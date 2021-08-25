Open this photo in gallery People gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan early on Aug. 24, 2021. JIM HUYLEBROEK/The New York Times News Service

Leaving Afghanistan

Re Canadian Rescue Efforts Are Floundering (Aug. 24): From 2009 to 2011, I directed initiatives in Afghanistan that were funded by the Canadian International Development Agency in support of the military presence in Kandahar. In Dand District, these included the rehabilitation of village irrigation systems, vocational training for youth and health training for women. We had a substantial Afghan contingent of administrative and technical staff and guards, several of whom have asked for help in arranging an evacuation for themselves and their families. All our efforts to date have, however, been fruitless.

The irony of the current evacuation initiative is that the focus of Canada’s efforts were almost entirely in Kandahar Province, some 500 kilometres from Kabul. The chances of any prior co-operator making their way to Kabul through the Taliban’s road checks, let alone through the crush at the airport, is at the moment, infinitesimal.

In place of the present political posturing, a constructive quid pro quo approach seems most appropriate, involving the recognition of the realities of the day and establishing a dialogue with the Taliban. This seems the only viable option for ensuring the safe passage of the majority of the more compromised co-operators from Kandahar.

Alex Schumacher Calgary

It seems there are many problems to overcome to get out Afghans who worked for the Canadian Forces. So stop election campaigning until Aug. 31 to focus on helping them.

Alison Dennis Kingston

In the enormous amount of ink being spilled describing the situation in Afghanistan, Western governments, including Canada, are being blamed for being unprepared. Rarely is the blame assigned to the Taliban, a cancer that has been festering and metastasizing over the past 20 years of U.S. occupation. Claiming a brand of Islam that is more savage than pious, distilling misogyny, intolerance and cruelty, this group’s inhumanity is clearly the issue. The situation is tragic, but critics should climb down off their high horses and acknowledge that the authors of this misfortune are the Taliban.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Get the shots

Re Vaccine Mandates Need To Have Teeth (Opinion, Aug. 24): André Picard’s words resonate with me: “The public mood has changed fundamentally, with growing rage boiling up among responsible vaccinated citizens. They are sick and tired of the continuing pandemic chaos being caused by the unvaccinated.” Every morning, I turn to Page A2 of my Globe and Mail to check the chart showing Canada’s progress in fighting COVID-19: the number of cases, number of people in hospital, cases considered recovered, deaths and vaccines distributed. I’ve watched as the numbers fluctuated, and the triangle indicators went from red to green to red and once more back to green. Throughout this pandemic, I have stayed home, washed my hands, worn a mask and followed social distancing rules. I signed up for both vaccines as soon as I was eligible. Now I watch those indicators on the chart turn red again, and I feel hopeless.

I wonder if hope would be restored by seeing another few boxes in the chart – indicating how many of those rising red numbers can be attributed to unvaccinated Canadians. A metric like that would reassure me that I’m doing my part. It might even be a cue for vaccine-hesitant Canadians to reconsider their role in – and responsibility for – this “pandemic chaos.”

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

If our system of government allowed for the drafting of candidates for prime minister, André Picard would be my first choice in the 2021 draft … I mean, election.

Get the shots!

Kyle Harrison Grand Bend, Ont.

Hooray for André Picard. As usual, he hit the proverbial nail on the head. It is long past time for provincial governments to stop pandering to the “refuseniks.” All the children under age 12 are at risk. That is sufficient reason alone to introduce new, clear and tough rules. Get vaccinated or forget participating in society.

Get us the vaccination passports as the means to attend a concert, a football or hockey game, or to go to work. Want to go to a bar or restaurant? Show proof of vaccination. Vaccination should be clearly required to attend or work in schools or universities.

What is the problem? Unvaccinated people have no right to put others at risk. They have no right to put our children at risk. The pandemic lives and prospers in this country thanks to weak-kneed politicians and “refuseniks.”

Peter Belliveau Moncton, N.B.

Election issues

Re Trudeau Defends Tweet After Twitter Labels Health Care Video ‘Manipulated Media’ (Aug. 24): Our current government is waging a campaign of fear, division and, sadly, shame. Canadians deserve so much better. But unfortunately I don’t see this happening as we descend into an election where even our Finance Minister gets called out for media manipulation.

Canadians do have a choice.

Colin Lockhart Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Re Election 2021: Tory Vs. Liberal Climate Details (Editorial, Aug. 23): The Globe is to be commended for highlighting the issue of climate change, however, this piece misses an important point. None of the climate change “action plans” will be adequate to prevent catastrophe. We saw, and are seeing during the pandemic, the futility of halfhearted measures. The end result of any plan that does not hit the brakes hard and fast enough is the same. It matters little to us, the passengers, whether the bus goes over the cliff at 50 kilometres an hour or 10 kilometres an hour.

Patrick McDonald Toronto

Good old days?

Re Fever Pitch (Letters, Aug. 23): To the letter writer who stated that boomers were not handed houses on a silver platter: We kinda were. In 1974, when my husband and I bought our tiny semi-detached house in Toronto, our annual income was $15,000 (about $80,000 today). When our three kids arrived in rapid succession, my husband’s modest clerk’s salary paid all the bills. There’s little chance that my Toronto son and his wife can buy a home in the city, despite their good salaries. I’m outraged at house flippers and the blind bidding process, which have driven up real estate prices and denied home ownership to so many young families.

Gina Clark Toronto

Under the waves

Re Canada’s Disappearing Coastline (Folio, Aug. 21): This article reminded me of a song that I was taught in Wales around 70 years ago. Clychau Aberdyfi (The Bells of Aberdovey) is about hearing the bells of a submerged kingdom when standing on the beach at Aberdovey. It may be based on a folk memory of rising sea levels at the end of the ice age that drowned a settlement. Plus ça change.

Howard Dallimore North Vancouver, B.C.

