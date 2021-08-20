Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement at Toronto's Ontario Place, on July 30, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Mixed messaging

Re Unvaccinated Tories Face Daily Tests: O’Toole (Aug. 19): Thanks to Erin O’Toole, I now know not to open my door to any Conservative campaign personnel.

Richard Glanzmann Janetville, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

What is a vaccine mandate when it is not mandatory?

The Trudeau government has mandated vaccination for public service employees – unless, of course, they do not want the vaccine. Then they will be tested. (By the way, Elections Canada will not require poll workers to be vaccinated.)

The Ford government is also “mandating” vaccination for hospital and home-care workers – but those who are unvaccinated can have repeated testing instead. So, mandated but not mandatory.

One of the problems in this pandemic has been the confusing messaging. It continues.

Irv Salit Toronto

Does Doug Ford not see the conflict in his decision making?

Members of his caucus must be vaccinated or be expelled. Health care workers and educators must be vaccinated or be regularly tested. But for the rest of us, it’s a “hard no” to mandatory vaccination or passports.

Story continues below advertisement

We fend for ourselves, I guess.

Taanta Gupta Toronto

3.7 per cent and rising

Re Inflation Rate Rises To 3.7 Per Cent, Highest Level In A Decade (Aug. 19): “You’ll forgive me if I don’t think about monetary policy, you’ll understand that I think about families.” Let’s hope that someone will explain to our Prime Minister that if he doesn’t think about monetary policy, then Canada will fail in its attempt to care for families.

Don Hames Sarnia, Ont.

It would not be shocking for the average Canadian to not understand the importance of monetary policy or recognize its impact on Canadian families.

But for the Prime Minister to dismiss it? That should not be forgiven.

Story continues below advertisement

Government spending under his watch has skyrocketed, which ultimately means debt. A more targeted approach, whereby only individuals who actually need financial assistance receive it, would mean less debt, less inflation and a healthier economy. By attempting to spend his way to a majority government, by calling an election during a pandemic – Justin Trudeau illustrates to me that the only person he thinks about is himself.

Catherine Hunt Oakville, Ont.

In good health

Re Stunning Upset In Nova Scotia Election May Provide Lessons For Federal Parties (Aug. 19): Health care across the country should be why Canadians vote for dramatic change. The pandemic was only the straw that broke health care’s back.

We were already in a state of unhealthy administration and systemic sickness hardly comparable among rich countries. Pouring money at a problem is no different than too much insulin for a diabetic.

Without mechanistic effectiveness, patients will die. That is happening to our health care as people wait for the low resources of specialists, nurses, surgeons and on and on.

Without dramatic change, and with an aging population, I believe we will continue to see an erosion of care. It’s not only the government, but also an apathetic lack of activists to alter the landscape.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan Lichtman Markham, Ont.

American agreement

Re In Attempting To Defend The Botched U.S. Exit From Afghanistan, Joe Biden Argues That The Unacceptable Was Unavoidable (Aug. 17): In a rare case of agreement on foreign policy, I believe Joe Biden is right.

When making the decision to help someone, whether it’s a friend, neighbour or another country, that help should never become an unconditional expectation. There’s a difference between giving someone a hand up and enabling an unwillingness to fend for themselves.

NATO’s mistake was that it should have realized this 15 years ago. Sadly, whether it had been then, now or five years from now, the result likely would not change.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Seed planted

Re Tree Planting Is Forestry – Not Seedling Abuse (Opinion, Aug. 14): What trees are planted, and for what reason, are critical for the relationship between forest management and climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

If conifers such as pine trees are planted as a timber crop, a forest becomes increasingly a carbon emitter rather than a significant carbon sink. Newly planted saplings do not reach the equivalent carbon-sink capacity of trees they have replaced until reaching maturity about 25 to 30 years later.

If these saplings are then cut down as soon as they mature, this cycle can endlessly repeat. It thereby contributes to, rather than reduces, climate change.

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recently released report has so forcefully reminded us, understanding this relationship between cutting down trees, planting new ones and climate change could not be more important as we struggle to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in order to avoid irreversible, catastrophic damage to our planet.

Philip Stenning Staffordshire, England

Eye of the beholder

Re Immersive Shows A Betrayal Of Art’s Stillness (Arts & Pursuits, Aug 14): We went to see Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, where we were treated to 300 of the artist’s iconic works.

I am not sure how many Van Gogh paintings there are in Canada or where they are kept. There are some in New York, but I am not likely to get there soon. There are probably quite a few in Amsterdam, but again, I am not likely to get there any time soon.

Story continues below advertisement

When I get to see the original Van Gogh paintings, I will enjoy them for their merits. In the meantime, I will have to be content with the mesmerizing, larger-than-life display of his paintings at the Immersive Experience.

Timothy Meagher Calgary

The animated projection of famous artists such as Van Gogh is a double-edged sword (and perhaps a catch-22) for serious art lovers.

On one hand, these shows seemingly cheapen artworks to the point where they’ve become an almost cartoon-like presentation, even including background music. Conversely, though, they bring art (albeit in a different form) to people who probably wouldn’t wander into a museum to look at a painting hung on a wall.

Film has brought well-known novels to life, so why not art? Is this the end of the art museum? No, probably not, but it may be the beginning of art appreciation for people who art lovers have looked down upon.

Art appreciation should really be for everyone, shouldn’t it?

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com