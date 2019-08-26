Letters to the Editor Aug. 26: Should Russia rejoin the G7? Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with members of the Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The Canadian Press

Welcome back, Russia?

Re The G7 Must Be United In Standing Up To Russia (Aug. 24): U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are right to want Russia back in the G7 fold.

Professor Aurel Braun argues for the continued exclusion of Russia, and attributes a long list of grievous faults and evil intentions to the government of Vladimir Putin. I would argue that a fair assessment of Russia should require equally severe scrutiny of the conduct of other world powers and their allies. The results of such an inquiry would surely speak to the urgent need for more global diplomacy, not less, through forums – including the G7.

How else can one hope to address the global threats posed by rampant global warming, a renewed nuclear arms race, unresolved regional conflicts and massive displacements of human populations?

Scott Burbidge, Port Williams, N.S.

Bravery against bullying

Manjit Virk should be thanked for bravely taking the time to write about the tragic loss of his daughter, Reena Virk, in 1997 (No One Stood Up For Carson, Or My Daughter Reena. To Battle Bullying, We Need More Champions – Aug. 23). Kudos to The Globe and Mail for putting it on the front page, where it belongs.

The issue of social media and bullying continually leads to malicious outcomes. As Mr. Virk writes, we must do more as parents to encourage our children to speak up. Smartphones have become a crutch for our youth, with distressing consequences.

Susan Poaps, Toronto

Bolsonaro under fire

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has told NGOs concerned about the increasing destruction of the Amazon rain forest to mind their own business (The Politics, Science And Global Implications Of An Amazon On Fire – Folio, Aug. 23). But it is our business.

There are hundreds of millions of small insect-eating birds, species which spend over half the year in South America. If these birds disappear because of the destruction of their winter habitat, a large part of the negative effects will be felt in Canada to the detriment of our environment, not to mention the forest industry.

An analogous scenario involved emissions from industry in the United States, where pollutants blew across the border and created acid rain in Canadian lakes. In that case, remedial actions were taken; why is our government not forcefully taking the matter up with Brazil?

David Brewer, Puslinch, Ont.

All in on Meng

Re Meng Not A Bargaining Chip, Pompeo Says (Aug. 23): The Americans have never been stellar at diplomacy. Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou may not be a bargaining chip in the Americans’ eyes, but for the Chinese, Ms. Meng seems part of a larger strategy. This isn’t Vegas – this is world trade, this is world technology, and all on a world stage, all of it connected.

This is not cowboy diplomacy, but high-level gamesmanship with microchip precision.

Douglas Cornish, Ottawa

At her press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland also said: “When it comes to Canada applying our extradition treaty with the United States, it’s not a political decision.”

Because in Canada we respect the judicial process and there are never, ever inappropriate political considerations?

Ken Meade, Ottawa

Driven to distraction

Re Are Touch Screens Distracting For Seniors? (Drive, Aug. 23): I see people standing immobile in elevator doorways and at the foot of escalators intent on their screens.

I see people crossing the street focused on their screens rather than the traffic. I see people studying their screens as they weave down sidewalks oblivious of other pedestrians.

Virtually none of these people are seniors. Perhaps your article targeted the wrong demographic.

Michael McGrath, Kingston

Greenland swap?

Re Trump’s Greenland Temper Tantrum Isn’t Funny – It’s Terrifying (Aug. 22): In lieu of a purchase of Greenland, perhaps the United States (i.e. Donald Trump) would consider a trade: Texas for Greenland? After all, each is rich in resources. Would this be preposterous? Would the Texans feel a little put out to belong to Denmark rather than the U.S.? Would they have any say in the matter?

Denmark justifiably feels just a little put out, having had to summon a large police presence for a visit that was pressed for and subsequently rescinded by Mr. Trump. The cancelled visit is costing the Danish taxpayers millions of dollars.

Texas swap? Just saying …

Niels Dybdahl, Victoria

Toronto’s budget crunch

Re Toronto Needs To Get Serious About Saving (Aug. 23): While there is no doubt that Toronto could find ways to save money, there are several contributing factors to the financial state of Canada’s biggest city.

This is not the first time that Ontario has downloaded an issue to Toronto and other municipalities – Mike Harris did it with income assistance programs.

The Ford government is proposing to download a greater share of public-health costs, which the province is able to fund through income-based taxes. Toronto lacks the power to institute any income taxes, being limited to taxing real estate to raise city operating funds.

Toronto lacks the ability to save money in certain areas without the province’s permission, such as a recent plan to replace police officers on paid traffic duty with traffic wardens on lower wages.

There is only one taxpayer at the end of the day no matter who collects the money. The issue becomes one of politics.

All Torontonians recognize we have two mayors – one elected, and the other, an angry mayoral wannabe in the Premier’s office.

Joel Rubinovich, Toronto

Prescription don’ts

Re The Digital Revolution Is Coming To Health Care. Are We Ready? (Aug. 21): I recently prepared a prescription and e-mailed it to my patient and his pharmacy.

I received a call from the pharmacy that the prescription was unacceptable in that transmitted format, but it could be faxed or called in.

According to the Ontario College of Pharmacists, “legislation does not permit prescriptions to be transmitted through e-mail.” It is a good thing that they do not have a requirement for carrier pigeons.

I may be a septuagenarian, but who is more fossilized in this case? I tore up the prescription and called it in by landline. Yes, I still have one.

Irv Salit, MD, Toronto

