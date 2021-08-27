Open this photo in gallery Afghan refugees who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan prepare to board buses after arriving in Canada, at Toronto Pearson International Airport Aug. 24, 2021. MCpl Genevieve Lapointe/Reuters

Out of Afghanistan

Re Catastrophe Unfolding In Afghanistan Poses Electoral Risk For Liberals (Aug. 26): One of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet ministers, commenting on the human tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan, warmly refers to the vile group that instigated this tragedy as “our brothers, the Taliban.”

When challenged on this utterly inappropriate comment she says it was a “cultural reference, of course.” Oh, it is a cultural reference all right. It reveals the Liberal government culture of weakness, cowardice and utter incompetence.

Who are these noble “brothers,” the Taliban? Misogynistic tyrants who subjugate woman and girls at every opportunity. And who was the minister who considers the Taliban “brothers”? Maryam Monsef, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

You can’t make this stuff up. The very definition of irony.

Marty Burke Guelph, Ont.

Re Canada Ends Evacuation Of Canadian Nationals, Afghan Refugees From Afghanistan (Online, Aug. 26): I am sickened by the debacle in Afghanistan. Canada has failed in its responsibility to rescue sufficient numbers of Afghans, including many who directly assisted Canada’s mission and who now live in dire peril. All Canadians bear the shame. Our so-called best efforts were not good enough. Nor are all the excuses. With the rescue flights over (they were too few and ended too soon), Canada must find new ways to help Afghans who want to escape Taliban rule, while using whatever levers possible to prod the Taliban to act more humanely than in the past. It is a very difficult challenge to be sure, but one we cannot abandon. We must not turn our backs on the people of Afghanistan.

Gabriella Goliger Ottawa

The sudden takeover by the Taliban has left thousands of Afghans in danger, trapped and hiding. If these people can make it out of the country, Canada should take them in. The government program for vulnerable Afghans requires them to be out of the country and is limited to 20,000 people. That number should be quadrupled, and the process should be quick and not encumbered by miles of red tape.

Afghan human-rights defenders and workers in civil society organizations will face beatings, arrest, torture, sexual violence, unfair trials and killings. Women and other vulnerable/marginalized groups are at the greatest risk and should be a significant proportion of those Canada accepts.

The iron is hot now with a federal election. Canadians should ask political candidates to increase the number of Afghan refugees allowed into the country, and ensure that women and members of vulnerable groups be given priority.

We know Canadians will welcome and support these newcomers. The Syrian refugee experience proved that. Friends, communities, faith groups and others can be sponsors or supporters.

Fran Harding Ottawa

Canada and China

Re Trudeau ‘Concerned’ By China Ship Deal; Tories Vow To End It (Aug. 26): How in the world could a Crown corporation give a shipbuilding contract to a Chinese company under the current conditions, with two Canadians being held in retaliation for the extradition proceedings against Meng Wanzhou? Are they tone deaf or simply ignorant? Justin Trudeau’s response is typical of the insufficient government effort to deal with this unacceptable hostage situation. China is being a bully and the only way to deal with a bully is to stand up. It might hurt, but it will hurt a lot more if we allow the Chinese government to get away with kidnapping two Canadians. Business as usual cannot continue. There are lots of shipbuilding yards around the world outside of China, including a few in Canada. We have to think seriously about reducing trade and contact with China across the board.

David Bell Etobicoke, Ont.

Mental-health needs

Re Mental Health, The Surprise Election Issue (Editorial, Aug. 25): This shouldn’t be a surprise. According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, by the age of 40 half of us will experience a mental-health problem, and that number rises to 70 per cent for those who live to 90. As The Globe and Mail editorial indicates, access to services is a problem, with 1.6 million Canadians reporting unmet mental-health needs. In 2009, the Mental Health Commission recommended that all provinces and the federal government commit to ensuring mental-health spending was at least 9 per cent of health spending. It is currently 7 per cent, and no government has made the policy commitment to meet the target. While the 2017 federal health accord will add $500-million annually to provincial spending on mental health, this is far short of the $3.1-billion required to meet the 9 per cent target.

While it is heartening to see the parties focus their attention on mental health and addictions, Canadian leaders have a history of good rhetoric but poor execution. Let’s hope we can avoid implementation deficit disorder.

Steve Lurie Toronto, former chair, Mental Health Systems Advisory Committee, Mental Health Commission of Canada

Promises, promises

Re Political Landscape Has Changed As O’Toole’s Big Risk Seems To Be Paying Off (Opinion, Aug. 25): Promises made during a campaign are promises broken when in office. In the 2015 campaign, the Liberals promised that it would be “the last first-past-the-post election.” It wasn’t. Erin O’Toole may be a sort-of Red Tory, but he leads a party with a hardcore far-right faction, which, if in power, will fight to the end to end all Red Tory talk.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Re O’Toole Masters The Art Of Shamelessness (Opinion, Aug. 25): Kudos to Andrew Coyne for his column about Erin O’Toole. While all politicians develop a talent for double-talk, Mr. O’Toole plumbs new depths of duplicity. I hope there are enough voters who aren’t fooled by Mr. O’Toole’s unparalleled deceit during the campaign to keep him from winning.

Agostino Di Millo Toronto

Whenever I see Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole deliver promises on television, I am reminded of the following statement attributed to Canadian-American economist John Kenneth Galbraith: “The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.”

Robert Anderson Kelowna, B.C.

‘By the people’

Re Elections Canada Needs To Evolve (Opinion, Aug. 23): Peter MacLeod and Richard Johnson wrote as if democracy and citizen engagement are two different things. But the truth is that a representative democracy without robust citizen participation is not democracy at all. It is simply a system of representation. Next time the authors should be careful not to buy into rhetoric that confuses people, making them feel as though their consistent input into decision-making would be nice, but is not essential. It is.

David Berlin Toronto (founding editor, The Walrus)

