Open this photo in gallery Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Aug. 20, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Liberal lead

Re Freeland Excels At Fixing Things. Why Is She Not In Charge? (Opinion, Aug. 22): Speculating about a political leader’s motives may be a mug’s game. But such speculation is also a raison d’etre of columnists, opinion editors and letter-writers.

I’ll risk being a mug and suggest that Justin Trudeau’s choice of Chrystia Freeland as Finance Minister was a clever move designed to forestall a non-confidence defeat in Parliament and shore up support when an election is finally called. Voters might overlook Mr. Trudeau’s scandals if they see the loss of Ms. Freeland as too high a price for a change of government.

If even Doug Ford “absolutely loves” Ms. Freeland, why would the electorate risk losing such a gem? From what I’ve seen, it’s not as if the Conservatives can offer someone equally qualified and respected.

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

Re Who Needs Parliament? Not Trudeau (Editorial, Aug. 20): The Globe and Mail’s editorial focused on Justin Trudeau and not his government. I find that the government has performed excellently in keeping Canadians safe from COVID-19 and providing them with financial assistance during this difficult time.

Canadians should be proud of federal and provincial leaders for their collective efforts to save us. The next focus should be on the revival of the economy and the continuous improvement of health care.

Gurcharan Singh Bhatia CM, Edmonton

Voters returned a Parliament where, between the Liberals, NDP and Green Party, government should have a mandate to take bold action on the environmental and social fronts. If the next Throne Speech contains enough to satisfy those opposition parties, the government should be able to retain the confidence of Parliament.

Remember all the great advances achieved under the Pearson minority government.

Erwin Dreessen Ottawa

Good news: I found my prorogation protest signs from 2008. I can recycle them by changing “Harper” to “Trudeau.” I just need the time and place.

Francis Quinn Cornwall, Ont.

Sound of the police

Re Globe Analysis Finds Wide Variation In Police Funding, With Forces Accounting For A Third Of Some City Budgets and For Many Advocates Of Cutting Police Funding, Doing So Is Hard – Even When Municipalities Are On Side (Aug. 17): In unpacking the byzantine budget permutations of municipal police forces, the inexorable rise in their operating budgets compared with many decreases for social services, and the seeming inability of municipal governments to change that paradigm, reporters Patrick White, Tom Cardoso and Molly Hayes highlight the substantive challenges involved in calls to defund police forces.

“We deliver a service that relies on people interacting with people,” said the president of the Canadian Police Association. Unfortunately for some citizens, that interaction is often not a positive one and could turn violent or even deadly.

Considering the power that chiefs of police hold to expand their forces without reasonable checks by elected politicians, perhaps those positions should also be elected by municipal citizens. Should they not be judged by their outcomes to serve and protect – not just by some, but all citizens equally?

Donna James Ottawa

Re Slammed Shut (Letters, Aug. 17): A number of letter-writers criticize Carleton University criminologists for ending student internships with police. I assume they think that it won’t affect their objectivity on police policy. But it seems obvious to me that if one becomes an employee of the institution being studied, it could affect one’s objectivity.

I am tired of people assuming that police are saints and that it is insulting to examine their policies. They work for us and we should be looking objectively at how they police us, not ingratiating ourselves into their culture.

Robert Vanderkam Ottawa

Here, here

Re Former Minister Pushes For Sidoo To Serve Sentence For Admissions Scandal In Canada (Aug. 17): I am encouraged that former Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal is taking up David Sidoo’s cause.

People do make mistakes in their lives, sometimes for their family’s betterment. In no way am I condoning Mr. Sidoo’s behaviour, nor do I know him personally. But I do think, as a Canadian, I should speak for what is right and best for Mr. Sidoo’s health while the COVID-19 risk is far greater in the United States.

I urge the federal government to work with the U.S. Department of Justice so that Mr. Sidoo can serve his 90-day jail sentence here.

Mohinder Kang Surrey B.C.

I want you

Re The Army Should Relaunch Canada’s Student Grant Program (Aug. 18): I believe contributor Graeme Menzies’s opinion is right on target. The Department of National Defence has the facilities, the experience and the talent.

Those of my generation – youth of the 1950s and 60s – will remember the University Naval Training Division, the Reserve Officers University Training Plan and the Canadian Officers Training Corp. I fondly remember the UNTD, known colloquially as the “Untidies.” The program gave me one of the richest, and most transformative, experiences of my undergraduate years.

Over four five-month summers, I lived with other young trainees from across Canada. I learned seamanship, pilotage and celestial navigation, ship husbandry and leadership; I went to sea in a variety of ships, steamed on both the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans. The navy even offered courses in international current affairs, where I experienced some of the finest instructors in my whole university career.

The program paid for studies at a civilian university and provided a commission in the armed forces without any obligation to serve, although many of us did. It was not only an exercise in discipline and life skills, but an investment in nation-building.

My friends who chose the air force or army versions also share my view.

Michael Hadley CD, PhD, FRSC; Victoria

Re Canada’s Oldest Prison Holds Official Opening (Moment in Time, Aug. 15): What about Aug. 15, 1945? V-J Day: the official end of the Second World War. There are pivotal dates in Canadian history that we’ve pledged to “never forget.” V-J Day is one of them – especially on its 75th anniversary.

Karen Hunter The Canadian Remembrance Torch; Guelph, Ont.

Jack and Joe

Re Joe Biden Lays Out Vision For U.S. As He Accepts Presidential Nomination At DNC (Online, Aug. 21): An interesting comparison here.

Joe Biden: “For love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear, and light is more powerful than dark.”

Jack Layton: “Love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.”

Lynda Curnoe Toronto

