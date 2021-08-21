Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a campaign event in downtown Vancouver, on Aug. 18, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Electoral history

Re Early Campaign Days Throw Party Leaders Curveballs (Aug. 19): The election of 1965 was called because Lester Pearson’s Liberals were short of the majority they craved. But in the end, they were forced to continue co-operating with the NDP.

The result? Medicare, the Maple Leaf flag, royal commissions on the status of women and on bilingualism and biculturalism, and social programs that we now proudly cite as part of the Canadian identity.

Story continues below advertisement

This time, it’s pharmacare, affordable child care, meaningful action on climate change and more. Just think what the Liberals can be expected to do, so long as they are relying on the NDP to stay in office.

Let’s vote exactly as we did two years ago, and we can have all the benefits of a chastened minority Liberal government.

Martin Gerwin Toronto

Re Bill Davis: A Canadian Conservative (Editorial, Aug. 14): Debating various forms of conservatism surely is tied to a generation bound by traditional liberal-conservative politics – a generation that seemingly hasn’t gotten the memo regarding climate change.

Conservatism should be relegated to the dustbin of political history. Traditional thinking, ignorance, religion and the status quo will most likely lead to catastrophe for humanity. But even if this is unavoidable, the most radical action possible should still be the most rational of our options.

Giving conservatism any serious consideration seems delusional to me.

Jim Braunagel Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Top official

Re After Hinshaw’s Walk-back, What Will She Do To Win Back The Province’s Trust? (Aug. 14): Deena Hinshaw continues to outperform most public-health officials and arguably all politicians on the pandemic file, in my view, and continues to have my trust.

I find her balanced and reasonable (equally offending both extremes), someone who can see the forest for the trees, alter course from data and even apologize for the odd time she falls short of her own high standards for clarity.

The last time I saw a politician do that was… hmm, she’s the gold standard.

Dave Boone Calgary

In a word

Re Past, Present, Future (Aug. 18): A letter-writer refers to 20 years of stability in Afghanistan. That is the last word I would use to describe the past two decades. Chaos comes to mind.

The small gains made are worthy of mention and should be celebrated: women’s rights, attempts at democracy, press freedom and the encouragement of schooling for girls. The human cost, however, demonstrates the unsustainable nature of imposing values through armed conflict on a less-than-compliant population.

Story continues below advertisement

The occupation was often characterized by violence, corruption, bombings and the deaths of thousands of Afghans and occupying forces. Disorder and dysfunction ruled.

Will we ever learn?

Robert Milan Victoria

Re What We Can Learn From The Afghan Debacle (Aug. 19): We should never underestimate the courage and competence of our enemies.

Brave men, armed with rifles and scavenged artillery shells, fighting for their homeland and way of life, have driven away foreign invaders equipped with fighter jets, modern communications platforms and vastly more financial resources. The Taliban won because they are a determined people willing to kill and die for their sovereignty.

Retired general Rick Hillier called them “scumbags.” What does that make us whom they have defeated?

Story continues below advertisement

Ian Coleman Edmonton

With disappointment and sadness, I am not pleased to see dissertations such as, “Retreat makes the Canadian war effort in Afghanistan … seem all the more pointless.” I am not pleased that some Canadian soldiers and veterans feel that their efforts and sacrifices were pointless.

For my group, our mission was to secure and defend against the enemy, not to develop or police Afghanistan. This should not surprise anyone when considering the Canadian military’s mission: Defend Canada, in this case by denying the enemy the territory to develop capabilities to launch attacks on this country and its allies.

Canadians achieved that mission. Our soldiers and veterans should hold their heads high, be proud of their sacrifices and now work tirelessly to support our allies – including Afghans who shared our mission and find themselves in harm’s way.

Lu Li London, Ont.

Waste not

Re How To Tell When Peaches And Plums Are Perfectly Ripe, And How To Make The Most Of Them (Arts & Pursuits, Aug. 14): We’re told to “discard soft, bruised peaches, they may be stringy.” Yet even a cursory search brings up numerous uses for imperfect specimens.

Story continues below advertisement

As contributor Lori Nikkel writes, “almost 60 per cent of food produced for Canadians ends up in the garbage one way or another” (The Pandemic Has Given Us New Insight Into Tackling Food Waste – Feb. 8). Another headline: “Reducing food waste makes both moral and economic sense” (Jul. 22).

We have a long way to go.

Karl Raab Vancouver

Read me

Re In The Cards (Opinion, Aug. 14): Contributor Liz Worth writes that “to divine is a verb, after all, and means to discover a truth through intuition or insight.” Divine is also an adjective, meaning (from the Concise Oxford Dictionary) “of, from, like, God or a god; devoted to God; sacred.”

From the Delphic Oracle to Nostradamus and continuing to the present time, people have searched for meaning, purpose and transcendence in their lives. This search is a basic human need that has found expression in every culture throughout history.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

Like contributor Liz Worth, I too have used tarot cards for many years, but not professionally. I share much of her understanding of how readings might be useful.

Reading the cards allows the person seeking advice to do a self-telling. One might call it amateur psychology; I think of it as being a helpful friend in times of need. Such friendship demands listening, caring about what we have in common, as well as respect for what makes us unique.

Ms. Worth says she’s often asked, “What do tarot readers actually do?”

My answer: Tarot is an intimate glimpse into the obvious.

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

Back in the day

Re Versatile Character Actor Never Stopped Working (Obituary, Aug. 14): I knew I was getting on in years, but never felt it as keenly as reading Alfie Scopp’s obituary. Needing to explain the premise of Front Page Challenge in a Canadian newspaper? Ouch.

Carolyn Germain Smith Surrey, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com