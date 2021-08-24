Open this photo in gallery People hoping to flee the country gather in a field outside the military side of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 23, 2021. Victor J. Blue/The New York Times News Service

Talk vs. Action

Re Canadian Special Forces Set To Rescue Stranded Afghan Staff (Aug. 23): With the shocking and horrifying images coming out of Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, it seems yet again that there is a big disconnect between what our Prime Minister says about a crisis and what action he is prepared to take. Yes, events unfolded quickly, but why is there not more being done to get people out of Afghanistan? Why does it take our veterans to bring the issue to light and advocate for Canadians and Afghan interpreters who fear for their lives? Instead, Justin Trudeau arrogantly called an election, which many Canadians didn’t want. And there are other pressing matters in this country, namely the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the B.C. wildfire crisis. Calling an election has been purely for the self-interest of this prime minister. Where is the leadership we so desperately need?

Brenda Fielding Trenton, Ont.

The last Canadian combat troops left Afghanistan in 2014, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was elected a year later. His Liberal government has had nearly six years to extract Afghan interpreters and drivers who provided invaluable aid to our soldiers. At this moment many of these individuals are being hunted by the Taliban. Where is the outrage in Canada at the failures of Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Mr. Trudeau? Focusing on a snap election appears to be more important to our Prime Minister than saving these brave people. Shame on him. My heart is breaking for the Afghan people.

Bob Erwin Ottawa

The campaign trail

Re In A Campaign About Nothing, Liberals Struggle To Find A Wedge Issue (Aug. 21): Robyn Urback wonders why we’re having an election about nothing. My response isn’t cynicism, it’s reassurance. In what other country is there no wedge issue between the parties of right and left, no great divisive culture war, immigration battles, anti-government paranoia or climate-change denial? How civilized that we all agree on a middle-of-the-road inclusive liberal democracy that judiciously combines welfare state and market economy.

I’d rather have a vigorous debate over the small differences than a war over radically divergent visions and diametrically different world views.

Brian P.H. Green MD Thunder Bay, Ont.

Re Election 2021: Tory Vs. Liberal Climate Details (Editorial, Aug. 23): I hope someone is keeping track of the carbon footprints of politicians during this election campaign. All those planes, buses, campaign signs … what a waste.

Linda Peritz Vancouver

A bitter pill

Re In Good Health (Letters, Aug. 20): I wish to echo a letter-writer’s call to arms on behalf of medicare.

It is only when one gets up close and personal with Canadian health care that one recognizes the system is broken. Believe it or not, it will soon be three years that I am waiting on lists to get surgery on both my feet.

Health care desperately needs an infusion of cash, be it from the public or private sector. The outcome of the Nova Scotia election shows what happens when the governing party ignores this issue for too long.

Barbara Yaffe Vancouver

Myth-busting

Re Climate Change. COVID-19. Culture Wars. For The West, The Party Is Over (Opinion, Aug. 21): Andrew Potter seems to have pretty much figured out what ails the West, except for the blind spot that he insists is part of the way out of our predicament: perpetual economic growth. On the contrary, that persistent myth is part of what’s driving us to ruin. Getting off that treadmill will also help us overcome other problems such as climate change, biodiversity loss and waste production.

Erwin Dreessen Ottawa

Death and taxes

Re A Wealth Tax Would Only Disappoint Ottawa (Report on Business, Aug. 20): From an economic standpoint, that may be right. But from a political one, everybody is for a wealth tax as long as they think it doesn’t include them.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

As we consider how to pay down the deficit, we should ask who has benefited from the massive payouts during COVID-19. The answer is everyone: workers, businesses that employ them, government workers who made it work.

Fairness should demand that all of us be a part of repaying it. A surtax on taxes paid by all of us during the next number of years seems fair.

Ab Dukacz Mississauga, Ont.

One woman’s ‘poisen’

Re We Must Face The Anti-Vax Movement Head On (Opinion, Aug. 14): One thing in particular struck me: In the photo above this article, the word “poison” is misspelled on a protester’s placard. This glaring example of an ill-informed protest movement pretty much says it all. If that individual can’t be bothered to ensure that the spelling is correct on the placard, that person probably isn’t interested in learning the scientific facts behind the pandemic.

J. Jacques Calgary

Generation gap

Re Fever Pitch (Letters, Aug. 23): To those readers who are outraged by Kristen Darch’s experience: Hello, fellow boomers, we did win a lottery. We were born into an era where, by hard work and determination, we could attain that goal of owning a home. Sadly, there isn’t a guarantee of that now. The current era of contract work, with no long-term job stability, no benefits, offshore production, automation, AI and “renovictions” makes housing a precarious experience.

Wake up, boomers, and stop congratulating yourselves.

Janet Griffiths-Maxymiw Toronto

Re Millennial Families Can’t Expect To Live The Way Their Parents Did (Opinion, July 30): As we head into a federal election, the needs of millennials and Gen Z should take centre stage. Their success or failure to achieve their full potential affects us all. If we don’t take concrete urgent action, young people may experience the fallout from this pandemic for the next 10 years and risk becoming the “lockdown generation.”

So let’s choose wisely.

Anjum Sultana National director, public policy, advocacy and strategic communications, YWCA Canada

Cabrera’s mega-hit

Re Cabrera Could Be Last To Hit 500 For A While (Sports, Aug. 23): We should all celebrate Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run even if it came against the Blue Jays. The fans at the game showed real class in doing so. But an even rarer achievement was his winning the baseball triple crown in 2012 (leading the league in homers, RBIs and batting average). He was the first to do that in 45 years, the only others since 1940 being Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Carl Yastrzemski and Frank Robinson. Pretty good company. Hopefully Vladdie will be next.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

