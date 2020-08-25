Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole speaks after his win at the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Aug. 24, 2020. SEAN KILPATRICK/POOL/Reuters

Finish line

Re Erin O’Toole Wins Federal Conservative Leadership Race (Online, Aug. 24): I see that Erin O’Toole brings the same old background to federal politics. He is a lawyer and the son of a politician (and also born in Quebec). To win the Conservative leadership, he beat out Peter MacKay, a lawyer and the son of a politician. For a country that champions diversity, it certainly is not reflected in those seeking the highest office of the land.

Jerry Amernic Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Looks like Peter MacKay had a breakaway on an open net and missed the net.

Ken Lutes Vancouver

Might as well face it

Re Canadians Risk Becoming Addicted To Aid (Aug. 21): I suspect the authors have never needed government income supports. I suggest they speak to Canadians whose jobs have been wiped out by COVID-19 before claiming to address “this particular moral hazard.”

Vicki Nash-Moore Waterloo, Ont.

Should we really fret about disincentives to work? I appreciate that, for some, Reaganomics has become so orthodox as to be invisible.

The authors might do well to reflect on John Kenneth Galbraith’s incisive demolition of that orthodoxy: “We can safely abandon the doctrine of the eighties, namely that the rich were not working because they had too little money, the poor because they had too much.”

Simon Renouf Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

I, for one, am grateful to be warned that putting food on the table and keeping a roof over one’s head are, in fact, risky behaviours to be avoided.

Kate Lawson Kitchener, Ont.

It is clear from various basic income trials since the 1800s, and the new World Bank report Exploring Universal Basic Income, that people handle the “moral hazard” of a guaranteed income quite effectively. They prefer to work when reasonably paid work is available or use the opportunity to acquire skills that lead to more interesting work.

We should be more worried about executives in companies that experienced relatively little revenue loss, yet readily accepted wage subsidies of 75 per cent. Talk to the 1 per cent about moral hazard!

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

I find the outdated notion that people who receive government assistance will refuse to work to be, frankly, classist.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the course of my working career, I dealt with many hundreds of underemployed and unemployed people. At most there may have been 5 per cent who were content to do nothing. The rest not only wanted to work, but were uneasy about not working while receiving income support.

The majority of people are hard-wired to do useful, necessary work to support themselves and their families. The authors’ suggestion, that income supports somehow eradicate this basic human need, reads to me like misguided fiction.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Trust the police?

Re Ontario Pledges $25-million For New Police Officers (Aug. 21): After a summer of protests against police violence and calls for defunding forces, Ontario responds by adding money. I don’t believe we need more police – we need less.

We should retrain police. We should add specialized intervention teams, such as medical personnel, to deal with many of the calls currently attended by police. We should completely overhaul our forces and our system of policing. We should stop this senseless spending on something that is often racist and intolerant.

There are great cops, but unfortunately the current training, the blue line and the sense of privilege seem to do so much harm that far overshadows any good actions.

Story continues below advertisement

David Bell Toronto

Re Body-cam Video Of Ujiri’s NBA Finals Encounter Will Only Further Erode Public Trust In Police (Sports, Aug. 20): The original behaviour of the cop, the subsequent lies and deliberate misdirection – those are what I believe will erode public trust in police. While the altercation on the court was bad enough, it is the subsequent perversion of justice by the people meant to ensure it that worries me most.

With the considerable power of the badge should come extra accountability. When cops protect bad cops to the point of dishonesty, or burying evidence, public trust should indeed be eroded. The body-cam video was the hero here.

Steve LaRocque New Westminster, B.C.

Tip of the iceberg

Re It’s Clear As Ice: The Arctic Is Unravelling (Aug. 20): Bleached coral reefs, increasingly severe hurricanes and ice sheet after ice sheet collapsing. How many dead canaries are enough to convince us that we should do away with fossil fuels? How many more will convince us that our oil sands are part of the problem?

A carbon price of $210 a tonne will be needed by 2030 for us to reach our emission-reduction goals. How many more ice sheets need to collapse before we fully commit?

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick Salmers Toronto

The big question

Re Ending Fatphobia Isn’t Enough – We Need To Stop Pathologizing Obesity (Aug. 21): I am increasingly puzzled as to how we should view obesity.

Some used to explain it in terms of personal lack of restraint. But that would be blaming the person. Instead, we have been encouraged to think of it as a pathology, caused occasionally by genetic factors and more frequently by social and environmental ones.

Now, contributors Michael Orsini and Deborah McPhail tell us that we should not think of it as a pathology either. In fact, we should stop thinking about weight as a measure of health.

But isn’t there research that links obesity to a variety of health problems? It may not be the only measure, or an infallible one, but surely it often matters. Although no expert, my version of common sense suggests the mix of causes varies from person to person and can include any or all of the factors people commonly talk about.

In terms of solutions, then – assuming solutions are required – one size will surely not fit all.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Harris Hamilton

Take some of these knives off my back

Re With Morneau’s Exit, The Liberals Lose Their Voice Of Moderation (Report on Business, Aug. 19): I was delighted by columnist Andrew Willis comparing recent Canadian political events to the backstabbers at a high-school dance. Unlike the majority of Globe and Mail readers, I had the privilege of attending high-school dances with Mr. Willis, who fortunately never fell into this loathsome category.

Although my memory of music played back then has somewhat faded, I like to think the fabulous tune Back Stabbers, by the O’Jays, was played when we had disco dances.

Kevin McTaggart Dartmouth, N.S.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com