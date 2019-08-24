Letters to the Editor Aug. 24: Echoes of Carson Crimeni. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Carson Crimeni and his father, Aron. Family handout

Echoes of Carson

Re: No One Stood Up For Carson, Or My Daughter Reena. To Battle Bullying, We Need More Champions (Aug. 23): The bullying and death of Carson Crimeni, and being reminded of Reena Virk in 1997, is heartbreaking. Their innocence, hopes and needs so cruelty betrayed. Their parents facing a lifetime of mourning.

In the early 1990s, my son was the target. Keeping it a secret, he tried to placate four bullies, only telling me about the ordeal when I promised to do nothing.

When told of what was happening, the principal did nothing, afraid that the bullies’ parents would take legal action for defamation. Likewise, those parents maintained that “boys would be boys,” and that it was my family’s problem. Nothing I said or did made an impact.

Unable to protect my child, I transferred him to another school. When told of the circumstances, the new principal said, “That won’t happen here.” Within a year or so, three of my son’s former classmates also transferred. But the bullies remained.

John J. Sudlow, Oakville, Ont.

Cannabis burnout

Re How Ontario Lost Its Own Pot Lottery (Aug. 23): Call me totally surprised at just how badly Premier Doug Ford has bungled the roll-out of legal cannabis retailing. I thought Mr. Ford knew a lot more about selling the drug, given his history as reported in The Globe and Mail over the years.

George Olds, Hamilton

Health cuts hurt us

Re Ford Eases Cuts To Ontario Public-Health Agencies (Aug. 20): Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to public-health funding in Toronto bring to mind the SARS outbreak in 2003, which not only led to tragic loss of life, but also a travel advisory against Toronto, resulting in major economic hardship.

The spread of SARS in Ontario followed years of cuts by the Mike Harris Conservative government, resulting in a lower level of public-health surveillance. Contrast what happened in Toronto to B.C., where procedures put in place for influenza surveillance prevented a SARS outbreak.

Toronto is a global travel hub. We cannot afford to let down our guard on public health. This is a global issue – it affects all of us. The Ford government’s decision to reduce funding cuts but still press ahead on that front is badly thought out, and could cost us much more in loss of life and economic repercussions than the perceived savings.

Tania Watts, professor of immunology, University of Toronto

Kashmir’s moment

I am a Canadian citizen from Kashmir. A victim of the partition of India in August, 1947, I lost 67 relatives, including my father in Mirpur, which was occupied by Pakistan. Your article last Saturday, Modi’s Moment (Aug. 24), outlines the priorities of the Indian government, and the current status of relations with Pakistan and minorities in India.

Kashmiri people have been suffering for the past 72 years, and the recent abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution will further damage their security, economy and whatever freedom they had. With hostile governments and religious commitments, the victims are values, democracy and human rights.

Canadians from India and Pakistan, with their respect for Canadian values and human rights, initiated a dialogue for peace this month in Edmonton.

Restoring peaceful conditions can lead to resolving other problems. Threats of war will further aggravate the situation.

Gurcharan Singh Bhatia, Edmonton

Fluoride angst over IQ

Re Fluoride Exposure In Utero May Lower IQ, Study Says (Aug. 20): This study’s research methodology and results must be replicated (as with any good research) before any public-policy changes are even considered. Professor Christine Till’s hope that the findings will “start conversations about policy changes” is dangerously premature.

IQ is extremely difficult to evaluate in three- to four-year-olds. At the very least, follow-up testing should be conducted on these children as they age to see if these initial findings remain stable. Moreover, as Prof. Grainne McAlonan points out, the difference in the IQ scores reported may not be meaningful.

I am certain, however, that these unreplicated findings are guaranteed to provoke extreme anxiety in pregnant women (and their partners).

Edward Glassman, psychologist, Toronto

Chess match in the Arctic

Re Trump’s Greenland Temper Tantrum Isn’t Funny – It’s Terrifying (Aug. 22): U.S. President Donald Trump’s manufactured controversy over Greenland is profoundly worrying for all the reasons enumerated by John Ibbitson.

We should also take Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s response to Mr. Trump’s provocations seriously. In dismissing his musings about buying Greenland as “absurd,” Ms. Frederiksen pointedly refused to normalize Mr. Trump’s behaviour.

Her clear language in the face of Mr. Trump’s dangerous and destructive antics should serve as a model for other world leaders, including our Prime Minister.

Anthony Cantor, Toronto

Greenland is a geopolitical stepping stone between Europe and North America, and the key eastern approach to the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic.

During the Second World War, U.S. forces arrived in Greenland to build an airbase for refuelling long-range bombers, and to establish a weather station for Allied operations in Europe.

After the war, Denmark wanted the United States to withdraw its troops. The U.S. refused and suggested that instead it should buy Greenland.

That failed and the 1941 treaty with Denmark was updated in 1951 to give the U.S. continued military access. Mr. Trump’s proposal has precedents, as does Denmark’s refusal to sell.

Greenland has a wealth of mineral and other resources. We are seeing the opening moves of a geopolitical chess match over the Arctic. Ottawa should wake up and be in the game.

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

Donald Trump should rethink his methodology for acquiring parts of other nations. Now that he recognizes Greenland as a protectorate of Denmark, he could simply offer to swap it for one of his other protectorates, namely Puerto Rico, thus giving the Danes a much-needed place in the sun.

Or, he could dispense with all the paperwork and simply tweet that he is granting U.S. citizenship to all residents of Greenland, thereby ensuring that no immigrants actually live there. As U.S. citizens, all Greenlanders would have to file U.S. tax returns. So this deal would actually be self-financing. Absolutely tremendous! Huge! Probably the smartest and best deal ever!

In fact, Mr. Trump may find that the same strategy could work for Mexico.

Martin Marino, Ancaster, Ont.

