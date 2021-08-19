Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole speaks at a press conference at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa on June 17, 2021. David Kawai/The Canadian Press

On the ground

Re Taliban Checkpoints, Canadian Red Tape Impede Rescue Efforts (Aug. 18): Canada should keep a presence in Kabul. Now is the time to have our own people close to the action and talking to the de facto rulers.

An embassy, or presence in a country, is not a Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval granted to a regime; it is an instrument of our national policy doing reconnaissance, negotiation and information-gathering. The next weeks and months will be crucial. Which way will the Taliban swing? They could become very repressive or they might, possibly, turn out to be less repressive.

The Taliban have indicated they want to assure the security of embassy staffs and dependents. Let’s test their word and ability to keep it. We can keep a chargé d’affaires and skeleton staff in Kabul while things are in flux.

Then we can see.

Gilbert Reid Toronto

Not over yet

Re Immunocompromised Canadians Express Mixed Feelings About Possible Third Jab (Aug. 17): My father is immunosuppressed, having received a kidney transplant after seven years of dialysis. He was given a new lease on life. Recently he contracted COVID-19 despite having both vaccine doses.

Thanks to the vaccine, it seems, he only developed a bad cough. Although his doctor had to call paramedics last week, he looks to be on the mend.

However, his mental health is worsening after so much progress. This pandemic is not over, not at all for immunosuppressed people, those who can’t have vaccines or those crippled with anxiety as society reopens.

I hear all those who are vaccine-hesitant or might be scared of needles. But if we’ve learned anything in the past 18 months, it’s that life is fragile – and this virus doesn’t discriminate, nor does it wait.

I plead with them: Do the right thing for our community and all of society.

Peter Vlahos Calgary

Track record

Re Trudeau Sets Out To Win The Day But Leaves Clear Answers On The Future Of Canada For Another Time (Aug. 16): This government’s achievements include: bottomless spending with perilous debt for future generations; dismal economic prospects with dwindling available labour across most sectors; WE Charity and SNC-Lavalin debacles; mixed vaccine doses thwarting international travel; no vaccine passports yet; no vision of where Canada will be in 25 years.

Also, the Prime Minister’s track record of selecting and retaining ministerial talent is disastrous, let alone not living in his official residence – a luxury many Canadians would like to have. “In this pivotal, consequential moment,” it appears that “having people’s backs” has a new meaning.

Bill Maxwell Brockville, Ont.

Re Erin O’Toole Isn’t Just Fighting An Election, But Also Members Of His Own Party (Aug. 18): Social conservatives disproportionately wield power in the Conservative Party. But I see a country that has long since moved beyond their desired platform, one that is unelectable at the federal level.

Erin O’Toole seemed to realize this after the Conservative leadership race. He should run on a platform that represents his true views and those of many others in his party. After all, where are the social conservatives going to go?

A practical option of a fiscally conservative yet socially liberal platform is an attractive option to many Canadians – especially those who would like to see a change from the Trudeau Liberals.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Re Tories Surge To Surprise N.S. Election Victory With Campaign Focused On Health Care (Aug. 18): Iain Rankin called an election during a pandemic and when he was leading in the polls. He failed to heed the history of how voters often punish such opportunistic decisions. Now he is an entry in that history.

I can only imagine the Trudeau campaign having a deer-in-the-headlights moment after the Nova Scotia result.

David Gelder Mississauga

Riding high

Re PBO Report Projects Smaller Federal Deficits (Aug. 17): Although the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report relates to fiscal policy, it has some disturbing implications for Canadian monetary policy. If one compares the inflation projections for this report with those of the March prebudget outlook, the differences are astounding.

In March, projections show an average inflation rate of 1.9 per cent from 2021 to 2023. In August, they show 2.5 per cent. The report itself attributes these higher inflation rates to “higher gasoline prices and the impact of supply constraints.”

So monetary policy is not to blame, although it looks very much like the Bank of Canada has adopted the U.S. Federal Reserve Board’s average-inflation targeting policy on a de facto basis, letting inflation run above target for three years to make up for the low rate in 2019.

Or it’s what bank economists call “inflation overshooting,” which is similar, and possibly worse.

Andrew Baldwin Ottawa

Stack by stack

Re Church And State (Letters, Aug. 17): The Catholic Church raised only $3.7-million of its $25-million settlement. This paltry sum has created a blockage in dialogue between the church and its Indigenous neighbours. I am proposing that I, and a few of my fellow Roman Catholics, take a simple step in removing this blockage.

I pledge $1,000 as my contribution. Elementary school math suggests that about 20,000 contributions of $1,000 would result in the church honouring its commitment, permitting Canadian society to attend to more important goals associated with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

I invite other Catholics to join me in contributing to one of the available healing and reconciliation donation sites, including one run by the Archdiocese of Toronto at archtoronto.org.

Michael Goodstadt Toronto

Bid adieu

Re I’ve Become A Cold-blooded Caterpillar Killer (First Person, Aug. 13): We, too, battled a gypsy moth caterpillar invasion this summer. We watched with dismay as they denuded most of our large oak trees.

The real battle, however, was with the frass – also known as excrement or poop. We could not go on our deck many times as it was raining frass balls from the trees. As soon as rain fell (and it rained a lot in June), they turned to slime and our deck became a slippery, slimy brown mess. Scrubbing and hosing down became the mantra.

Eventually the caterpillars did pupate. The females got busy laying eggs on nearby oak trees for next season’s crop of caterpillars. Not a good omen. However, the frass attack has ended for this year. Hallelujah.

Kerry Callan-Jones Ottawa

