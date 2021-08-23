Open this photo in gallery For sale sign is displayed on a home in Toronto on June 15, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Not enough

Re Nearly 190 Evacuees Airlifted On First Canadian Flight From Kabul Since Taliban Takeover (Aug. 21): I am ashamed by Canada’s shabby treatment and abandonment of Afghans as the Taliban return. I am appalled in light of promises made, especially promises of a safe home and new life in Canada for those who helped us and for their families, all of whom are now in dire jeopardy.

I am embarrassed to hear things like, “Oh, all they have to do is complete these forms and provide ID,” and, “Oh, all they have to do is get themselves to Kabul airport.”

Story continues below advertisement

I have supported the Liberal Party in the past. I am highly unlikely to continue.

Marion Raycheba Toronto

Make it so

Re RBC Mandates Vaccination For All In-office Staff, First Big Bank To Do So (Aug. 20): I am 73. I’d like to reach 74.

I recognize that the fight against COVID-19 will be long and difficult, and that masking, social distancing and washing hands are important. No doubt there are other measures we will have to take.

But to me, it doesn’t make sense to have the choice of mandatory vaccination or testing; public statements that a company’s employees are all fully vaccinated; vaccine passports.

It is legislation that has saved lives with seat belts, bicycle helmets and smoking laws. We need legislation to save Canadian lives from COVID-19.

Rena Zayit Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Right now

Re Biden: No To Canadian Oil, Yes To Saudi (Editorial, Aug. 18): Keystone XL was a long-term project. Had it been completed in 2023, it could have supplied crude oil to the United States for decades, making Joe Biden’s climate targets harder to achieve.

The U.S. is turning to OPEC+ because it needs crude oil now and, unlike with Keystone XL, can stop relying on OPEC+ whenever it wants.

Larry Hughes Founding fellow, MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance, Dalhousie University; Halifax

Election issues

Re What The Nova Scotia Election Means For The Federal Campaign (Aug. 20): There are about 3 per cent of eligible voters in Nova Scotia who can swing an election.

In 2017, it was the Liberals who attracted roughly 39 per cent of voters, with the Progressive Conservatives attracting 36 per cent. This year, it was the PCs who attracted 39 per cent and the Liberals 36 per cent.

That 3 per cent decided that the Liberals made a lot of bad decisions, and decided to punish them and give someone else a go. The PC policy of fixing health care has been heard before with few results.

Story continues below advertisement

I don’t think there is anything here politically for federal parties to emulate.

Patrick Whiteway Black Rock, N.S.

Re Big Benefits For A Fortunate Few Versus Moderate Relief For All: How The Parties’ Child-care Plans Stack Up (Report on Business, Aug. 20): The Conservatives propose that parents are in the best position to decide where to spend child care money and do not support $10-per-day child care. The next logical step would be to stop funding public schools and leave parents to send their kids to private ones. And the rich get richer.

Joe Bornstein Toronto

Little by little

Re Stack By Stack (Letters, Aug. 19): Thanks to The Globe and Mail for publishing a letter-writer who calls for $1,000 contributions to the Catholic Church’s healing and reconciliation donation sites. I immediately sent money to the Archdiocese of Toronto; not $1,000, to be sure, but something more attuned to my means.

I suspect there are a lot more than 20,000 Catholics who would be prepared to do the same, and that the church’s debt will be discharged without much delay as a result of his suggestion.

Story continues below advertisement

Randal Marlin Ottawa

That’s exactly what the Catholic Church wants, for the little people to take their debt away. And then keep all the rest.

That’s how they roll, when all the church has to do is write a cheque. Or send an e-transfer. Easy!

But they don’t seem to want to do that. How Christian of them.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

Fever pitch

Re It’s Time To Stop Being Polite About Our Housing Crisis (First Person, Aug. 19): Essay-writer Kristen Darch eloquently expresses the anger and resentment caused by the housing crisis. As a primary-care physician in a large, unaffordable city, I get to see firsthand how the crisis is affecting young families.

Story continues below advertisement

Just a few years ago, the situation could have been described as an intergenerational wealth transfer from young home purchasers to baby boomer sellers. Our collective inaction, and the resultant ballooning of property values and rents, can now be described as an intergenerational theft of wellbeing from young families.

On a massive scale, Canada should start building homes that families can be raised in. Yesterday.

Eric Stutz Toronto

We boomers were not handed houses on a silver platter.

When I was single, I could never have afforded a house or condo in Toronto, not in my wildest dreams. Only one of my peers owned a house – it was amazing to me.

When I was 35, my new husband and I started house-hunting. I was disgusted by the exorbitant asking prices for teensy places, one of which we bought with help from my father-in-law. I was furious that the older couple who sold to us were buying a bigger house on our backs.

Story continues below advertisement

My husband worked 68 hours a week and we lived within our means. After 20 years, we were able to buy a house in the country. Our decades of hard work, careful spending and investment allowed us to buy a bigger, more comfortable home. And we’re over 65.

Strangely, we didn’t win a lottery to achieve this.

Sheryl Wright Mercer Toronto

Will travel

Re Strictly Speaking (Letters, Aug. 18): To a letter-writer without a cellphone: It is so easy to travel without a vaccination app.

He can just hold up everyone at the entrance to a café or museum whilst getting out a printed copy. Oh, he must ensure his passport is handy, so that security can check his name against a photo. It is really quite quick for a senior like me, but for the people in line – who cares!

I suggest he takes lots of copies. My vaccination certificate quickly became ragged in Normandy.

Ian Taylor Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com