Afghan women

Re Time Cut Short On Canadian Rescue Mission In Afghanistan (Aug. 25): As the international community scrambles to evacuate foreign nationals and Afghans who worked for them, there is a risk that another, equally important, group may be left to fend for themselves against the Taliban: the women who worked to make Afghanistan a better place.

During the past 20 years, governments, NGOs and individuals from around the world have encouraged, funded and supported Afghan women to educate themselves, enter politics, report atrocities and have meaningful careers – all ideals that go against the Taliban orthodoxy. Now, these women and their families are targets of the Taliban.

Canada’s Afghan Women’s Organization, which provides services to newcomers, has been contacted from inside Afghanistan by female leaders and rights activists who fear for their lives, many of whom are in hiding. Some called us with panic in their voices, describing how bodyguards who used to protect them have been paid to hunt and kill them. These brave women, who were encouraged to raise their voices for human rights and gender equality, deserve our protection.

Those in imminent danger need to be evacuated immediately with the Afghans who worked for the Canadian government, before the Taliban can get to them. Those left behind need to be reassured that we will stand by them.

Asma Faizi and Adeena Niazi, president and executive director of the Afghan Women’s Organization

Re Taliban Warns Women To Stay Home Until Fighters Trained To Respect Women (Aug. 25): I’ll know I’ve died and gone to heaven when the headline instead reads: “Taliban warns fighters to stay home until they’ve learned to respect women.”

A boy can dream, can’t he?

Garth Goddard Toronto

Re Desperate Afghans Fleeing To Turkey Face New Dangers: Hunger, Exhaustion and Abuse (Aug. 24): My grandfather was a Great War veteran who served with the Canadian Expeditionary Force. He lived a long time and often commented to me that although the nature of warfare had changed, the appearance of sad, desperate refugees never did.

Craig Sims Kingston

‘Punishing’ China?

Re Chinese State-Owned Shipbuilder Tapped To Supply Ferry For Crown Corporation As Kovrig, Spavor Languish In Jails (Aug. 25): China is holding two of our citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as pawns in a nasty effort to blackmail the Canadian government into releasing Meng Wanzhou. We are “punishing” China by awarding a large contract to build a 1,000-passenger ferry to its state-owned shipyard? This is madness.

David B. Caryll Toronto

Is the Canadian Crown corporation Marine Atlantic Inc. managed by people who do not understand Canada’s situation vis-à-vis China? It makes me ashamed to be Canadian when I see how little our federal institutions care about the Canadian industries and their workers.

It is enough to make me rethink my vote in the coming election.

Colette Trent Chelsea, Que.

Cancel the contract and get the ferry boat built anywhere but China.

James Stewart Niagara Falls, Ont.

Getting warmer

Re Election 2021: Tory Vs. Liberal Climate Details (Editorial, Aug. 23): The Globe’s Editorial Board is correct in stating both party’s climate plans are similar but omits pointing out the obvious: The primary goal of every party’s climate plan, or any election platform, is to get (re-)elected.

It is not possible to hold political parties accountable for climate change results 30 years from now when election cycles are every five years or less. We need to shift accountability for climate change action to people equipped to deal urgently with mitigating the physical effects of climate change, in case we are wrong about our ability to cool the earth, and to find a viable replacement for hydrocarbon use.

Climate change related taxes and regulations have failed to date and 30 years of evidence suggests we need to stop hoping they will ever work.

Paul Murphy Calgary

The online headline for this editorial was: “The Conservative climate plan isn’t half bad. But the Liberal plan is better.” “Not bad” and “better” are hardly reassuring words during these times of escalating climate disasters. Where in the world is “best”? Surely that’s what our kids deserve; nothing less. More guts and gumption please!

Liz Armstrong Erin, Ont.

In your editorial, you criticize the Conservatives’ renewable natural gas policy as perpetuating the use of fossil fuels. Keep in mind that methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. If there is methane around (such as arises from landfills and other locations of decomposing organic matter), the safest thing to do is to burn it (for needed energy). While that will produce carbon dioxide, it will have less of an effect on global warming than allowing the methane to escape into the atmosphere.

Mik Bickis Saskatoon

On child care

Re Child Care Must Be The Defining Issue Of The Election (Opinion, Aug. 21): Missing from the current Liberal plan for child care in Canada seems to be the identification of national standards for child care, addressing issues related to for-profit child care (market-driven), as well as non-profit care, assuming there would also be a viable system to enforce standards. To achieve acceptable standards of care and early learning, a national framework should also improve learning outcomes for ECE training programs that would specify assessment of each child’s developmental progress, individualized curriculum planning and vastly improved physical programming. Not only would our nation’s economic prosperity and the needs of parents be addressed by high-quality child care, children would benefit most of all from an upgraded system that is designed to promote their health, lifelong learning and school success.

Dale Shipley Ancaster, Ont., Former director of the School of Early Childhood Education, Ryerson University

‘Free’ health care?

Re O’Toole Promises ‘Choice’ In Health Care As Liberals Pledge Clawback On Private Services ( Aug. 25): I share the concern expressed by many people over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s use of the word “choice” to describe a system that offers people the option to pay for faster access to some health care services.

But I take greater exception to his characterization of Canada’s health care system as ”free.” It is not free; it is paid for by Canadian taxpayers. In my experience, when a politician refers to a service as “free,” it is usually the forerunner to program cuts and/or user fees.

Patrick Doherty Toronto

Only rock ‘n’ roll

Re Rolling Stones Drummer’s Groove Moved Some Of The Most Important Songs In Rock (Obituaries, Aug. 25): Charlie Watts was not just a Stone – he was a rock, and he made the Stones roll.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

