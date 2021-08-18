Open this photo in gallery Conservative party Leader Erin O’Toole speaks at a press conference at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa on June 17, 2021. David Kawai/The Canadian Press

Past, present, future

Re Kabul Has Fallen (Letters, Aug. 17): A letter-writer asks if anyone has considered that the Taliban may be the brightest future possible for the majority of Afghans. In support, he mentions order, less corruption and, eventually, infrastructure.

It seems to me that those, especially the order and less corruption, are the first appeals authoritarians make. It rarely works out as well as their supporters expect.

Tom Sullivan Toronto

Thanks to all the military personnel who served in Afghanistan. They provided 20 years of stability and a better life for the most vulnerable, for the women and children who will likely suffer under Taliban rule.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Re Merkel Warns Western Countries Must Offer Aid To Afghans Fleeing Taliban Or Risk Refugee Crisis (Aug. 17): Hasn’t history taught us that we must remember so that we learn from our mistakes? In this time of horror in Afghanistan, it is heartening to hear a political leader personally admit big mistakes, prepare for the refugee crisis and then, in time, focus on lessons from the entire debacle.

I have yet to hear our Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and other Western leaders admit to their shortsightedness and delayed responses to the Taliban takeover. Now it all seems predictable.

I guess our leaders forgot to remember.

Marilyn Minden Toronto

Where it hurts

Re Spavor Verdict Provides Hope While Showing Canada’s Powerlessness In The Face Of Injustice (Aug. 14): I am an old China hand appalled at China’s hardball international relations. The current tit-for-tat of the incarceration of three Canadians is predictable but also unconscionable. China respects strength and Canada is not weak.

What does Canada have that China wants? Education and research, houses for wealthy Chinese party members and the Arctic Council.

As a result, the Canadian government should: freeze all interactions with China, notably study visas and non-vaccinated travel; freeze or terminate all collaborations in Canadian research facilities; apply the Sergei Magnitsky Law to review all major purchases of large Canadian properties by Chinese companies or individuals over the past 20 years; pressure other members to limit China’s involvement with the Arctic Council until further notice.

None of these measures would significantly affect Canada, but they all would significantly affect China and its aspirations.

Warren Gregory Wood Quebec City

Political plans

Re Trudeau Sets Out To Win The Day But Leaves Clear Answers On The Future Of Canada For Another Time (Aug. 16): The election will be conducted in an environment of uncertainty on many fronts, including the direction of the pandemic and vaccination as a common standard. Given that a powerful government will need to make tough decisions, I see no one on the political horizon to be deemed as a trailblazer.

Canadians should tread these already difficult waters by carefully and thoughtfully voting for the right people to take the helm.

Anas Khan Beaumont, Alta.

Re Tax Credits Underpin Conservative Plan To Spur Hiring, Growth (Report on Business, Aug. 17): Creating “jobs” feels so passé. Most small businesses are struggling to find staff, many pubs have cut to five days and lots of businesses have just closed. Who are the Conservatives listening to? Who are they appealing to?

Surely the future is one of quality, not quantity. Transitioning to the careers of the future might be a better bet, even if it means rewriting slogans for the first time since the 1970s.

Chris Campbell Nanaimo, B.C.

Strictly speaking

Re Federal Staff Who Refuse Jab Should Face Discipline: NDP (Aug. 17): Justin Trudeau’s response to enforcing the civil service vaccine mandate seems like a paraphrase of Mackenzie King: not necessarily enforcement, but enforcement if necessary.

As my high-school teacher used to say: “It’s clear as mud, but it covers ground.”

Anthony Lavia San Jose, Calif.

Re Yes To Vaccine Mandates, And Passports (Editorial, Aug. 12): It is beyond me why governments hesitate on these questions, except to think this is the horrible culmination of many years of weak leaders, who try to please as many people as possible and not offend anyone. That is not leadership.

Moreover, I, like many others, fail to see why we are asking people whether they would like the vaccine or not. We the public are not medical or scientific experts and should trust those who are, as we have done for so many years with other vaccines and treatments.

This is truly a perplexing situation, one that I find insincere and dishonest, as well as a danger to public health.

Eve Schnitzer Ottawa

Proposed vaccine passports will apparently be accessed through an app. What about those of us, roughly a quarter of Canadian adults, who neither own a cellphone nor intend to? Many are retirees who travel regularly.

Hopefully we won’t be overlooked.

Donald Rollins Vernon, B.C.

Right way

Re Bill Davis: A Canadian Conservative (Editorial, Aug. 14): A fine tribute to a worthy man. It is also an excellent expression of the Canadian conservative tradition, contrasting it rightly with the American version, which is no longer conservative at all.

The Globe and Mail’s description of that strand of conservatism, as “an understanding about the preciousness of certain things as they are,” is worthy of Michael Oakeshott, and I will certainly steal it for my own use some day. The suggestion that the Red Tory tradition offers a way out of the conservative dead end is overdue.

Ralph Heintzman Ottawa

Conservatives are conservative, right, and Liberals liberal? In the modern political history of Ontario, this analysis has mostly been wrong, as indicated by The Globe and Mail’s editorial.

When the Progressive Conservatives took power in 1943 and held it until 1985, they were generally liberal and pragmatic. The Liberals, meanwhile, espoused spending and tax cuts for 42 years that were rejected by voters.

Only when Bill Davis retired did the PCs tilt to the right, resulting in the election of a more progressive Liberal government. That traditional right-left alignment persists today under Doug Ford. I find his government so conservative that his party should, like its federal counterpart, drop “progressive” from its name.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

