transgressions of another? When the president of the United States, no less, put his thumb on the scales of justice, as Donald Trump was clearly doing at the time of her apprehension, she needed the best legal counsel available to defend herself. Her lawyers are doing exactly what honourable lawyers should always do: making sure their client is treated fairly.

Peter Love Toronto

Food for the soul

Re Mango Memories (First Person, Aug. 12): The author’s description of aam pana, “a cool drink made from boiling the flesh of raw mangoes and seasoned with sugar, black salt and roasted cumin powder” made my tongue tingle, mouth water and heart ache for the many mango dishes I have grown fond of. I, too, have many memories of people, food and culture tied to the delectable fruit. One delicious bite and you are halfway around the world.

Vaidehee Lanke Saskatoon

