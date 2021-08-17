Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news conference after visiting ETI Converting Equipment during his election campaign tour in Longueuil, Que., Aug. 16, 2021. ANDREJ IVANOV/Reuters

Here we go

Re An Election? Why Here? Why Now? (Editorial, Aug. 16): Unnecessary election? Do we believe in government by the people?

The previous election left the Liberal Party in office merely as the least bereft of all the losers. Within a few months, this weakling government was faced with just about the heaviest and most demanding burdens possible.

Now having protected his people at least as well as (if not better than) any world leader, Justin Trudeau had the courage to take decision-making away from the pollsters and hand it back to the people.

I suggest a new headline: “Giving democracy a chance.”

David Scott Toronto

I am insulted that Justin Trudeau says he called an election because Canadians want one. While I have been a lifelong Liberal voter, such self-serving comments have sealed the deal for me in not being willing to support him this time.

I think the Liberals have more than earned a timeout from governing the country. I hope there will be a significant backlash that will at least prevent a majority government, and force all parties to continue to work together.

Stephen Flamer Vancouver

I received $500 from the government, apparently without regard to my needs or means, paid solely because I have reached the age of 75.

I wish to advise the Liberals that my vote is not for sale at that sum. Now if they wish to offer me $10,000 …

Ronald Carr North Vancouver

After listening to two campaign speeches by Erin O’Toole, I am convinced that he will be extremely successful in stirring up a lot of apathy.

Ray Arnold Richmond, B.C.

Kabul has fallen

Re Kabul Falls To Taliban (Aug. 16): Afghanistan is at the crossroads of Central Asia. It was invaded by Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, the Mughals, the Persian Empire, the British Empire and the Soviet Union. A challenging terrain and complex ethnicity render Afghanistan difficult to invade: It’s the “graveyard of empires.”

The United States with NATO allies invaded the country a few weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, to defeat the Taliban. The Taliban won. Afghanistan is now a disaster.

Pakistan may become destabilized. China and other countries in the region could soon face a terrorist state at or near their borders. All this has profound geopolitical ramifications.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Re Exiting Afghanistan Will Go Down In History As Joe Biden’s Big Blunder (Opinion, Aug. 14): Has anybody thought that perhaps, just maybe, for a majority of Afghans, the Taliban represent the brightest future?

The Taliban will likely bring lots of deeply religious rules and regulations, but they will likely also bring order, less corruption and, eventually, a functioning infrastructure (primitive as it may be).

The Biden decision to withdraw may, in the end, be the best result that most Afghans could hope for.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

The speed with which the Taliban have taken control again indicates to me that it has been known for months, if not years, that unless the Afghan occupation continued ad infinitum, this would be the outcome.

That said, why were plans not made months, if not years ago, to evacuate those who had aided the occupiers? Forms to be filled and biometric tests to take, as bullets fly and reprisals begin, makes no sense.

Shameful and disgusting.

Alan Scrivener Cornwall, Ont.

Church and state

Re Love Thy Neighbour (Letters, Aug. 11): A letter-writer suggests that Catholics “withhold their weekly offerings until the Church makes an honest confession and pays its long-overdue debt to the residential school survivors.” It would be better if Catholics did not withhold their weekly offerings, but instead opt to designate them for survivors until the full $25-million promised through a fundraising campaign is paid.

This would send a message to the church and provide survivors with the promised money.

Terry Fraser Tillsonburg, Ont.

Re Making Amends (Letters, Aug. 14): A letter-writer reflects on how much Canadians need a fairer approach to taxation, arguing that “current tax exemptions allow select groups to profit unfairly at the expense of all taxpayers,” including religious organizations.

Canada prides itself on being a secular country with a separation of church and state, and these thoughts strike me as movement in the right direction.

T.W. Grafton Regina

Plastic beach

Re The Problem With The War On Plastic (Opinion, Aug. 13): Contributor Kenneth P. Green lists a number of wonderful plastic products that have improved lives everywhere, yet I do not see one of them on the list of items the government plans to ban.

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

Contributor Kenneth P. Green believes that nature and humans are separable. As if we could somehow occupy an independent place and operate on nature. I believe there are no “purely human” inventions.

No fundamental difference should be seen between transforming materials into iron or different kinds of plastic. The original materials all exist within the world we inhabit. How else would we encounter them? The problem is that we are creating single-use objects out of materials that take centuries to decay, which can lead to ecological catastrophes in the biotope we inhabit.

As promised by Leo Hendrik Baekeland, the 20th-century inventor of Bakelite, plastic is in everything we use.

He also promised it would never decay, without wondering what we would do with all these eternal objects.

Neil Cadger Kelowna, B.C.

I seldom agree with the Fraser Institute, but contributor Kenneth P. Green is spot on.

This “war on plastic,” as with so many others waged by the Trudeau Liberals, will likely provide no end of platitude from the Prime Minister, but doubtless little action. And in this war, there seems scant action to take.

As Mr. Green suggests, there are any number of other issues Mr. Trudeau could spend his time and our money on. This one feels unwinnable at best, and folly at worst. But we’re bound to hear no end of it for the next 30 days or so.

Don Rutherford North Vancouver

I would hardly call a ban on plastic drinking straws and Q-tips a war on plastic. Minor skirmish would be more like it.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

